ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rather Wet for Thanksgiving

A storm system will slowly come out of the Southern Plains tapping increasing moisture from the Gulf of Mexico bringing widespread rain, locally heavy at times, to the state late Wednesday through Thanksgiving night. Skies will stay cloudy Friday with widely scattered showers before another round of more numerous showers...
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Isolated rain in South AR today; warmer tomorrow & Wednesday; rain likely Thanksgiving Day

An upper low in Texas this morning is spreading clouds into Arkansas and some isolated showers in South AR this morning. Little Rock will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny during most of the day, but then clouds will ramp up as we approach the evening. No rain or precipitation of any kind is expected in Central Arkansas. South Arkansas will have a very small chance all day and carry a small chance into tonight too.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Third snowfall event so far this November

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –While many Arkansans have not seen their first measurable snow of the season, those in northwestern Arkansas have just recorded their third. Friday morning, light snow fell across northwest Arkansas, blanketing roadways. Snowfall totals were all at or under 1 inch. Even with a small amount of snow, cold temperatures over the last few days made for slick bridges and overpasses on Friday morning.
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

How bad will winter be this year? | Arctic Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Pre-season cold blasts have already brought rounds of snow and chilly air to Arkansas, but will this continue December, January, and February? How bad is winter 2022-2023 be?. Tap HERE for to track incoming snow. Every winter in the south brings swings from warm days to...
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Ferry Tales: Last ferry in Arkansas connects two states and generations

PEEL, Ark. – In years past, before the days of extensive highways and bridges, travelers relied on ferry boats to get from point A to point B. At one time, there were more than a dozen ferries in the state of Arkansas. Today there is only one about three hours north in Peel, Arkansas tucked up against Missouri.
PEEL, AR
KARK

Biden sending federal aid as NY digs out from huge snowstorm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — President Joe Biden is sending federal aid to western New York to help state and local authorities clean up from the massive storm that dumped more than 6 feet (1.8 meters) of snow in western and northern New York and is blamed for three deaths, the White House announced Monday.
BUFFALO, NY
altoday.com

All deer killed in Lauderdale and Colbert Counties this weekend must be tested for CWD

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) announced that all deer harvested in Lauderdale and Colbert Counties this weekend must be tested for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). Under Alabama’s Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Management Zone Regulation (220-2-.167), all deer harvested in the High-Risk Zone and the Buffer Zone of the state’s CWD Management Zone (CMZ) must be submitted for CWD testing during specific weekends of the 2022-2023 white-tailed deer season. This is one of those weekends.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

T-bone crash 7th and Duquesne

DUQUESNE, Mo. — Just before 6 a.m. Tues, Nov 22, 2022 reports of a crash at 7th and Duquesne Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Duenweg Fire, METS ambulance, Duquesne Police responded. Two vehicles had collided in a T-bone crash. It took about 15 minutes to perform a door pop to get the driver out of the passenger car struck t-bone...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

Arkansas governor declares Arkansas Turkey Week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – With Thanksgiving nearing, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson wanted to celebrate the week by doing something special. The outgoing leader announced Sunday, Nov. 20 to Saturday, Nov. 26 as Arkansas Turkey Week. “The poultry industry is one of Arkansas’s many great success stories. We put...
ARKANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Missouri

What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three burger places in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers so if you have never been to any of them, pay them a visit soon.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy