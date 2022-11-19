ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Florida man jailed after abused girlfriend slips note to store clerk asking for help

By Fox News
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DKT9Q_0jH327LW00

A Florida man is behind bars after his girlfriend, who was allegedly abused by him, slipped a note to a store clerk asking for help, according to Fox 13 Tampa Bay.

Mark Frumosu, 37, was arrested Tuesday and slapped with eight charges ranging from felon in possession of a firearm to aggravated assault in connection with the case. He’s in jail on over $108,000 bond.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Frumosu also put the woman through a “terrifying ordeal” earlier in the day, which included being held at gunpoint.

Fox 13 Tampa Bay reported a five-page arrest affidavit explained the moment the store clerk, who was a complete stranger, immediately jumped into action to help the woman in need. The woman was said to be in a long-term relationship with Frumosu.

The affidavit said the incident began when deputies made a traffic stop in Clearwater, Fla. to check on the driver. The note given to the store clerk stated the driver needed help and the police needed to be called.

According to the document, police received information stating that Frumosu was inside the vehicle and had outstanding warrants.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZvJa3_0jH327LW00
Slain mom’s family may sue NY authorities for releasing violent ex without bail

The affidavit also said the woman was “terrified and in fear” for hours leading up to the arrest. Frumosu reportedly pulled her hair, slammed her head into the door and “took the victim’s cellular phone, and threw it in the toilet preventing the victim from communicating a crime to law enforcement.”

Though details surrounding the store and the helpful store clerk have not been released, domestic violence victim advocates are applauding the woman for her courage and the clerk for being a quick thinker.

“A lot of survivors stay because they’re afraid,” The Spring of Tampa Bay President Mindy Murphy said, according to Fox 13. “A lot of survivors then eventually leave because they’re afraid. And the fear of what might happen if they try to leave ends up being outweighed by the fear of what’s going to happen. Right. What they begin to think is going to happen if they stay.”

The Spring of Tampa Bay is a resource center for domestic violence victims and offers help to victims no matter the situation.

“We all have legal resources. We have, of course, emergency shelter. We have nonresidential services. You know, you are not alone if you’re a survivor of domestic violence. We are here to help you,” Murphy said.

Anyone in need of help can call The Spring of Tampa Bay at 813-247-SAFE (7233).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Florida man drinks a cup of bleach after jury finds him guilty of armed robbery

A Florida man downed a cup of bleach in a courtroom moments after hearing the jury read his verdict in which he was found guilty of armed robbery. Jermaine Bell, 38, has spent more than three years in custody for the December 2018 robbery for which he was convicted. He pulled a gun on employees at the Millennium Engine Plating while he was disguised as a courier.
MIAMI, FL
The Associated Press

Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — A Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees in the break room of a Virginia store, killing six people in the country’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said Wednesday. The gunman, who apparently shot himself, was dead when officers found him, police said. There was no clear motive for the shooting, which also left at least six people wounded, including one critically. The store in Chesapeake, Virginia’s second-largest city, was busy just before the attack Tuesday night as people stocked up ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, a shopper told a local TV station. Employee Briana Tyler said the overnight stocking team of 15 to 20 people had just gathered in the break room to go over the morning plan. She said the meeting was about to start, and a team leader said: “All right guys, we have a light night ahead of us,” when another team leader, 31-year-old Andre Bing, turned around and opened fire on the staff.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
RadarOnline

'We Stand Behind Jack 100%': Parents Of University Of Idaho Victim Kaylee Goncalves Insist Her Ex-Boyfriend Is Innocent

The parents of one University of Idaho victim insist their daughter’s ex-boyfriend is innocent after it was revealed she called her ex seven separate times one hour before her murder, RadarOnline.com has learned.The parents of 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves – who was found murdered alongside her roommates Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle on the morning of Sunday, November 13 – spoke out over the weekend to defend their daughter’s ex after it was revealed investigators are looking into the 26-year-old as a potential suspect.“Jack is just as distraught as we are,” Kaylee’s mother, Kristi Goncalves, told Fox News on...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

First victim named in Chesapeake Walmart shooting as police raid suspect’s home

The first of six victims in the Walmart shooting in Virginia has been named as store worker Tyneka Johnson, 21. She was killed when a gunman — who has not yet been publicly identified — went on a rampage Tuesday night, opening fire on 14 employees in a meeting room while the store was open and packed with shoppers preparing for Thanksgiving. After desperate posts pleading with the public for information on Tyneka from her family, her death was confirmed by a relative who spoke to 7NewsDC, who called her “the nicest person, who never bothered anyone.” Rashawnda Ruffin, her cousin, added...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
New York Post

California duo nabbed with $1M stash of fentanyl pills at JFK Airport hotel

Two California men were busted with a stash of 32,000 fentanyl pills worth $1 million inside a John F. Kennedy Airport hotel this week, authorities said Wednesday. Roodolph Pierre-Lys, 33, and Uriel Barajas-Valencia, 50, were taken into custody Monday following a multi-agency drug-trafficking probe, New York City Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget Brennan said in a press release. Authorities said Barajas-Valencia orchestrated the delivery of the deadly pills to New York. Both men were arraigned Tuesday in Manhattan Criminal Court on first- and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and ordered held on $50,000 cash bail or a $100,000 bond, Brennan’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Gunman shoots, critically injures Bronx gas station worker: police

A Bronx gas station worker was critically injured after he was shot in the head Tuesday night, police said. The 49-year-old victim was in critical, but stable condition after an unknown suspect approached the man inside the business and fired at him, the NYPD said. Authorities said the incident occurred...
BRONX, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
78K+
Followers
63K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy