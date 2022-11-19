Read full article on original website
andthevalleyshook.com
LSU Hops Into Top 5
LSU surprisingly held off Lincon Riley’s USC and was able to jump into the top 5 of the latest CFP rankings tonight, putting them in a position to control their own destiny. With LSU’s loss to Florida State continuing to look better and better, the playoff committee threw the Tigers a bone and gave them their first top 5 ranking since the 2019 season. The committee’s message looks clear: Take care of business against A&M, then go find a way to take down Georgia, and you’re in.
LSU moves into top 5 in latest CFP rankings
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (9-2, 6-1 SEC) have moved into the top five in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The Tigers now sit at No. 5 and ride a five-game winning streak heading into the regular season finale against Texas A&M (4-7, 1-6 SEC) on Saturday, Nov. 26.
brproud.com
LSU Women’s Basketball moves up to No. 12 in AP Poll
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Women’s Basketball team moved up three spots to No. 12 in Monday’s AP Poll. LSU is set to takeoff for the Bimini, Bahamas on Tuesday where it will compete in the Goombay Splash. The Tigers will take on George Mason on Thanksgiving Day. With a win, LSU would face UAB on Saturday, but with a loss to George Mason, LSU and UAB would matchup on Friday instead. The games can be streamed on FloHoops.
brproud.com
Saturday on NBC 33: ‘Southern University: Road to the Bayou Classic’ special
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Bayou Classic is days away and the Geaux Nation team wants to get you ready for the big game. The annual HBCU matchup between the Southern University Jaguar and the Grambling State Tigers will take place Saturday at 1 p.m. inside the Mercedes Benz Superdome.
brproud.com
LSU student to compete on Wheel of Fortune
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A student from Louisiana State University will appear on Wheel of Fortune on Monday, Nov. 21. Chris Langley, a broadcast journalism student, will represent LSU for the college-themed episode at 6:30 p.m. CST on Channel 2. See Langley on the Wheel of Fortune set.
LSU gets leapfrogged in AP poll but sticks at No. 6; see latest
LSU football held serve against UAB, but they didn’t gain any ground in the AP Top 25 despite a key team falling in front of them. See the latest poll on WWL and Audacy.
thestadiumreviews.com
Tiger Stadium Food
Best Food at Tiger Stadium (LSU Tigers Football Stadium) Tiger Stadium is home to the LSU Tigers Football Team. The football stadium opened in 1924 at Baton Rouge, LA 70803. Over the years, the football arena has gone through numerous renovations to improve the gameday experience for fans, which includes updating the food and drink menu.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge Swifties can jam to Midnights at Chelsea’s Live’s Taylor Swift Night
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Couldn’t snag Taylor Swift tour tickets? One music venue in Baton Rouge has the second-best thing — Taylor Swift Night featuring the Midnights album. Chelsea’s Live located at 1010 Nicholson Drive will be hosting the party featuring sets from DJ JT O’Neal...
NOLA.com
Why Brian Kelly isn't concerned about LSU DC Matt House getting poached
Brian Kelly said he isn’t concerned about the possibility of losing LSU defensive coordinator Matt House because he supports his assistants when they get opportunities to further their careers. Kelly said he does think House and his family are happy in Baton Rouge. House on Monday was named one...
brproud.com
Tigers Improve to 5-0 With 100-45 Win Over NSU
BATON ROUGE — No. 15 LSU (5-0) defeated Northwestern State (1-3) on Sunday afternoon as the Tigers scored 100 points for the fifth game in a row and cruised past the Lady Demons in a 100-45 victory in the PMAC. With LSU’s fifth consecutive 100-point game, it was believed...
brproud.com
WATCH: Leaders kick off 49th Annual Bayou Classic Monday morning
NEW ORLEANS (BRPROUD) – The week of the 49th annual Bayou Classic kicked off in a big way Monday morning in the Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Bayou Classic features a matchup between Grambling State University and Southern University, dubbed the “Granddaddy” of HBCU matchups. The following state...
brproud.com
Southern University, Grambling State highlights significance of Bayou Classic, Black excellence at HBCUs
NEW ORLEANS (BRPROUD) – The annual matchup known as the Bayou Classic is just days away. Monday’s press conference kicks off a long week of events leading up to Sunday’s big game with Southern University and Grambling State for the 49th Annual Bayou Classic. At the conference,...
theadvocate.com
Five from Baton Rouge area, 1 from Belle Chase cited for rallying ducks, says LDWF
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries cited six people for alleged migratory game bird violations in St. James Parish. LDWF agents were on patrol Saturday when they saw Lance Relle, 25, of Belle Chasse, drive a pickup truck around a pond and firing a shotgun to scare ducks up as five other men hunted them.
brproud.com
BRPD investigating large brawl at Mall of Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a large fight that occurred at the Mall of Louisiana on Saturday morning. According to BRPD, officers were responding to a fight inside the mall around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. Authorities say multiple arrests were...
brproud.com
Louisiana man sentenced for animal fighting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge man was sentenced to one year and a day for owning multiple animals for fighting purposes. According to court documents, Aquintas Kentrell Singleton, 35, of Baton Rouge pleaded guilty before Judge Shelly Dick of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana to a crime that involves him having 17 dogs for animal fighting. On Thursday, Nov. 17, Singleton returned to the courtroom for sentencing.
Baton Rouge lawyer to give away bikes for tenth consecutive year
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – More than 425 bikes are expected to be given out by Baton Rouge lawyer Gordan McKernan for the holiday season. Gordan McKernan’s 10th annual Bike Giveaway applications opened Monday, Nov. 21. Parents and guardians can register by following @getgordon on Facebook or Instagram and filling out the form on gordongives.com. “I […]
brproud.com
Baton Rouge native rapper TG Kommas provides local families in need with Thanksgiving staples
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s the time of year when people are increasingly aware of those in need, and turkey giveaways are plentiful. But this year, even more people than usual find themselves financially strapped as a result of rising grocery prices. Thanksgiving is known as a...
postsouth.com
Sugarcane harvest robust, but outside challenges loom for Cora Texas
The 2022 harvest season could be a record-breaker for Cora Texas Manufacturing Co. in White Castle, but the turn of events outside the sugar industry could pose major challenges. Cora Texas projects a record amount of cane, between 37 and 39 tons per acre. It marks a 10 percent increase...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish's Emma Benoit shares story on Dr. Phil show
Emma Benoit of Ascension Parish appeared on the national television program Dr. Phil in hopes of reaching young people struggling with their mental health. A former Dutchtown High School student, she was left paralyzed at 16 years old following a suicide attempt. Now 22 years old, Benoit told host Dr....
visitbatonrouge.com
Baton Rouge to make first appearance in the 2023 Rose Parade this January
Baton Rouge to make first appearance in the 2023 Rose Parade this January. Capital City rider and walker showcase advances in medical district. BATON ROUGE, La. – Baton Rouge will join forces with the Louisiana Office of Tourism and four Louisiana destinations to present a dynamic float in the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, CA on January 2, 2023. This will be the first time in history that Baton Rouge has participated in the parade.
