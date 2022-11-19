Read full article on original website
Related
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rather Wet for Thanksgiving
A storm system will slowly come out of the Southern Plains tapping increasing moisture from the Gulf of Mexico bringing widespread rain, locally heavy at times, to the state late Wednesday through Thanksgiving night. Skies will stay cloudy Friday with widely scattered showers before another round of more numerous showers...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Milder Temperatures come with some Rain
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time. To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here. The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Isolated rain in South AR today; warmer tomorrow & Wednesday; rain likely Thanksgiving Day
An upper low in Texas this morning is spreading clouds into Arkansas and some isolated showers in South AR this morning. Little Rock will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny during most of the day, but then clouds will ramp up as we approach the evening. No rain or precipitation of any kind is expected in Central Arkansas. South Arkansas will have a very small chance all day and carry a small chance into tonight too.
5newsonline.com
What is coming this winter | Arctic Arkansas FULL 2022
The coldest season of the year is upon us. What are we expecting this winter? Watch our full Arctic Arkansas 2022-2023.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Third snowfall event so far this November
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –While many Arkansans have not seen their first measurable snow of the season, those in northwestern Arkansas have just recorded their third. Friday morning, light snow fell across northwest Arkansas, blanketing roadways. Snowfall totals were all at or under 1 inch. Even with a small amount of snow, cold temperatures over the last few days made for slick bridges and overpasses on Friday morning.
5newsonline.com
How bad will winter be this year? | Arctic Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Pre-season cold blasts have already brought rounds of snow and chilly air to Arkansas, but will this continue December, January, and February? How bad is winter 2022-2023 be?. Tap HERE for to track incoming snow. Every winter in the south brings swings from warm days to...
Arkansas hunter’s death causes experts to urge more caution for this deer season
ARKANSAS (KTVE/KARD) — While deer season is a fun time of the year for many people, it can also be a dangerous time with hazards that need caution from all hunters. These hazards, one in particular, has led to the recent death of a Johnson County, Ark., man. Randy Zellers, Assistant Chief Communications for the […]
KARK
Ferry Tales: Last ferry in Arkansas connects two states and generations
PEEL, Ark. – In years past, before the days of extensive highways and bridges, travelers relied on ferry boats to get from point A to point B. At one time, there were more than a dozen ferries in the state of Arkansas. Today there is only one about three hours north in Peel, Arkansas tucked up against Missouri.
natureworldnews.com
11 Earthquakes Rattle Illinois to Arkansas, Experts on the Lookout for Next Possible Strong Seismic Activity in Eastern US
Experts are still keeping an eye out for any potential upcoming strong seismic activity that could shake the entire Eastern US after 11 recent earthquakes shook regions from Illinois to Arkansas. Another significant earthquake powerful enough to rattle the entire area of the Eastern United States is still imminent in...
natureworldnews.com
Texas Tracks Two Weather Systems Bringing Severe Weather with Threats of Flooding, Hail, Tornadoes
Two weather systems are being monitored as they pass through southeast Texas, bringing with them the potential for tornadoes, damaging winds, coastal flooding, hail, and thunderstorms. Southeast Texas. Monday forecast data shows an area of low pressure in south Texas and a cold front in west Texas are both making...
KARK
Biden sending federal aid as NY digs out from huge snowstorm
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — President Joe Biden is sending federal aid to western New York to help state and local authorities clean up from the massive storm that dumped more than 6 feet (1.8 meters) of snow in western and northern New York and is blamed for three deaths, the White House announced Monday.
altoday.com
All deer killed in Lauderdale and Colbert Counties this weekend must be tested for CWD
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) announced that all deer harvested in Lauderdale and Colbert Counties this weekend must be tested for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). Under Alabama’s Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Management Zone Regulation (220-2-.167), all deer harvested in the High-Risk Zone and the Buffer Zone of the state’s CWD Management Zone (CMZ) must be submitted for CWD testing during specific weekends of the 2022-2023 white-tailed deer season. This is one of those weekends.
T-bone crash 7th and Duquesne
DUQUESNE, Mo. — Just before 6 a.m. Tues, Nov 22, 2022 reports of a crash at 7th and Duquesne Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Duenweg Fire, METS ambulance, Duquesne Police responded. Two vehicles had collided in a T-bone crash. It took about 15 minutes to perform a door pop to get the driver out of the passenger car struck t-bone...
KATV
Authorities search for teen missing for nearly a month from northwest Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas state and local law enforcement are searching for a 17-year-old boy who was last seen more than three weeks ago in Washington County. According to state police, Braiden Layne Taylor has been missing since around 1 a.m. on Oct. 30. His last known location...
5newsonline.com
Deputies give update after missing Arkansas teen found safe
Deputies say a male neighbor found her "walking in the street" and took her home. He returned the girl to her family safely the following day.
Kait 8
Arkansas governor declares Arkansas Turkey Week
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – With Thanksgiving nearing, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson wanted to celebrate the week by doing something special. The outgoing leader announced Sunday, Nov. 20 to Saturday, Nov. 26 as Arkansas Turkey Week. “The poultry industry is one of Arkansas’s many great success stories. We put...
Best Cheeseburger in Missouri is at a Tiny Drive-In on Route 66?
Looks can be deceiving. If you drive by a small drive-in diner on Route 66 in Missouri, you wouldn't know that the cheeseburger that is created inside is the best one in the state of Missouri, but that's what the claim is. This recent ranking comes courtesy of Yelp. They...
3 Great Burger Places in Missouri
What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three burger places in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers so if you have never been to any of them, pay them a visit soon.
thv11.com
Death of Arkansan hunter serves as safety reminder
It's deer season, and while the sport may be fun for some, it can also be dangerous. Experts are sharing ways that you can stay safe during this hunting season.
KATV
'Smoke meat, not meth,' warns one Arkansas sheriff's office ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As family and friends prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving next week, one central Arkansas sheriff's office is sharing an important message. In a post on Facebook, the Saline County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of a homemade sign on Friday that read: "Smoke meat, not meth."
Comments / 0