Iowa State Cyclones (3-0) vs. Villanova Wildcats (2-2) BOTTOM LINE: The Villanova Wildcats take on the Iowa State Cyclones in Portland, Oregon. Villanova went 30-8 overall with a 14-4 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Wildcats averaged 71.7 points per game while shooting 43.2% from the field and 35.9% from 3-point distance last season.

AMES, IA ・ 11 HOURS AGO