ComicBook
Ayakashi Triangle Reveals Anime's Release Date in First Trailer
Ayakashi Triangle might be tough to keep up with outside of Japan, but fans will have a new way to explore it soon as the anime has officially revealed its release date together with the debut of its very first trailer! Kentaro Yabuki's original manga started to get an official English language simulpub release together with the other franchises currently running in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, but things changed as the series continued. As fans might know about the creator, things got pretty spicy pretty quickly and the series has changed platforms quite a bit over its run as a result.
ComicBook
Doctor Strange 2 Concept Art Teases Arrival of Major Marvel Characters
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness took fans on a trip to all corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, further expanding on the mind-melting concepts that comes standard as part of the Doctor Strange franchise. While movie-goers were shown all kinds of multiversal goodness, even more was cut from the film—including some of the character's most important supporting cast.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Announces Manga's Next Arc
Dragon Ball Super's extended hiatus will soon be coming to an end, and the manga has announced the major next arc it will be taking on to help celebrate! When the Granolah the Survivor arc came to an end earlier this Summer, the manga took an extended hiatus in order to properly prepare for the next arc of the series. Fans have been heavily theorizing about what could potentially be coming next for the series in the months since, and now we finally got our first clue with the reveal of the next major arc of the series as the manga gets ready to return with new chapters.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Debuts New Looks for Goten and Trunks
Dragon Ball Super has revealed some suprising new looks for Goten and Trunks, which will soon be making their debut in the Dragon Ball Super manga! As you can see below, Goten and Trunks are seen sporting identical superhero-style costumes – red capes and all. Trunks is facing forward, and on his belt we see the number "1" displayed, hinting that Goten (whose front is hidden) may have a "2" on his own belt.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Taps Into Power's Best Moment Yet
Chainsaw Man is now making its way through the Fall 2022 anime schedule as one of the most popular series of the season, and one awesome cosplay has tapped into Power's best moment in the anime so far! The first season of the adaptation taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga has been a massive success with fans, and that's saying quite a lot as the manga was already a monstrous success in its own right before the anime made its full premiere. It's likely due to fans being introduced to the series' roster of characters, and this is most definitely led by Power.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Picard Star Jonathan Frakes Asked J.J. Abrams to Let Him Direct Star Trek 4
Star Trek has a long history of its actors stepping into the director's chair, whether it's Leonard Nimoy and Simon Pegg in the movies or numerous actors including LeVar Burton and Patrick Stewart on TV. One of those is Jonathan Frakes, who has directed the films Star Trek: First Contact and Star Trek: Insurrection, along with episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Voyager, Deep Space Nine, Discovery, Picard, and Strange New Worlds (as well as the interactive movie Star Trek: Vulcan). So it makes sense that when the series got its reboot, Frakes made a pitch to direct one of those movies.
ComicBook
Fire Force Cosplay Warms Up for Season 3 With Tamaki
Fire Force will soon be coming back for a third round of the anime in the near future, and one awesome cosplay is keeping the fires warm with Tamaki Kotatsu! The original run of Atsushi Okubo's manga series came to an end earlier this year, but thankfully it was far from the end of the franchise as a whole. While the second season of the anime wrapped up its run some time ago without any tease about the potential future of the anime, the end of the manga's run came with the major announcement that the anime would be returning for a third season.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Shares First Look at New Arc
Dragon Ball Super is gearing up to finally end its hiatus and come back with new chapters, and to celebrate the series has shared the first look at what fans can expect from the next big arc! When Chapter 87 of the manga ended the Granolah the Survivor arc earlier this Summer, fans were excited about all of the potential places the story could go next. Unfortunately, there was an unexpected wait as the manga went on an extended hiatus to get properly prepared for the next new arc. Thankfully, the wait is over as the next arc of the series is almost here at last.
ComicBook
Brie Larson Shares New Look at The Marvels Co-Stars
Brie Larson shared a new look at all of her friends as they continue to make The Marvels. In the photo posted to social media are Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani. If that wasn't fun enough director Nia DaCosta gets in on the action as well. The Internet has been talking about the MCU sequel this morning as some merch made the rounds online. As a result of that, a lot of the early hours have been spent discussing each heroine's look with new suits. Captain Marvel looks a lot like the last time we saw her in Ms. Marvel's post-credits scene. But, Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau were rocking some new threads that had social media buzzing about what that could mean for the next Marvel movie to feature the trio. Check out the photo for yourself down below!
wegotthiscovered.com
An anxiety-inducing scene from an otherwise ignored horror movie comes back to haunt viewers
Movies can almost entirely forgettable or without much flair, but having one big scene can be enough to secure a massive legacy for the years ahead. When you’re attempting a remake, it’s even more important to stand out than usual with those big scenes. Along comes arguably the...
ComicBook
Hunter x Hunter Chrollo Cosplay Celebrates Series Return
Fans waited years for Yoshihiro Togashi to return to the world of Gon, Killua, and their fellow hunters, with Hunter x Hunter releasing new chapters earlier this year that took readers back to the Succession Contest Arc. While Gon and Killua have been MIA for years at this point, the Phantom Troupe has also been moving in the background, with one cosplayer taking the opportunity to give new life to Chrollo, the leader of this collection of rogue hunters that barely holds together the gang.
ComicBook
Marvel Fans Share Anthony Mackie's Movie Star Criticism After Quentin Tarantino's Recent Comments
Marvel fans are remembering Anthony Mackie's comments about movie stars after Quentin Tarantino criticized the MCU. In some comments on the 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast, the director claimed that the Marvel stars weren't "movie stars" and instead, the characters they play were the real headliners for these features. (Interesting timing with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever playing out the way it did, despite being a bit of an anomaly…) So, with the Internet being forever, it was only minutes before Mackie saying basically the same thing was trending. Because this is social media, and what most people are here for is cat videos and such, none of this will be settled. But, you can catch the best responses down below!
wegotthiscovered.com
A gargantuan fantasy failure that inexplicably got a prequel stinks up the streaming joint
If a movie ends up being roundly trashed by critics, to the extent it literally ranks as the worst-reviewed movie of its star’s entire career, and bombed so hard that it ended up losing $100 million, then you’d think any chance of a franchise is dead, buried, and lost to the sands of time forever. Clearly, nobody told the brains behind R.I.P.D.
ComicBook
Ryan Reynolds Brings Walking Dead Characters Back for New Maximum Effort Commercial
Maximum Effort isn't just a catchphrase spoken by Deadpool. It's also the name of Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds' production company, as well as a mantra by which the company operates. That mantra was on full display on Sunday night during the new commercial effort from the company. Reynolds' Maximum Effort did the absolute most for a set of short commercials that aired during The Walking Dead series finale, going as far as to bring back fallen characters from the series in their undead forms to advertise various products.
ComicBook
Doctor Who Day: New Look at David Tennant's Return, 60th Anniversary Logo, Key Art Revealed
It's Doctor Who Day and the BBC is celebrating by revealing the logo for Doctor Who's 60th anniversary and new key art featuring all of the incarnations of the Doctor, including David Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor. Doctor Who Day celebrates the airing of the first episode of Doctor Who in 1963. The logo celebrating the show's 60th anniversary special uses the same logo revealed with the news that Disney+ is the new streaming home of future Doctor Who seasons, which is itself an update of a classic Doctor Who logo, with "60th Anniversary" added to the bottom of the logo design.
wegotthiscovered.com
A trailblazing horror film from a deeply controversial filmmaker remains excellent over 50 years later
The late 1960s and early 1970s were a hotbed of films that changed the industry forever. The likes of 2001: A Space Odyssey, Planet of the Apes, and A Clockwork Orange are all doing massive things for the art form. Horror had several trailblazers during this era, but perhaps none...
ComicBook
Quentin Tarantino Calls Out Marvel-ization of Hollywood, Says Actors in Marvel Films Are Not Movie Stars
Quentin Tarantino is firing some big shots at Marvel Studios and its Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise. In a new podcast interview, Tarantino took on what he calls "the Marvel-ization of Hollywood movies," and once again re-iterated just how much "I don't love them." He then went on to criticize the actors who bring the MCU to life, saying in no uncertain terms that "they're not movie stars," in the traditional sense as he understands it. All of this is sure to go over well with Marvel fans – especially on the heels of a release like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever...
ComicBook
DC Just Changed Everything About One Crisis on Infinite Earths Character
The DC universe is headed into some unique directions in the near future, between the upcoming conclusion of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths and the subsequent launch of the "Dawn of DC" year-long storyline. The former event has been pulling an ever-growing number of characters into its orbit, telling a story that homages swaths of canon and previous Crisis events in the process. This week's Dark Crisis: The Dark Army #1 is absolutely no exception to that, delivering a detail that completely recontextualizes a key character from the events of Crisis on Infinite Earths decades prior. Spoilers for Dark Crisis: The Dark Army #1 from Mark Waid, Delilah S. Dawson, Dennis Culver, Freddie E. Williams II, Jack Herbert, Adriano Lucas, and Troy Peteri below! Only look if you want to know!
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Producer Reveals If There Were Other Options to Replace T'Challa
After Chadwick Boseman passed away in 2020, Marvel Studios quickly decided to not recast the character of T'Challa. Instead, Ryan Coogler and the filmmakers behind Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opted to use the film as a tribute to the late actor, having his character die due to illness in the sequel. As trailers and marketing collateral for the film has now confirmed, Shuri (Letitia Wright) has become the new Black Panther after managing to synthetically recreated the Heart-Shaped Herb.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor Season 1 Finale Confirms What Prisoners Were Building
One of the final and arguably most compelling storylines in Season 1 of Star Wars: Andor saw Diego Luna's Cassian being imprisoned in an Imperial facility, where he would meet Andy Serkis' Kino Loy. The inmates, along with everyone else in the facility, were tasked with building mysterious pieces of equipment for the Galactic Empire, sparking speculation among fans in regards to whether this equipment was for a specific purpose or if it was symbolic of how little the Empire valued human life. With the Season 1 premiere out now on Disney+, audiences learned the importance of the equipment.
