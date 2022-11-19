ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven man convicted in cold case killing of a Hamden father and son

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A jury found a 55-year-old New Haven man guilty of killing a father and son in 1987 inside their Hamden home, authorities announced Tuesday. Police found the bodies of Fred Harris, 59, and his son, 23-year-old Greg Harris, bound and with their throats slashed in an upstairs bedroom. Decades later, a […]
Jury finds New Haven man guilty in 1987 home invasion murders

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A jury has convicted a New Haven man of killing two people in a Hamden home back in 1987, the state's attorney's office said Tuesday. Willie McFarland was found guilty of two counts of murder in connection to the deaths of Fred Harris, 59, and his son Greg, 23, in their Hamden home in August 1987.
Police: ‘Targeted’ overnight shooting leaves 2 brothers dead

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two brothers were killed in what Hartford police described as a “targeted” overnight shooting. Police identified the victims as 20-year-old Cesar Deaza-Escobar and 19-year-old Jonas Deaza-Escobar. It happened at a multi-family home on Barker Street around 1 a.m. on Wednesday. Hartford police Lt. Aaron...
Couple accused of abusing 9 children at Wallingford home daycare

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A couple is accused of abusing nine children at a home daycare in Wallingford. Brenda L. Fornal, 61, and her boyfriend, 66-year-old Grant Freer, were arrested Tuesday after police received a report in August about the alleged abuse, according to authorities. Wallingford police said the two turned themselves in after warrants […]
CT Daycare Owner Charged With Abusing Several Children: Police

A Wallingford daycare owner and her boyfriend have been arrested for allegedly abusing nine children in their care, police said. Authorities said 61-year-old Brenda Fornal and 66-year-old Grant Freer were arrested on a warrant. They're both facing risk of injury charges for an incident that was reported to the Department of Children and Families (DCF) on Aug. 28.
Police: Stratford man arrested for shooting man he was arguing with

A Stratford man is facing attempt to commit murder charges after an argument turned violent. Police say Eugene Delevante shot the man he was fighting with around 7:30 p.m. Monday. The victim was treated and released from the hospital. Delevante is also charged with assault and criminal possession of a...
VIDEO: Double shooting under investigation in Hartford

The state’s largest teachers union released the results of a new survey that highlighted a desperate need for teachers. Police warn of rise of serious crashes before Thanksgiving weekend. Wallingford daycare owner arrested after 9 children abused. Updated: 2 hours ago. A Wallingford home daycare owner and her boyfriend...
Police charge Stratford man in shooting after catalytic converter argument

BRIDGEPORT — A Stratford man was being held on $1 million bond after police said he shot another man following an alleged argument about catalytic converters. Eugene Delevante, 43, of Knowlton Street, was charged Tuesday with attempted murder, first-degree assault and criminal possession of a firearm. During Delevante’s arraignment...
Brothers Killed in Double Shooting in Hartford, Conn.

Police have identified the two brothers who died after a shooting in Hartford early Wednesday morning. Officers were called to a multi-family home on Barker Street just before 1 a.m. after getting a 911 call reporting someone shot. When police arrived, they said they gained entry to the second floor...
