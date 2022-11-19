Goose Creek neighbors rescue kitten stuck in storm drain
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Goose Creek neighbors and officers teamed up to save a kitten from a storm drain on November 13.
According to Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD), officers responded to a call from City Council member Hannah Cox reporting a kitten stuck in a storm drain.
Upon arrival, Chief Officer Roscoe found Council member Cox and neighbors avidly working to rescue the kitten.
Through teamwork, the neighbors recovered the kitten from the drain.
"This little guy is good, and the police department was able to find him a home," GCPD said on Facebook.
