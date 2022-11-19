Read full article on original website
Hvc Lockers
4d ago
Ms. Lightfoot please resign. You are not getting reelected. You and your administration have lost control of the city and the respect of the people.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Superstar QB Justin Fields Injured; May Miss Rest Of The SeasonOnlyHomersChicago, IL
5 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Chicago's Migrant Problem is Bigger than the City Itself (Opinion)Tom HandyChicago, IL
'Blackout Wednesday' 2022: Here's where to get discounted rides on 'Drinksgiving'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Popcorn Lovers Need to Check this Tinley Park Pop Corn Shop OutChicago Food KingTinley Park, IL
WGNtv.com
CPD: Woman shoots man attempting to get in her car on South Side
CHICAGO — A woman shot a man in the head, who was attempting to get in her car, early Wednesday morning on the South Side — according to Chicago police. Just before 2:10 a.m., police said four male suspects exited a black sedan in the 1300 block of East 89th Street and one of them attempted to open another vehicle armed with a handgun.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, dropped off at Chicago hospital with gunshot wounds
CHICAGO - A teenage boy suffering from gunshot wounds was dropped off at a South Side hospital Tuesday night. The 16-year-old arrived at Roseland Community Hospital just after 11 p.m. with gunshot wounds to the back and arm, police said. The boy said he was walking on the sidewalk when...
16-year-old girl shot on sidewalk near CTA Red Line station, Chicago police say
CHICAGO — A 16-year-old girl was shot Tuesday afternoon on the sidewalk near a CTA Red Line station, according to Chicago police. The shooting happened around 4:35 p.m. on West 95th Street near South Lafayette Avenue, according to police. The girl was shot in the right leg by an unknown person and taken to the […]
fox32chicago.com
Concealed carry holder trades shots with robbers in Calumet Heights
CHICAGO - A concealed carry holder exchanged gunfire with a group of robbers Wednesday morning in Calumet Heights, sending one to the hospital in critical condition. The 23-year-old woman was sitting in a parked car around 2 a.m. when four men got out of a black sedan and one of them tried to get into her car while flashing a handgun in the 1300 block of East 89th Street, police said.
Chicago police arrest suspect in Greyhound employee's murder outside West Loop bus station
Chicago police announced charges in the fatal shooting of a Greyhound worker outside a city bus terminal in October.
fox32chicago.com
Man charged in crash that killed driver who was fleeing police on Michigan Avenue
CHICAGOG - A man is facing charges for his involvement in a crash that killed a man and injured several others Sunday on Michigan Avenue in the South Loop. Kendall Sprouts, 18, was charged with reckless homicide with a motor vehicle and aggravated reckless driving causing bodily harm. Police were...
Woman, 19, found fatally shot inside vehicle on Northwest Side
CHICAGO — A homicide investigation is underway after a 19-year-old woman was found fatally shot inside a vehicle on the city’s Northwest Side. Police said the woman’s body was discovered with a gunshot wound to her head in the driver’s seat of a vehicle on the 3700 block of West Eddy around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday. […]
16-year-old girl shot near 95th Street Red Line station: police
CHICAGO - A girl was shot near the 95th Street CTA Red Line Station Tuesday afternoon. At about 4:35 p.m., a 16-year-old girl was on the sidewalk when she was shot in the right leg by an unknown offender, police said. She was transported ot an area hospital in good...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 33, shot while walking into Roseland residence
CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized Monday night in the Roseland neighborhood on Chicago's Far South Side. The 33-year-old was walking up the stairs of a residence just before midnight in the 10400 block of South State Street when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the buttocks, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 19, found shot to death in car on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old woman was found shot to death in her car Tuesday night in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood. The woman was discovered in the driver's seat of her vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head around 10 p.m. in the 3700 block of West Eddy Street, police said.
fox32chicago.com
South Holland man charged with attempted murder after shooting partner multiple times
CHICAGO - A man is facing charges after he allegedly shot his partner several times last August during a domestic dispute in Washington Park. Tarnche Hull, 47, got into an argument with his partner, a 28-year-old woman, around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 23 in the 5500 block of South Prairie Avenue, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Homes, garages being burglarized in Gage Park: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents in Gage Park about a string of burglaries that have occurred this month. In each incident, the offenders gained entry into residential homes or garages and took property from within, police said. The incidents occurred in the following locations and times:. 5200 block...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 20, wounded in South Shore drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Tuesday morning in the South Shore neighborhood. The 20-year-old was standing on the sidewalk just after midnight in the 7200 block of South Yates Boulevard when someone in a dark-colored sedan started shooting, police said. The victim suffered a gunshot...
Surveillance video captures deadly hit-and-run on West Side
CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for the driver and vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run in the city’s Lawndale neighborhood. Police said around 8:30 p.m. Monday, a woman was crossing the street on the 900 block of South Pulaski Road, when the driver of a tan-colored, four-door SUV struck the woman — and continued […]
fox32chicago.com
2 men shot while sitting in car in East Garfield Park
CHICAGO - Two men were shot while sitting in a vehicle Tuesday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The men, 27 and 30, were inside a car around 9:15 a.m. in the 700 block of North Harding Avenue when someone started shooting, police said. The...
Chicago shooting: 13-year-old boys ID'd as victims in Roseland double murder
The victims of a double fatal shooting in Roseland last week have been identified as 13-year-old boys.
fox32chicago.com
Restaurant owner in Hammond shot during attempted robbery
HAMMOND, Ind. - The owner of a restaurant in northwest Indiana was shot during an attempted robbery Tuesday. At about 5:34 p.m., Hammond police responded to Jack's Carry Out in the 6200 block of Kennedy Avenue for an attempted robbery. When officers arrived, they spoke with the owner who said...
fox32chicago.com
Person dies after being found shot in stolen car in Chatham
CHICAGO - A person died after being found shot inside a stolen car Wednesday morning in the Chatham neighborhood. The male, whose age was unknown, was found with a gunshot wound to the chest sitting inside a stolen car around 2 a.m. in the 400 block of East 80th Street, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 36, stabbed and seriously wounded in Washington Park
CHICAGO - A man was found stabbed Tuesday morning in the Washington Park neighborhood. The 36-year-old was found around 10:11 a.m. in the 300 block of East 58th Street suffering from a stab wound to the stomach, police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man turns himself in for hit-and-run that left woman critically injured in 2021
CHICAGO - A 51-year-old man from Bronzeville turned himself in to the police for a hit-and-run that left woman badly injured last fall. Police say Stanley Hinton Jr. was arrested Tuesday int he 1700 block of South State Street for fleeing the scene of a crash on Sept. 18, 2021.
