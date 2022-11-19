Jackson police pick up 2021 murder suspect in New York
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson police arrived back in the city after picking up a wanted murder suspect from New York on Friday, November 18.
Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said officers picked up Brock T. Williams Jr. from Oswego, New York, on an outstanding warrant for his arrest.
Williams was wanted in connection to the murder of Christopher Johnson, 28, on September 23, 2021. He’s the second person to be arrested for the murder.
On March 10, Jackson police also arrested and charged Torrey Portis with the murder of Johnson.
Anyone with further information about the case can call the Jackson Police Department Homicide Unit at (601)-960-1278 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477.
