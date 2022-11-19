Read full article on original website
Stevenson: If Little Puppy Cruz Doesn't Want Fight, Bring On Zepeda, Kambosos
Shakur Stevenson is looking to make a statement for his 135-pound debut. The former two-division champion won’t be fighting at 130 pounds anymore after failing to make weight and losing his titles on the scale during his September unanimous decision win against Robson Conceicao. At the WBC Convention in...
Roberto Duran Feels Canelo Should Correct Mistakes, Face Bivol Sooner Than Later
Boxing legend Roberto Duran is surprised that Mexican superstar Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez did not opt for an immediate rematch with WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. Back in May, Bivol shocked a lot of observers by outboxing Canelo over twelve rounds. Canelo had the ability to exercise a rematch clause,...
Tank Davis and Ryan Garcia Collab On Boxing’s First Superfight Of 2023
Apart from being terrific fighters, Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia are likely the two most social media and marketing savvy boxers in the world today. One could even make the argument that as sole practitioners without a league or team construct to aid them in their marketing efforts, their breaking into the mainstream consciousness is even more impressive than when athletes in one of the four major sports in the United States manage to do it.
Ryan Garcia Isn't Expecting A Close Fight Against Gervonta Davis: “I’m Gonna Whip Him...Bad”
Initially, fans raised an incredulous eyebrow whenever Ryan Garcia discussed his desire to face Gervonta Davis. His skills, while respected, were mostly thought to be no match for the hard-hitting Baltimore native. Still, despite those in boxing circles advising him to steer clear of the violent puncher, Garcia continually poked the lightweight bear.
Errol Spence vs. Keith Thurman Title Fight Approved By The WBA
The World Boxing Association (WBA) has confirmed that their organization has approved a request for Errol Spence to make a world title defense against former unified champion Keith Thurman in the month of February. "On November 14, 2022, TGB Promotions applied for special permission on behalf of Spence to fight...
William Zepeda Warns Stevenson: Don't Mention Me - Send A Contract... And We'll Be There
William Zepeda is less impressed with being called out by one of the best in the sport than he will be once it leads to an actual fight. The unbeaten lightweight has made it to the hit list of Shakur Stevenson (19-0, 9KOs). The undefeated former two-division titlist is currently awaiting the first step in talks for a mandated WBC title eliminator with Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz, but senses that he will have to look elsewhere for his lightweight debut. It motivated the Newark, New Jersey native to namedrop Zepeda (27-0, 23KOs) and former unified lightweight champ George Kambosos Jr. (20-2, 10KOs).
Cris Cyborg Added To Crawford vs. Avanesyan PPV Card
Legendary MMA superstar, Cris Cyborg, will be making her return to the boxing ring on December 10, when she battles Gabrielle Holloway on the Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan BLK Prime PPV showdown. Cyborg vs. Holloway, a scheduled 4-round bout in the lightweight division, will serve as a special feature attraction.
Janibek's Trainer Believes Subpar Performance Will Lure Big Names
An incredulous Buddy McGirt rubbed his eyes as he couldn’t believe what he was witnessing. After watching Janibek Alimkhanuly lay waste to his middleweight competition, McGirt, Alimkhanuly’s trainer, was completely convinced that no one would stand up to his pernicious knockout power, a sentiment Alimkhanuly wholeheartedly agreed with. So as the first defense of his newly won WBO trinket grew near, Alimkhanuly (13-0, 8 KOs) dismissed the idea of Denzel Bentley providing him with a stern test.
Louie Lopez Edges Adrian Gutierrez With Majority Decision Win
This past Friday on Thompson Boxing’s “Path to Glory” event at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, CA, welterweight Louie Lopez (13-1-1, 4 KOs), of Corona, Ca, defeated Adrian Gutierrez (12-1-1, 6 KOs) of Chula Vista, Ca, by way of majority decision. Both fighters had their moments throughout...
Michael Zerafa Decisions Creati, Paul Gallen Ends Career With Win Over Hodges
Middleweight contender Michael Zerafa closed out the year with a stay-busy win in Syndey, as he picked up a ten round unanimous decision over Danilo Creati. Zerafa, who is ranked at number 1 by the WBA and 2 by the IBF, handed Creati his first career defeat by banking scored of 98-93, 99-91 and 98-92.
Crawford Shreds Spence's Resume: You Not The Head Honcho!
Well before establishing himself as a bonafide star, Errol Spence Jr. would audaciously state two words before heading into the ring...man down. As the years have progressed, the Dallas native has gone on to claim a new moniker, “the big fish.”. With three world titles tucked safely underneath his...
Jaime Munguia Stays Treading Water: Weekend Afterthoughts
Jaime Munguia may yet turn out to be the real deal. He’s only 26 years old, is a former titlist at Jr. middleweight, and Saturday he scored the walkover everyone knew was coming against Gonzalo Coria, stopping the hopeless foe in three. It was Munguia’s third win of 2022,...
Yankiel Rivera Crushes Ramon Velasquez in Three at Ruben Zayas Coliseum
Ruben Zayas Coliseum, Trujillo Alto - In the main event bout, which took place at 112 pounds, former Olympian Yankiel Rivera (2-0, 2 KOs), from Puerto Rico, defeated Chilean Ramon Velasquez (7-6) by technical knockout in the third round. After Rivera crushed the Chilean with a blunt body shot in...
Giovanni Marquez Drills Luis Portalatin With Vicious Right in Third
Welterweight prospect Giovanni Marquez broke Luis Portalatin down, dropping him three times en route to a knockout win Saturday night at the Lone Star Convention and Expo Center in Conroe, Texas. Marquez, who resides in nearby Houston, improves to 4-0, 3 knockouts. Portalatin was game and came to fight from...
Fury: When I Splatter Usyk, They're Gonna Say, 'He Was Too Small! It Was A Mismatch!'
Tyson Fury is more than willing to fight the undefeated two-division champion who beat the other star British heavyweight twice. The unbeaten WBC champion just doesn’t expect to get the credit Fury feels he’d deserve for becoming opponent to hand Oleksandr Usyk his first loss. Fury expects to face Ukraine’s Usyk after he defeats Dereck Chisora for the third time December 3 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, either late in February or early in March.
Mayer Says Baumgardner Does Not 'Deserve' Katie Taylor Fight
Mikaela Mayer doesn’t think Alycia Baumgardner merits a fight with women’s lightweight champion Katie Taylor, not when, as Mayer puts it, they still have unfinished business to settle. California’s Mayer (17-1, 5 KOs) and Michigan’s Baumgardner (13-1, 7 KOs) encountered each other in the ring last month in...
Frank Warren: Zach Parker is Special, Ryder Fight is Chance To Demonstrate That
WE’VE GOT AN absolute banger of a show in prospect at The O2 on Saturday with six major titles on the line being fought for between British fighters. The main course on the Greenwich Peninsula, of course, is the fascinating clash between Zach Parker and John Ryder for the WBO Interim world super middleweight title, with the prize of either fighting Canelo Alvarez or being elevated to full champion.
Moses Johnson Inks Promotional Pact With Salita Promotions
Salita Promotions, the promotional company headed by former longtime contender Dmitriy Salita, has added another intriguing heavyweight contender to their growing stable with the signing of hard-hitting undefeated heavyweight Moses “ThunderHands” Johnson to a promotional agreement. Johnson (9-0-1, 7 KOs), who recently won an eye-catching hard-fought majority decision...
Artem Dalakian-David Jimenez: Terms Reached For WBA Flyweight Title Fight
It was all but a given that Artem Dalakian would have to travel for his next outing. The good news for the unbeaten WBA flyweight titlist is that the road trip will take place on neutral ground. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that a deal has been reached in principle between Ukraine’s...
Bakhodir Jalolov Hopes To Start Racking Up Belts in Near Future
Bakhodir Jalolov believes he could be undisputed world heavyweight champion within two years. The hammer-fisted Uzbek rates Tyson Fury as the leading big man in boxing but is confident that he will, one day soon, takeover from the ‘Gypsy King’. Jalolov, the 2020 Olympic champion, has won all...
