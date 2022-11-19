A New Paris Baguette is Coming Soon to Santa Clara

Paris Baguette , a national franchise known for “delicious pastries, warm breads, stunning cakes, and expertly brewed drinks,” is expanding in Santa Clara. The chain’s website states that an outpost at 2470 El Camino Real is “coming soon.”

The Santa Clara space will offer 850 square feet of indoor and 400 square feet of outdoor seating, and will be located next to establishments such as EMA Karaoke & Bar and Taste of Pho.

Franchisee Joshua Kim shares with What Now San Francisco that he began working for Paris Baguette in 2007 and, in 2016, became the company’s first franchisee when he opened the San Jose location. Including San Jose, Kim has opened a total of nine Paris Baguettes, of which he currently operates six.

Paris Baguette’s hours will be from 7 am to 8 pm, seven days a week. The restaurant is planned to open later this year, and Kim says that he’s looking to open a new space in San Francisco soon.

Photo: Official

