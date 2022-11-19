A Wallingford daycare owner and her boyfriend have been arrested for allegedly abusing nine children in their care, police said. Authorities said 61-year-old Brenda Fornal and 66-year-old Grant Freer were arrested on a warrant. They're both facing risk of injury charges for an incident that was reported to the Department of Children and Families (DCF) on Aug. 28.

WALLINGFORD, CT ・ 22 HOURS AGO