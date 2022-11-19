WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A local school gave thanks on Thursday by giving back. Before sitting down for their own holiday meals, members of Hampden Charter School of Science West made sure the West Springfield Police Department was served a Thanksgiving feast. Lucia Trudeau, the director for the school, told Western Mass News this is their fifth year dropping off the meals. They do this to show appreciation for the officers who won’t have the chance to spend the holiday with family.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO