Chicago, IL

Hvc Lockers
4d ago

Ms. Lightfoot please resign. You are not getting reelected. You and your administration have lost control of the city and the respect of the people.

WGNtv.com

CPD: Woman shoots man attempting to get in her car on South Side

CHICAGO — A woman shot a man in the head, who was attempting to get in her car, early Wednesday morning on the South Side — according to Chicago police. Just before 2:10 a.m., police said four male suspects exited a black sedan in the 1300 block of East 89th Street and one of them attempted to open another vehicle armed with a handgun.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 16, dropped off at Chicago hospital with gunshot wounds

CHICAGO - A teenage boy suffering from gunshot wounds was dropped off at a South Side hospital Tuesday night. The 16-year-old arrived at Roseland Community Hospital just after 11 p.m. with gunshot wounds to the back and arm, police said. The boy said he was walking on the sidewalk when...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Concealed carry holder trades shots with robbers in Calumet Heights

CHICAGO - A concealed carry holder exchanged gunfire with a group of robbers Wednesday morning in Calumet Heights, sending one to the hospital in critical condition. The 23-year-old woman was sitting in a parked car around 2 a.m. when four men got out of a black sedan and one of them tried to get into her car while flashing a handgun in the 1300 block of East 89th Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Woman, 19, found fatally shot inside vehicle on Northwest Side

CHICAGO — A homicide investigation is underway after a 19-year-old woman was found fatally shot inside a vehicle on the city’s Northwest Side. Police said the woman’s body was discovered with a gunshot wound to her head in the driver’s seat of a vehicle on the 3700 block of West Eddy around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday. […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 33, shot while walking into Roseland residence

CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized Monday night in the Roseland neighborhood on Chicago's Far South Side. The 33-year-old was walking up the stairs of a residence just before midnight in the 10400 block of South State Street when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the buttocks, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 19, found shot to death in car on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - A 19-year-old woman was found shot to death in her car Tuesday night in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood. The woman was discovered in the driver's seat of her vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head around 10 p.m. in the 3700 block of West Eddy Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Homes, garages being burglarized in Gage Park: police

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents in Gage Park about a string of burglaries that have occurred this month. In each incident, the offenders gained entry into residential homes or garages and took property from within, police said. The incidents occurred in the following locations and times:. 5200 block...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 20, wounded in South Shore drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Tuesday morning in the South Shore neighborhood. The 20-year-old was standing on the sidewalk just after midnight in the 7200 block of South Yates Boulevard when someone in a dark-colored sedan started shooting, police said. The victim suffered a gunshot...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Surveillance video captures deadly hit-and-run on West Side

CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for the driver and vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run in the city’s Lawndale neighborhood. Police said around 8:30 p.m. Monday, a woman was crossing the street on the 900 block of South Pulaski Road, when the driver of a tan-colored, four-door SUV struck the woman — and continued […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 men shot while sitting in car in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO - Two men were shot while sitting in a vehicle Tuesday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The men, 27 and 30, were inside a car around 9:15 a.m. in the 700 block of North Harding Avenue when someone started shooting, police said. The...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Restaurant owner in Hammond shot during attempted robbery

HAMMOND, Ind. - The owner of a restaurant in northwest Indiana was shot during an attempted robbery Tuesday. At about 5:34 p.m., Hammond police responded to Jack's Carry Out in the 6200 block of Kennedy Avenue for an attempted robbery. When officers arrived, they spoke with the owner who said...
HAMMOND, IN
fox32chicago.com

Person dies after being found shot in stolen car in Chatham

CHICAGO - A person died after being found shot inside a stolen car Wednesday morning in the Chatham neighborhood. The male, whose age was unknown, was found with a gunshot wound to the chest sitting inside a stolen car around 2 a.m. in the 400 block of East 80th Street, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 36, stabbed and seriously wounded in Washington Park

CHICAGO - A man was found stabbed Tuesday morning in the Washington Park neighborhood. The 36-year-old was found around 10:11 a.m. in the 300 block of East 58th Street suffering from a stab wound to the stomach, police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where...
CHICAGO, IL

