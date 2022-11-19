ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Gwen Stefani Reveals Why Husband Blake Shelton Is Exiting ‘The Voice’ After 22 Seasons

By Samantha Whidden
 4 days ago
A little over a month after Blake Shelton announced his departure from The Voice, his wife and fellow coach Gwen Stefani reveals why the country music star is leaving the show.

While speaking to Extra, Stefani shared details about Blake Shelton’s decision. “I think that Blake – I don’t know, I think he just wants more time, you know what I mean? I don’t know that people realize, if he’s doing two seasons a year, right? In between that, he’s touring. So he actually has two teams at the same time at a certain point, so they overlap.”

Stefani hinted that the busy schedules push Blake Shelton away from his family. “So it’s a lot of brain power, it’s a lot of time away from the family, those kinds of things. I think he just got to a point where he just wants time in his ranch, like time to just do the other things that he loves to do.”

Despite not being on The Voice stage together in the future, Stefani said she’s very excited for Blake Shelton. “I’m excited for him because, you know, we have lives outside of work, and it’s a really good life, it’s really fun, and we have so much fun! We have Oklahoma, which is something I never knew I needed and wanted, you know? We planted a garden, we do all kinds of fun stuff. So we’re looking forward to doing some of that family stuff together. It’s ‘gonna be great.”

Meanwhile, Stefani said that she feels sorry for the artists that will be appearing on The Voice in the future. This is due to Blake Shelton no longer being a coach. “Because honestly, he’s so talented, he’s so funny, and he’s so great on the show, and I’m sorry, guys, but it wasn’t my decision. It’s totally him and I’m excited to see what’s ‘gonna come next. ‘Cause I bethca something’s out there that we don’t even know about.”

Blake Shelton Made the Official News About His ‘The Voice’ Departure on October 11th

As previously reported, Blake Shelton took to his social media accounts to make the official announcement about leaving The Voice. His last season will be season 23.

“Thank you, @nbcthevoice,” he wrote in his tweet. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice.”

Along with thanking the network, producers, and writers of The Voice, Blake Shelton thanked the musicians and crew. “It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week.”

Blake Shelton also revealed he now has a lifelong bond with host Carson Daily and all of his fellow coaches over the years. This includes his wife, Stefani. “I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers,” he went on to add. “The ‘Voices,’ who come to this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach.”

