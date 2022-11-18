ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Italian-Trained Gelato Maestro Bringing Artisanal Craft to Sewell

By Drew Pittock
 4 days ago
A new artisanal gelateria dubbed Dolce Vita is set to open at 477 Greentree Rd in Sewell, NJ next April, according to owner Nick Corso.

“What we’ trying to do is bring a small piece of Italy to south Jersey,” Corso tells What Now Philadelphia . “That’s our goal with doing all this. Everything is going to be as authentic as possible – a little piece of Italy close by with true artisan gelato and sorbetto products.”

To be sure, Corso doesn’t just talk the talk, as he recently returned from Italy where he spent three weeks studying the gelateria craft.

The result will be a menu of milk-based gelatos including Nocciola, Tiramisu, Ricotta con Pesca, and Pistachio, as well as some dairy-free sorbetto such as Mango, Limone, Arancia, and Fragola. Meanwhile, there’s also a selection of kid-friendly options like Cotton Candy, Wafer, and Nutty White Cereal.

This story was first picked up by local media outlet, 42 Freeway .



