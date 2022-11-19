Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Bains declares victory over Perez in race for 35th District Assembly seat
Dr. Jasmeet Bains, ahead by 21 percentage points and more than 12,000 votes two weeks after the general election, declared victory Tuesday over Leticia Perez in the two-Democrat race to represent California's 35th Assembly District. A family doctor and political newcomer who narrowly lost the June primary to a nine-year...
Bakersfield Californian
Villanova Wildcats face the Iowa State Cyclones
Iowa State Cyclones (3-0) vs. Villanova Wildcats (2-2) BOTTOM LINE: The Villanova Wildcats take on the Iowa State Cyclones in Portland, Oregon. Villanova went 30-8 overall with a 14-4 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Wildcats averaged 71.7 points per game while shooting 43.2% from the field and 35.9% from 3-point distance last season.
