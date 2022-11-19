Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair at M-E High School

ENDWELL, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Tomorrow, the Maine-Endwell Class of 2023 is presenting a Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair at the high school from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The fair will feature over 60 vendors and there will be over 25 baskets to raffle.

It will have handmade crafts, baked goods, and custom clothing. A perfect time to grab a gift as the holiday season approaches.

The fair works as a fundraiser for the Class of 2023.

