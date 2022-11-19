ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blustery Thanksgiving Holiday

TULSA, Okla. - Cool and breezy weather is expected on Wednesday before some shower chances return on Thanksgiving. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. The evolution of the main upper-level through this period seems to finally converge on a consistent basis in the data. The...
Tracking A Thanksgiving Storm System

TULSA, Okla. - It's a chilly start to the day before some warmer temperatures return toward the afternoon. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. After another chilly start with lows in the 30s, afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s today with sunshine, a few clouds, and a south wind from 10 to 20 mph. South winds will increase speeds slightly, from 15 to 25 mph Wednesday with afternoon highs also in the upper 50s and lower 60s with increasing clouds ahead of the Thanksgiving system that brings shower chances into the area. Thursday morning temps start in the 40s and ending with highs in the lower to mid-50s with gusty northwest winds midday to afternoon behind a departing cold front. Shower chances will remain for part of Friday and early Saturday before departing the state.
Amazing Oklahomans: Chantry Banks

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation brought a father and son together with just a Tweet. After their social media person Tweeted about a memory of going deer hunting as a kid it spurred Chantry Banks to reach out to his dad about their hunting days. They went out this...
Food Bank Of Eastern Oklahoma Gives 100,000 Thanksgiving Meals

One hundred thousand people will get food for Thanksgiving thanks to the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. Dana Maker is one of thousands who went through the drive-thru at the Osage Casino to pick up a Thanksgiving meal. "I am excited, this is great. I appreciate it,” said Maker. “More...
Nonprofit Gives Oklahoma Youths Facing Homelessness Tiny Homes

Dachiana Barry is getting her life in order after spending most of her childhood in Oklahoma's foster care system. For the first time, the 20-year-old is living on her own, thanks to Oklahoma nonprofit Pivot. Pivot provides young people with a little house to live in as they start their...
