Springfield Police host annual Stuff-A-Cruiser to benefit city kids
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Springfield Police Department is making sure no child goes without a toy this Christmas. The holiday Stuff-A-Cruiser event was held Saturday from 9a.m.-3p.m. at the Walmart on Boston Road. The fun event is a great way for the public to celebrate the start of the holiday season by giving back to the community and donating new toys for city-wide distribution.
1 person killed, another injured in crash on Center Street in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews were called to a serious one-car crash in Chicopee early Thursday morning. According to Chicopee Police, one person died from their injuries at Baystate Medical Center. Another injured person inside the car was brought to Baystate Medical Center by a driver passing by the scene. Information on their condition is not available.
Crews respond to crash on Plumtree Road in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a crash on Plumtree Road in Springfield Friday afternoon. According to Springfield Fire Department Captail Drew Piemonte, on person was extricated from the car and treated on scene. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Crews battle fire on South Street in Holyoke
West Springfield students give thanks by giving back to police
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A local school gave thanks on Thursday by giving back. Before sitting down for their own holiday meals, members of Hampden Charter School of Science West made sure the West Springfield Police Department was served a Thanksgiving feast. Lucia Trudeau, the director for the school, told Western Mass News this is their fifth year dropping off the meals. They do this to show appreciation for the officers who won’t have the chance to spend the holiday with family.
Crews respond to one-alarm shed fire in South Deerfield
SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a one-alarm shed fire on Matthews Road in South Hadley Thursday night. According to the South Deerfield Fire Department, the shed was close to a house and brush was making its way into the woods. The shed and its contents were a total loss.
Three wounded in Hartford stabbing: PD
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people were wounded during a stabbing incident in Hartford this week. According to Hartford police, three victims arrived at Hartford Hospital with stab wounds. They were involved in a physical altercation when the suspect pulled a knife and stabbed all three of them. The incident occurred in the area of […]
Man in critical condition after shooting on MacArthur Dr. in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was injured in a shooting in Waterbury on Thursday afternoon, according to the police. Waterbury police said they responded to a report of shots fired at 3:34 p.m. and located a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound on Manhan Street. During the investigation, police learned the victim was […]
Massachusetts man faces DUI, driving the wrong way charges
)-A North Grafton Massachusetts man faces charges including D-U-I and driving the wrong way after being pulled over on I-395 northbound. State Police said Craig Obrien, 57, was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed.
Police locate missing Westfield man
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have located a man who was reported missing over the weekend. Westfield Police said Monday afternoon that 32-year-old Robert Tesini has been located, but no other details were being released at this time. The community came together throughout the weekend and on Monday to help...
House fire on Russellville Road in Southampton under investigation
SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a house fire on Russellville Road in Southampton Thursday night. Officials told Western Mass News crews worked into Friday morning on the scene. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Southampton Police, Westover Air Reserve Base and multiple...
Suspect in Springfield officer-involved shooting appears in court
One person killed in West Hartford fire
One person is in the hospital after fire broke out in a home Wednesday night in West Hartford. The call came in around 9:09 p.m. to the residence at 22 Thomas Street.
VIDEO: Two men killed in Hartford crash
Police: missing Westfield man found dead after weekend search
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities announced Monday that a missing 32-year-old man with developmental disabilities in Westfield had died. Westfield Police originally said Monday afternoon that Robert Tesini had been located after an extensive search, but no further information had been released, other than the Hampden District Attorney’s Office is investigating.
Police: gun pulled, man arrested during fight at Chicopee football game
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - During the Chicopee Comp-Chicopee High football game, a fight between two men in the stands resulted in a gun reportedly being pulled. There were frightening moments for fans in the stands during a local football game on Thursday. Chicopee Police Officer Travis Odiorne told Western Mass News that one man is in custody after an argument between two men turned violent when police said one man was reportedly hit with a gun during a fight.
