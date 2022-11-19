Read full article on original website
New Haven man convicted in cold case killing of a Hamden father and son
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A jury found a 55-year-old New Haven man guilty of killing a father and son in 1987 inside their Hamden home, authorities announced Tuesday. Police found the bodies of Fred Harris, 59, and his son, 23-year-old Greg Harris, bound and with their throats slashed in an upstairs bedroom. Decades later, a […]
Jury finds New Haven man guilty in 1987 home invasion murders
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A jury has convicted a New Haven man of killing two people in a Hamden home back in 1987, the state's attorney's office said Tuesday. Willie McFarland was found guilty of two counts of murder in connection to the deaths of Fred Harris, 59, and his son Greg, 23, in their Hamden home in August 1987.
NECN
State Police Arrest Man Accused of Abandoning Newborn on Parked Vehicle in Conn.
Connecticut State Police have arrested a man who is accused of leaving a newborn on top of a parked vehicle in Mansfield earlier this year. On March 23, 2022, troopers received a 911 call from a woman about an infant that had been wrapped in a towel and left on the hood of her car.
DCF had no contact with family before Naugatuck infant's death as manhunt for killer continues
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The search for the man accused of dismembering and killing his 11-month-old daughter continues out of Naugatuck. Police are searching for 31-year-old Christopher Francisquini, who is accused of strangling, stabbing and dismembering his daughter Camilla last Friday. Francisquini and Camilla's mother reportedly got into a dispute...
Eyewitness News
Police: ‘Targeted’ overnight shooting leaves 2 brothers dead
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two brothers were killed in what Hartford police described as a “targeted” overnight shooting. Police identified the victims as 20-year-old Cesar Deaza-Escobar and 19-year-old Jonas Deaza-Escobar. It happened at a multi-family home on Barker Street around 1 a.m. on Wednesday. Hartford police Lt. Aaron...
2 men fatally struck on Blue Hills Avenue in Hartford
Two pedestrians were struck and killed in the area of Blue Hills Avenue at Westminister Street in Hartford Wednesday morning, police said.
Couple accused of abusing 9 children at Wallingford home daycare
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A couple is accused of abusing nine children at a home daycare in Wallingford. Brenda L. Fornal, 61, and her boyfriend, 66-year-old Grant Freer, were arrested Tuesday after police received a report in August about the alleged abuse, according to authorities. Wallingford police said the two turned themselves in after warrants […]
NECN
CT Daycare Owner Charged With Abusing Several Children: Police
A Wallingford daycare owner and her boyfriend have been arrested for allegedly abusing nine children in their care, police said. Authorities said 61-year-old Brenda Fornal and 66-year-old Grant Freer were arrested on a warrant. They're both facing risk of injury charges for an incident that was reported to the Department of Children and Families (DCF) on Aug. 28.
Reward offered in killing of 11-month old Connecticut girl
A $10,000 reward is being offered as Connecticut authorities continue to search for a parolee accused of killing and dismembering his 11-month-old daughter.
News 12
Police: Stratford man arrested for shooting man he was arguing with
A Stratford man is facing attempt to commit murder charges after an argument turned violent. Police say Eugene Delevante shot the man he was fighting with around 7:30 p.m. Monday. The victim was treated and released from the hospital. Delevante is also charged with assault and criminal possession of a...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Double shooting under investigation in Hartford
The state’s largest teachers union released the results of a new survey that highlighted a desperate need for teachers. Police warn of rise of serious crashes before Thanksgiving weekend. Wallingford daycare owner arrested after 9 children abused. Updated: 2 hours ago. A Wallingford home daycare owner and her boyfriend...
Man convicted in 1987 double killing in Connecticut
Thirty-five years after a man and his adult son were found with their throats slashed in their Connecticut home, a longtime suspect was convicted Tuesday in the killings, prosecutors said.
sheltonherald.com
Police charge Stratford man in shooting after catalytic converter argument
BRIDGEPORT — A Stratford man was being held on $1 million bond after police said he shot another man following an alleged argument about catalytic converters. Eugene Delevante, 43, of Knowlton Street, was charged Tuesday with attempted murder, first-degree assault and criminal possession of a firearm. During Delevante’s arraignment...
Police: Man armed with assault rifle robbed Shelton liquor store
Police say a man armed with an assault rifle robbed a liquor store in Shelton.
FBI searching for Connecticut man accused of killing daughter
The FBI is now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man in Connecticut, accused of murdering his 11-month-old daughter.
NECN
Brothers Killed in Double Shooting in Hartford, Conn.
Police have identified the two brothers who died after a shooting in Hartford early Wednesday morning. Officers were called to a multi-family home on Barker Street just before 1 a.m. after getting a 911 call reporting someone shot. When police arrived, they said they gained entry to the second floor...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Naugatuck police: Baby girl died of neck compressions, stab wounds; suspect still at large
Dr. Devika Umashanker from Hartford HealthCare talks about a viral trend that could be putting people with diabetes at risk. Walk in the Light Church of God hosted a turkey giveaway Sunday. The church collected over 150 turkeys that will be given to Hartford families.
Police: Body of 11-month-old girl found in 'state of dismemberment'
The body of an 11-month-old girl in Naugatuck was found in a state of dismemberment with stab wounds and neck compressions, police say.
Police search for accused CT baby killer
A manhunt is on for Christopher Francisquini, a 31-year-old Naugatuck man wanted in the death of an 11-month-old girl who life in the same house as the suspect
Officials: Bridgeport woman suffers burns in house fire
It happened just before 9 p.m. Monday at a multifamily home on Norman Street.
