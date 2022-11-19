Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Lake Stevens Has To Wait Until After Thanksgiving for the Opening of a New CostcoBryan DijkhuizenLake Stevens, WA
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
KOMO News
Truck nearly goes off Ballard Bridge in Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. — Traffic was backed up on the Ballard Bridge in Seattle during the evening commute Tuesday following a collision on the bridge. A pickup truck struck the railing of the bridge and ended up with its two front wheels over the side of the bridge. The driver...
KING-5
Driver crashes truck into Ballard Bridge railing, causes significant traffic delays
SEATTLE — A driver nearly drove their truck off the Ballard Bridge at approximately 4 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT), two southbound lanes and the left northbound lanes are blocked. They said to expect heavy delays. Photos of the crash show the truck's...
'Once-in-a-lifetime project' will connect Puyallup to Port of Tacoma
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A lot can happen in three decades. Cities change and neighbors come and go. But Fife resident Warren Walsborn and his family stayed. “Probably about three or four years after I was here, then I started getting notices that we’re going to take your property,” Walsborn said.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Bellevue (Bellevue, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Monday morning. According to the Washington State Patrol, 34-year-old Jordan Jackson, a suburban Seattle police officer was riding his motorcycle north on Bellevue Way when a car pulled out of a parking lot and into the road. The vehicle then struck...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Seattle rider giving up on mass transit after feeling ‘less safe’
The stench of urine and vomit. Frightening behavior from un-ticketed passengers showing signs of drug use, mental illness – or both. And the fear that none of her fellow passengers might step up to prevent an assault. After nearly 20 years of riding mass transit in the Seattle area,...
The Suburban Times
Southbound Stadium Way, between 705 and Broadway, fully closed as early as Nov. 21
Sound Transit announcement. Construction occurring throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area includes crews working on the roadway restoration and station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing, installing crosswalks and cutting decorative sidewalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. As the...
bellevuedowntown.com
Meta’s Promise to Bellevue and Puget Sound Region
Meta’s Promise to Bellevue and Puget Sound Region. Bellevue is a magnet for tech companies, and Meta is no exception. The social media giant formerly known as Facebook has successfully broadened their footprint throughout the Puget Sound region, starting with their first office in Seattle 12 years ago to recently purchasing REI’s 400,000 square feet of newly developed office space in 2020.
‘A huge loss for the entire community:’ Bellevue motorcycle officer dies after Monday collision
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A motorcycle officer with the Bellevue Police Department was killed Monday after colliding with a car while on duty, according to police. Bellevue police contacted the Washington State Patrol just after 10 a.m. to investigate the collision in the 500 block of Bellevue Way Southeast. “It...
WOLF
Men involved in Washington shopping center shooting were coworkers
RENTON, Wash. (KOMO) — Two men involved in what detectives describe as a murder-suicide in Washington state both worked at an aircraft manufacturing plant near where the shooting happened. Police said the suspected shooter is a 44-year-old male and the victim is a 28-year-old male. While the King County...
livingsnoqualmie.com
Reduced Speed Limits Approved for SR 202 through Downtown Snoqualmie
Last month the Snoqualmie City Council adopted Ordinance 1625, approving state-recommended speed limit modifications to Railroad Ave/SR 202 from Snoqualmie Falls through the downtown corridor. Speed limits for this 2.5-mile stretch of SR 202 through downtown Snoqualmie – ranging between 45MPH and 30MPH – were established in 1987.
Causing driver in fatal multi-vehicle crash along I-5 pleads not guilty
SEATTLE — The man accused of causing a fatal multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near Northgate in Seattle appeared in court on Monday. Liming Gao pleaded not guilty to one count of vehicular homicide and one count of reckless driving. His bail remains at $2 million. The Washington State...
1 Person Died In A Multi-Vehicle Crash On Interstate 5 (Thurston County, WA)
The Washington State Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Thurston County on Friday on Interstate 5. According to WSP, southbound Martin Way in Thurston County was shut down when a pedestrian carjacked a semi-truck. The suspect vehicle then hit several other vehicles before rolling on the interstate. The suspect...
60-Year-Old Man Injured In A Pedestrian Crash Near Fred Meyer (Seattle, WA)
Washington State Patrol responded to a pedestrian crash that injured a man. The crash happened on Highway 303 at Furneys Lane at about 9:30 p.m. According to the troopers, a 60-year-old man was trying to cross from the northbound shoulder to the southbound shoulder of the highway when he was hit by a 2008 Blue Ford Ranger pickup driven by a 25-year-old Bremerton man.
WSDOT sends ADA non-compliance letter to City of Lake Stevens
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Lake Stevens is at risk of losing federal money because city curbs are not meeting ADA compliance standards. The city says it is working on a plan to address the problem. Shane Oden lives in Lake Stevens and has a photo collection of curbs and...
Yakima Herald Republic
Starbucks to close another Seattle store, citing safety concerns
Starbucks will close its Seattle store at Broadway East and Denny Way next month, the company told workers Monday night. The closure will take effect Dec. 11, according to the company. The Seattle-based company said that its attempts to address the safety concerns at the location were not effective. "Unfortunately,...
MyNorthwest.com
Starbucks to close Capitol Hill location after safety concerns
Starbucks has announced it will close one of its locations in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood at Broadway and Denny Way. It’s one of the same storefronts where union workers from Starbucks Workers United (SBWU) picketed on Nov. 17, on the company’s annual holiday celebration for their new “Red Cup Day.” They joined more than 100 locations nationwide.
Police: 18-year-old Issaquah woman defrauds Nordstrom out of $165K
Lynnwood police announced they have arrested a woman for allegedly stealing $165,000 from Nordstrom locations across the Puget Sound region and even as far as Scottsdale, Ariz. The 18-year-old from Issaquah allegedly used the store’s cash registers to “conduct fraudulent returns with returns being placed into active bank accounts,” according...
Several Western Washington high schools target of apparent swatting
Several Western Washington high schools were the targets of apparent swatting Tuesday, after multiple false reports of possible threats all ended up cleared. Sedro-Woolley High School received a call regarding an active threat, and units with Upper Skagit Tribal, Skagit County Sheriff’s Office and Burlington Police Department responded. After...
q13fox.com
Fire destroys abandoned Seattle building
A fire tore through a South Seattle building, which was the site of an old Burger King location. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Yakima Herald Republic
Sea-Tac Airport sold out of parking reservations. Here’s what to do
Have you booked your flight, a hotel on the other end, maybe even a rental car too?. Feeling proud, maybe even a little smug, about how prepared you are?. Did you remember to book a parking spot at the airport? Oh boy. Add it to the list of things —...
