hawkeyesports.com
Game Notes: No. 9/8 Iowa vs. Oregon State
• Highest Preseason AP Ranking (No. 4) since 1994. • The No.4 ranking was the second highest ranking in program history. • The Hawkeyes have been ranked in the AP Preseason Top 10 in consecutive seasons for the fifth time in school history and the first time during head coach Lisa Bluder’s tenure.
hawkeyesports.com
MBB Game Notes: at Emerald Coast Classic
OPPONENT #25/24 Iowa (4-0) at Clemson (4-1) LOCATION Niceville, Florida (The Arena) No. 25/24 Iowa (4-0) will challenge Clemson (4-1) in the semifinals of the Emerald Classic on Friday. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. (CT) at The Arena in Niceville, Florida. ON THE AIR. Radio: Iowa games are broadcast...
hawkeyesports.com
Notes: No. 2 Iowa Hosts No. 21 Quakers on Saturday
Watch Live on B1G+ ($) Completes Notes (PDF) The second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team returns to Carver-Hawkeye Arena to host No. 21 Penn on Saturday at 2 p.m. (CT). • The Hawkeyes will also send wrestlers to the Cyclone Open on Saturday in Ames, Iowa. Action begins at 9...
hawkeyesports.com
4 Hawkeyes Earn Academic All-District Honors
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Four members of the University of Iowa football program have earned College Sports Communicators Academic All-District honors. Those players include senior linebacker Seth Benson, sophomore tight end Luke Lachey, sophomore offensive lineman Mason Richman and junior defensive back Quinn Schulte. All four will have their name placed on the national ballot for Academic All-America honors.
ESPN Model Predicts Score Of Nebraska vs. Iowa
Rivalry week is here. One of the games on the docket this weekend is Nebraska-Iowa. The Cornhuskers still lead the all-time series between the two programs, 29-20-2, but the Hawkeyes have dominated of late. Iowa has won the last seven meetings against Nebraska, though five of those victories have come by single digits.
hawkeyesports.com
2 Hawkeyes Compete at NWCA All-Star Classic
AUSTIN, Texas – Two University of Iowa wrestlers – Jacob Warner and Tony Cassioppi – competed at the NWCA All-Star Classic on Tuesday night at the FloSports Event Center. Warner dropped an 8-6 sudden victory decision to Missouri’s Rocky Elam at 197 and Cassioppi fell to Penn...
hawkeyesports.com
VB Notebook: vs. Michigan, at Michigan State
OPPONENT Iowa (8-21, 2-16) vs. Michigan (16-12, 7-11) LOCATION Iowa City, Iowa (Xtream Arena) OPPONENT Iowa (8-21, 2-16) at Michigan State (13-13, 8-8) LOCATION East Lansing, Mich. (Breslin Center) DATE Saturday, Nov. 26. FIRST SERVE 1 p.m. (CT) The Setting. University of Iowa volleyball hosts the Michigan Wolverines on Wednesday...
hawkeyesports.com
No. 4/6 Hawkeyes Outlast Bruins, 72-63
IOWA CITY, Iowa – The Iowa women’s basketball team came away with a 72-63, win over the Belmont Bruins on Sunday afternoon inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa improved to 4-1 on the season. All-American Caitlin Clark played up to the name, registering a new season-high 33 points, scoring 25...
muddyriversports.com
Crim: Stranger things continue to take place in Big 10 West division title chase
One month after sinking to a last-place tie, Iowa is poised to win the Big 10 West. Such is life in college football’s strangest division. The Hawkeyes, written off after being blown out 54-10 by Ohio State on Oct. 22 to fall to 3-4 overall and 1-3 in league play, control their destiny after pulling out a 13-10 victory at Minnesota despite possessing the ball for only 24 minutes.
hawkeyesports.com
Scheels Heroes Game Honorees Announced
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The annual football meeting between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers kicks off this year from Kinnick Stadium at 3 p.m. CT on Friday, Nov. 25. It marks the second year for SCHEELS to title sponsor the tradition-rich “Heroes Game,” which recognizes and celebrates local heroes who inspire others and positively impact the community.
KTEN.com
10 Outstanding High Schools in Iowa
Originally Posted On: https://www.obligona.com/10-outstanding-high-schools-in-iowa/. If you’re looking for outstanding high schools in Iowa, then you’re in the right place. Here, we run through some of the top academies for young people from the state. Students who attend these schools get the best grades, are a part of the top athletic teams and stand a better chance of getting accepted into top-tier universities.
Daily Iowan
Lifelong Hawkeye fan Dylan McGivern ready to appear at Kinnick Stadium as final Kid Captain of 2022 season
Dylan McGivern won’t be alone when he takes the field at Kinnick Stadium on Friday. While 55 friends and family members sit in the stands and cheer him on at the Iowa-Nebraska game, Dylan will be carrying his grandfather’s legacy onto Duke Slater Field. His mom, Carly McGivern,...
hawkeyesports.com
Former Head Coach Ted Wheeler Passes
IOWA CITY, Iowa – Former University of Iowa track and field coach Ted Wheeler passed away on November 17 in Iowa City. He was 91. Wheeler was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and raised in LaFayette, Georgia, before moving to Illinois where his track and field career started. Wheeler joined...
whstoday.com
The Turnaround of a Decade
Bright lights, brisk air, a loud stadium, and cheers from all around. Davenport West’s football team took in this experience during their game on Friday, October 28. The football players and cheerleaders headed up to Des Moines to play Dowling Catholic High School. After being 7-2 during their season,...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Stoltenberg contests Iowa House District 81 results after multiple recounts flip winner
The controversial Iowa House District 81 election race is officially being contested by Republican candidate Luana Stoltenberg, after a Nov. 18 recount showed Democrat Craig Cooper to be the winner by just six votes. Scott County canvassed its votes on Monday to finalize its results. "Knowing that we had a...
KCRG.com
Working Iowa: McGrath Auto
TrueNorth has offices in Chicago and Colorado, but Cedar Rapids is where they are headquartered. They are looking to expand their workforce. A local company which makes everything from lotion to lip balm is looking for more employees. Eastern Iowa media technology company looks to hire as company expands. Updated:...
KWQC
How to make Texas Roadhouse’s popular side Southern Green Beans
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -If you want to add something green to your Thanksgiving or holiday meal that’s not Green Bean Casserole, have you considered the Southern Green Beans at Texas Roadhouse?. Manager Matt Johnson from Texas Roadhouse Davenport’s restaurant shares ingredients and how-tos for the dish so viewers can...
KCCI.com
Massage therapist alerts Iowa woman to cancerous lump
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — A Cedar Rapids woman is alive right now, in part, because of a massage therapist who found and warned her about a lump. Judith Takes said last year, her partner gave her a couple's massage for her birthday. Amber Henline was the massage therapist who worked on Takes that day, KCRG reports.
