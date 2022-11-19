Read full article on original website
Sir Elton John bids North America adieu with final Los Angeles concert
All good things come to an end someday, but that doesn’t make them any easier to accept. However, adding some sequins and piano certainly cushions the blow—something Sir Elton John knows well. The singer played his last North American show last night at Dodger Stadium, the finale to three nights at the stadium commemorating the end of his farewell tour, aptly named “Farewell Yellow Brick Road.”
Adele's postponed Las Vegas show is finally here, and it looks worth the wait
Fans didn’t go easy on Adele when she canceled her initial Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace in early 2022, a decision she chalked up to “delivery delays and COVID.” But the show must go on, and now, in the wake of her Grammy nominations for her album 30, the artist has risen like a phoenix to complete the promised residency. And we mean literally like a phoenix; there appears to be a lot of pyrotechnics in this show!
Avatar: The Way Of Water must be the third or fourth highest-grossing film ever to break even
James Cameron is back, and so are James Cameron interviews. This latest one from GQ is a humdinger, offering revelations about a director known for innovation, short tempers, and, perhaps, more confidence than any mortal man has ever had. How confident? Well, confident enough to spend the last 15 years making the sequels to the highest-grossing movie ever. The Avatar series is exactly “very fucking” expensive to make, according to Cameron, who considers The Way Of Water “the worst business case in movie history.” Ultimately, the movie would need to be “the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history” to break even. This means Avatar: The Way Of Water would need to outgross both Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Cameron’s inaugural highest-grossing movie ever made, Titanic.
Playing The Field! Emily Ratajkowski Hangs With Former Flame DJ Orazio Rispo Despite Pete Davidson Romance Rumors
Move over, Pete, the DJ is in town!Emily Ratajkowski enjoyed a visit from her former fling DJ Orazio Rispo mere days after sparking romance rumors with Pete Davidson.On Monday, November 21, Rispo attempted to dress incognito, wearing a head-to-toe black outfit, as he arrived at the model's West Village apartment in New York City. This time around, Ratajkowski managed to avoid paparazzi, with her former fling going under the radar during what appeared to be a late-night hangout.KIM KARDASHIAN POSTS CRYPTIC QUOTE ABOUT 'EVERYTHING ENDS UP WORKING OUT' AFTER PETE DAVIDSON MOVES ON WITH EMILY RATAJKOWSKIThe brunette bombshell was caught...
R.I.P. Wilko Johnson, Dr. Feelgood guitarist and Game Of Thrones actor
Wilko Johnson, guitarist and singer for the band Dr. Feelgood and Game Of Thrones actor, has died, according to Variety. He was 75 years old. Details of his passing have not yet been released. A statement was posted to Johnson’s official Twitter account, which read, “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart: Wilko Johnson has died. He passed away at home on Monday 21st November. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson.”
Unsurprisingly, Taylor Swift cleans house at the American Music Awards
The reign of Taylor Swift continues. She’s been a dominant force essentially from the moment she stepped on the scene, but the last two-plus years have been a particularly hot streak with three critically acclaimed original releases and two blockbuster re-recordings of prior albums. This incredible success story was reflected at last night’s American Music Awards, where Swift swept six out of the six categories she was nominated for and extended her lead as the most-awarded person in AMAs history with 40 wins.
Every character on The White Lotus, ranked by how insufferable they are
To watch any given episode of The White Lotus: Sicily is to step into a resort where, if you were a guest, you’d spend the entire time people-watching. And, in turn, judging those very people you find yourself sharing common areas with. As with its first season, writer-director-creator Mike White has populated his fictional hotel with a string of folks who are, for better and for worse, insufferable in all the right ways. Therein lies the biting satire at the heart of this sun-dappled, Emmy-winning series.
Enchanted director rightfully bummed about not getting to make Disney Plus sequel
Director Kevin Lima is 90s Disney royalty. After working on Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, and Beauty And The Beast, he directed the seminal Goofy movie, A Goofy Movie. In 2007, he directed Enchanted, a “love letter to Disney,” as he calls it, but unfortunately, for the long-gestating Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted, Disney went with a new director, Adam Shankman. These things certainly happen, but that doesn’t mean everyone has to like it, and Kevin Lima seems rightfully bummed out about the whole thing.
Strange World finally delivers the queer version of Disney magic we've been waiting for
In recent years, the parade of family friendly animated films has seemingly stumbled upon two paths diverging in a wood. On one side are the heavily merchandised, brightly colored, fart-joke-infused films geared at elementary school kids. On the other are the weepy, melancholic tales of loss, supposedly made for kids, but that feel much more like they’re the internal monologues of 40-something screenwriters. Down one path trot Minions, Cars, and Trolls, down the other Soul, Up, and Inside Out. But now, Disney’s latest animated feature Strange World arrives in theaters, bivouacking into uncharted territory. It somehow harkens back to the adventures of Hercules, A Bug’s Life, and Aladdin, yet feels completely unlike anything the studio has produced before.
It's time to reckon with Loving Bear Puffy, a giant teddy bear with human hands
Most of us will see Loving Bear Puffy—a human-sized stuffed animal with the head of a dopey bear and the body of a squishy adult man—and react unfavorably. This, the Frankenstein-like creators of the bear assure us, is perfectly natural. As Loving Bear Puffy’s official website states, “what makes Puffy unique and different from all stuffed toys is his human body shape” and that “unique” quality may require his owners, and the world at large, to “take some time to get used to him.”
The Crown gives us one last Charles-Diana blowup for the road
[Editor’s note: The A.V. Club will publish episode recaps of The Crown’s fifth season every weekday at 1 a.m. Eastern through November 22. The following details episode nine.]. What I love about “Couple 31” is that it’s like a reverse When Harry Met Sally. Instead of watching two...
The Crown finale sets up more than it settles
Well, we’ve come full circle. Season five opened with a boat metaphor and it closes with one: “Decommissioned” might tell the story of Britannia’s final voyage, but it’s Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton) who feels like she’s on her way out. The Fayeds are...
On The White Lotus, guests have hangovers and hookups
It’s probably best The White Lotus: Sicily doesn’t constantly remind us that we’re careening toward a finale wherein guests (plural!) meet their ends. Just as in season one, we’re just given that frame on episode one and then we’re asked to live day in and day out following the guests and workers at the hotel. So much so that there are times when I forget the pall of death is what’s constantly hovering every interaction we witness. That is, until a character like Lucia (Simona Tabasco) utters a line like “All whores are punished in the end” (similar to the line a few weeks back when Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya wonders whether anyone’s jumped out from the beautiful view at the hotel). They’re small jolts that keep you guessing as to how it is that the eventual tragedy will unfold.
Netflix signs last-minute deal to keep Lilyhammer on the streamer
After last month’s announcement that Netflix would not renew the streaming rights for its first (sort of) original series—Lilyhammer—it’s now been reported the company signed a last-minute deal to keep the show streaming. Lilyhammer will now remain on the streaming platform through 2029. The 2012 dramedy...
