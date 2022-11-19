Woman dead after crashing into building in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A woman is deceased after crashing into a building Friday night, according to the San Jose Police Department.

At around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a traffic collision involving one vehicle in the area of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Bailey Avenue. According to SJPD, an adult female was driving northbound on Santa Teresa Blvd. at a high rate of speed when the vehicle left the roadway.

The vehicle crashed into a vacant building which caused the female driver to be ejected from the vehicle. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The death marks San Jose’s 58th fatal collision and the 60th traffic death of the year. The identity of the victim will be released once Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office identifies the victim and notifies next of kin.

