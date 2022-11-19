ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goose Creek, SC

Goose Creek neighbors rescue kitten stuck in storm drain

By Lindsay Miller
 4 days ago

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Goose Creek neighbors and officers teamed up to save a kitten from a storm drain on November 13.

According to Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD), officers responded to a call from City Council member Hannah Cox reporting a kitten stuck in a storm drain.

Upon arrival, Chief Officer Roscoe found Council member Cox and neighbors avidly working to rescue the kitten.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YKqP1_0jH2uf2t00
    Photo: Goose Creek Police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46CHSS_0jH2uf2t00
    Photo: Goose Creek Police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UN4Pr_0jH2uf2t00
    Photo: Goose Creek Police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wiiZ1_0jH2uf2t00
    Photo: Goose Creek Police

Through teamwork, the neighbors recovered the kitten from the drain.

“This little guy is good, and the police department was able to find him a home,” GCPD said on Facebook.

