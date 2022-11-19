ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOMO News

Truck nearly goes off Ballard Bridge in Seattle

SEATTLE, Wash. — Traffic was backed up on the Ballard Bridge in Seattle during the evening commute Tuesday following a collision on the bridge. A pickup truck struck the railing of the bridge and ended up with its two front wheels over the side of the bridge. The driver...
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Southbound Stadium Way, between 705 and Broadway, fully closed as early as Nov. 21

Sound Transit announcement. Construction occurring throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area includes crews working on the roadway restoration and station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing, installing crosswalks and cutting decorative sidewalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. As the...
TACOMA, WA
bellevuedowntown.com

Meta’s Promise to Bellevue and Puget Sound Region

Meta’s Promise to Bellevue and Puget Sound Region. Bellevue is a magnet for tech companies, and Meta is no exception. The social media giant formerly known as Facebook has successfully broadened their footprint throughout the Puget Sound region, starting with their first office in Seattle 12 years ago to recently purchasing REI’s 400,000 square feet of newly developed office space in 2020.
BELLEVUE, WA
WOLF

Men involved in Washington shopping center shooting were coworkers

RENTON, Wash. (KOMO) — Two men involved in what detectives describe as a murder-suicide in Washington state both worked at an aircraft manufacturing plant near where the shooting happened. Police said the suspected shooter is a 44-year-old male and the victim is a 28-year-old male. While the King County...
RENTON, WA
livingsnoqualmie.com

Reduced Speed Limits Approved for SR 202 through Downtown Snoqualmie

Last month the Snoqualmie City Council adopted Ordinance 1625, approving state-recommended speed limit modifications to Railroad Ave/SR 202 from Snoqualmie Falls through the downtown corridor. Speed limits for this 2.5-mile stretch of SR 202 through downtown Snoqualmie – ranging between 45MPH and 30MPH – were established in 1987.
SNOQUALMIE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Starbucks to close another Seattle store, citing safety concerns

Starbucks will close its Seattle store at Broadway East and Denny Way next month, the company told workers Monday night. The closure will take effect Dec. 11, according to the company. The Seattle-based company said that its attempts to address the safety concerns at the location were not effective. "Unfortunately,...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Starbucks to close Capitol Hill location after safety concerns

Starbucks has announced it will close one of its locations in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood at Broadway and Denny Way. It’s one of the same storefronts where union workers from Starbucks Workers United (SBWU) picketed on Nov. 17, on the company’s annual holiday celebration for their new “Red Cup Day.” They joined more than 100 locations nationwide.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Police: 18-year-old Issaquah woman defrauds Nordstrom out of $165K

Lynnwood police announced they have arrested a woman for allegedly stealing $165,000 from Nordstrom locations across the Puget Sound region and even as far as Scottsdale, Ariz. The 18-year-old from Issaquah allegedly used the store’s cash registers to “conduct fraudulent returns with returns being placed into active bank accounts,” according...
LYNNWOOD, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Several Western Washington high schools target of apparent swatting

Several Western Washington high schools were the targets of apparent swatting Tuesday, after multiple false reports of possible threats all ended up cleared. Sedro-Woolley High School received a call regarding an active threat, and units with Upper Skagit Tribal, Skagit County Sheriff’s Office and Burlington Police Department responded. After...
TACOMA, WA

