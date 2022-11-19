Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing Scene
Stevenson: If Little Puppy Cruz Doesn't Want Fight, Bring On Zepeda, Kambosos
Shakur Stevenson is looking to make a statement for his 135-pound debut. The former two-division champion won’t be fighting at 130 pounds anymore after failing to make weight and losing his titles on the scale during his September unanimous decision win against Robson Conceicao. At the WBC Convention in...
Boxing Scene
Roberto Duran Feels Canelo Should Correct Mistakes, Face Bivol Sooner Than Later
Boxing legend Roberto Duran is surprised that Mexican superstar Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez did not opt for an immediate rematch with WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. Back in May, Bivol shocked a lot of observers by outboxing Canelo over twelve rounds. Canelo had the ability to exercise a rematch clause,...
Boxing Scene
Tank Davis and Ryan Garcia Collab On Boxing’s First Superfight Of 2023
Apart from being terrific fighters, Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia are likely the two most social media and marketing savvy boxers in the world today. One could even make the argument that as sole practitioners without a league or team construct to aid them in their marketing efforts, their breaking into the mainstream consciousness is even more impressive than when athletes in one of the four major sports in the United States manage to do it.
Boxing Scene
Errol Spence vs. Keith Thurman Title Fight Approved By The WBA
The World Boxing Association (WBA) has confirmed that their organization has approved a request for Errol Spence to make a world title defense against former unified champion Keith Thurman in the month of February. "On November 14, 2022, TGB Promotions applied for special permission on behalf of Spence to fight...
Boxing Scene
Cris Cyborg Added To Crawford vs. Avanesyan PPV Card
Legendary MMA superstar, Cris Cyborg, will be making her return to the boxing ring on December 10, when she battles Gabrielle Holloway on the Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan BLK Prime PPV showdown. Cyborg vs. Holloway, a scheduled 4-round bout in the lightweight division, will serve as a special feature attraction.
Morgan Freeman fans hurt and angry after actor leads Qatar World Cup opening ceremony
Morgan Freeman is being criticised for performing at the opening ceremony of the Fifa World Cup in Qatar.The 85-year-old actor kicked off the opening ceremony of the football competition on Sunday (20 November) by narrating the opening segment The Calling at Al-Bayt Stadium in Doha.He told the crowd: “We gather here as one big tribe and Earth is the tent we all live in.”This World Cup is being called controversial due to its host country, Qatar, and the concerns over human rights abuses there.For instance, the plight of the migrant workers who helped build Qatar’s infrastructure has been highlighted...
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia Isn't Expecting A Close Fight Against Gervonta Davis: “I’m Gonna Whip Him...Bad”
Initially, fans raised an incredulous eyebrow whenever Ryan Garcia discussed his desire to face Gervonta Davis. His skills, while respected, were mostly thought to be no match for the hard-hitting Baltimore native. Still, despite those in boxing circles advising him to steer clear of the violent puncher, Garcia continually poked the lightweight bear.
Boxing Scene
Michael Zerafa Decisions Creati, Paul Gallen Ends Career With Win Over Hodges
Middleweight contender Michael Zerafa closed out the year with a stay-busy win in Syndey, as he picked up a ten round unanimous decision over Danilo Creati. Zerafa, who is ranked at number 1 by the WBA and 2 by the IBF, handed Creati his first career defeat by banking scored of 98-93, 99-91 and 98-92.
Boxing Scene
Ryder: If I Beat Zach Parker - I Deserve Canelo Shot, I've Paid My Dues!
John Ryder is not in the habit of looking passed opponents but he knows the stakes are incredibly high when he meets Zach Parker in a hotly-anticipated all-British clash at London’s O2 Arena next week. The two super-middleweights collide with the winner thought to be a frontrunner in the...
Boxing Scene
Moses Johnson Inks Promotional Pact With Salita Promotions
Salita Promotions, the promotional company headed by former longtime contender Dmitriy Salita, has added another intriguing heavyweight contender to their growing stable with the signing of hard-hitting undefeated heavyweight Moses “ThunderHands” Johnson to a promotional agreement. Johnson (9-0-1, 7 KOs), who recently won an eye-catching hard-fought majority decision...
Boxing Scene
Yankiel Rivera Crushes Ramon Velasquez in Three at Ruben Zayas Coliseum
Ruben Zayas Coliseum, Trujillo Alto - In the main event bout, which took place at 112 pounds, former Olympian Yankiel Rivera (2-0, 2 KOs), from Puerto Rico, defeated Chilean Ramon Velasquez (7-6) by technical knockout in the third round. After Rivera crushed the Chilean with a blunt body shot in...
Boxing Scene
Benavidez Promoter on Plant Fight: It Was Fantasy Before; Now Is the Time
Sampson Lewkowciz remembers the time when Caleb Plant, barely some 10 fights into his professional career, kept imploring him to make a fight between him and David Benavidez. But Lewkowciz, the longtime promoter of super middleweight contender Benavidez, repeatedly told Plant that such a fight was premature; Lewkowciz saw the matchup as tent-pole material down the line, and he felt that “marinating” the contest was the right move.
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury: If Usyk Don't Want No Smoke In February, Then Let’s Do Joe Joyce At Wembley
Tyson Fury figures he’ll fight Oleksandr Usyk next if Fury defeats Dereck Chisora on December 3 in London. A showdown with Uysk would afford Fury, the WBC champ, and Usyk, who owns the IBF, IBO, WBA and WBO belts, the opportunity to become boxing’s first fully unified heavyweight champion of the four-belt era. Bob Arum and Frank Warren, Fury’s co-promoters, have told BoxingScene.com and other outlets that they don’t see any obstacles that would prevent Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) from fighting Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) either late in February or early in March, assuming he conquers Chisora for the third time at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Boxing Scene
William Zepeda Warns Stevenson: Don't Mention Me - Send A Contract... And We'll Be There
William Zepeda is less impressed with being called out by one of the best in the sport than he will be once it leads to an actual fight. The unbeaten lightweight has made it to the hit list of Shakur Stevenson (19-0, 9KOs). The undefeated former two-division titlist is currently awaiting the first step in talks for a mandated WBC title eliminator with Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz, but senses that he will have to look elsewhere for his lightweight debut. It motivated the Newark, New Jersey native to namedrop Zepeda (27-0, 23KOs) and former unified lightweight champ George Kambosos Jr. (20-2, 10KOs).
Boxing Scene
Mark Vicelles, Regie Suganob IBF Title Eliminator Set For February 25 in Bohol, Philippines
Mark Vicelles and Regie Suganob have a date and site for their all-Filipino showdown. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the IBF junior flyweight title eliminator is now set for February 25 in Suganob’s home province of Bohol, Philippines. The winner of the ordered fight will become the mandatory challenger to current IBF junior flyweight titlist Sive Nontshinga, (11-0, 9KOs).
Boxing Scene
Mayer Says Baumgardner Does Not 'Deserve' Katie Taylor Fight
Mikaela Mayer doesn’t think Alycia Baumgardner merits a fight with women’s lightweight champion Katie Taylor, not when, as Mayer puts it, they still have unfinished business to settle. California’s Mayer (17-1, 5 KOs) and Michigan’s Baumgardner (13-1, 7 KOs) encountered each other in the ring last month in...
Boxing Scene
Jared Anderson Envisions Super Fight With Bakhodir Jalolov In the Future
Jared Anderson thinks, “when the dust settles,” that it will be him and Bakhodir Jalolov in opposite corners of the ring. The highly regarded 23-year-old heavyweight from Toledo, Ohio, was recently asked who he considers to be the most legitimate threat among his peers, and he did not hesitate to provide an answer: Jalolov, the 28-year-old Olympic gold medalist from Uzbekistan.
Boxing Scene
Crawford Shreds Spence's Resume: You Not The Head Honcho!
Well before establishing himself as a bonafide star, Errol Spence Jr. would audaciously state two words before heading into the ring...man down. As the years have progressed, the Dallas native has gone on to claim a new moniker, “the big fish.”. With three world titles tucked safely underneath his...
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez: I'll Continue To Silence The Doubters as I Take Over 140!
Junior welterweight contender Teofimo Lopez will have a new “Heisman Night” foe. Jose “Sniper” Pedraza contracted a non-COVID-related illness, and Lopez will now face former European champion Sandor Martin on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Madison Square Garden. Lopez-Martin, scheduled for 10 rounds, is a final eliminator...
Boxing Scene
Gallagher Confident Jonas Would Aim To Stop Katie Taylie in a Rematch
Joe Gallagher, head trainer and manager for unified junior middleweight champion Natasha Jonas, says the boxer is targeting the biggest fights possible in the coming year. Jonas will return to the ring in early 2023. She would love to avenge a 2021 decision loss to Katie Taylor, who presently holds...
Comments / 0