Baton Rouge, LA

andthevalleyshook.com

LSU Hops Into Top 5

LSU surprisingly held off Lincon Riley’s USC and was able to jump into the top 5 of the latest CFP rankings tonight, putting them in a position to control their own destiny. With LSU’s loss to Florida State continuing to look better and better, the playoff committee threw the Tigers a bone and gave them their first top 5 ranking since the 2019 season. The committee’s message looks clear: Take care of business against A&M, then go find a way to take down Georgia, and you’re in.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU moves into top 5 in latest CFP rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (9-2, 6-1 SEC) have moved into the top five in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The Tigers now sit at No. 5 and ride a five-game winning streak heading into the regular season finale against Texas A&M (4-7, 1-6 SEC) on Saturday, Nov. 26.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU Women’s Basketball moves up to No. 12 in AP Poll

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Women’s Basketball team moved up three spots to No. 12 in Monday’s AP Poll. LSU is set to takeoff for the Bimini, Bahamas on Tuesday where it will compete in the Goombay Splash. The Tigers will take on George Mason on Thanksgiving Day. With a win, LSU would face UAB on Saturday, but with a loss to George Mason, LSU and UAB would matchup on Friday instead. The games can be streamed on FloHoops.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU student to compete on Wheel of Fortune

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A student from Louisiana State University will appear on Wheel of Fortune on Monday, Nov. 21. Chris Langley, a broadcast journalism student, will represent LSU for the college-themed episode at 6:30 p.m. CST on Channel 2. See Langley on the Wheel of Fortune set.
BATON ROUGE, LA
thestadiumreviews.com

Tiger Stadium Food

Best Food at Tiger Stadium (LSU Tigers Football Stadium) Tiger Stadium is home to the LSU Tigers Football Team. The football stadium opened in 1924 at Baton Rouge, LA 70803. Over the years, the football arena has gone through numerous renovations to improve the gameday experience for fans, which includes updating the food and drink menu.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Tigers Improve to 5-0 With 100-45 Win Over NSU

BATON ROUGE — No. 15 LSU (5-0) defeated Northwestern State (1-3) on Sunday afternoon as the Tigers scored 100 points for the fifth game in a row and cruised past the Lady Demons in a 100-45 victory in the PMAC. With LSU’s fifth consecutive 100-point game, it was believed...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

WATCH: Leaders kick off 49th Annual Bayou Classic Monday morning

NEW ORLEANS (BRPROUD) – The week of the 49th annual Bayou Classic kicked off in a big way Monday morning in the Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Bayou Classic features a matchup between Grambling State University and Southern University, dubbed the “Granddaddy” of HBCU matchups. The following state...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating large brawl at Mall of Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a large fight that occurred at the Mall of Louisiana on Saturday morning. According to BRPD, officers were responding to a fight inside the mall around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. Authorities say multiple arrests were...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana man sentenced for animal fighting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge man was sentenced to one year and a day for owning multiple animals for fighting purposes. According to court documents, Aquintas Kentrell Singleton, 35, of Baton Rouge pleaded guilty before Judge Shelly Dick of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana to a crime that involves him having 17 dogs for animal fighting. On Thursday, Nov. 17, Singleton returned to the courtroom for sentencing.
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Baton Rouge lawyer to give away bikes for tenth consecutive year

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – More than 425 bikes are expected to be given out by Baton Rouge lawyer Gordan McKernan for the holiday season. Gordan McKernan’s 10th annual Bike Giveaway applications opened Monday, Nov. 21. Parents and guardians can register by following @getgordon on Facebook or Instagram and filling out the form on gordongives.com. “I […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish's Emma Benoit shares story on Dr. Phil show

Emma Benoit of Ascension Parish appeared on the national television program Dr. Phil in hopes of reaching young people struggling with their mental health. A former Dutchtown High School student, she was left paralyzed at 16 years old following a suicide attempt. Now 22 years old, Benoit told host Dr....
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
visitbatonrouge.com

Baton Rouge to make first appearance in the 2023 Rose Parade this January

Baton Rouge to make first appearance in the 2023 Rose Parade this January. Capital City rider and walker showcase advances in medical district. BATON ROUGE, La. – Baton Rouge will join forces with the Louisiana Office of Tourism and four Louisiana destinations to present a dynamic float in the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, CA on January 2, 2023. This will be the first time in history that Baton Rouge has participated in the parade.
BATON ROUGE, LA

