Fresno man arrested for sexually assaulting child, deputies say
A man has been arrested after Fresno County deputies say he sexually assaulted a child. Deputies took 30-year-old Adam Cabrera into custody on Wednesday with the help of the Central California Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. A search warrant was done at Cabrera's home on E. Lane Ave. after being tipped off of him possessing child sex abuse material. Deputies say they learned that Cabrera sexually assaulted a young girl that he knew. He was booked into the Fresno County Jail with a $220,000 bond. Anyone with more information or who may have been a victim is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.
Comments / 0