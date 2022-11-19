Read full article on original website
thejoltnews.com
Capital Mall Triangle development threatens residents’ housing security, says city planner
"High concentrations of renters, BIPOC [black, indigenous and people of color], and low-income households in/near the Triangle subarea" are vulnerable to economic displacement when Olympia redevelops the Capital Mall Triangle subarea, as an urban center with more housing development, Olympia senior planner David Ginther said last week. At a meeting...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia’s Legion Way SE closed all next week
Legion Way SE from Jefferson Street SE to Cherry Street SE in Olympia will be closed all week next week from Monday, November 28 to Friday, December 2. From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on those days, city crews will be working on the utility installation for the new building being constructed at 500 Legion Way.
The Suburban Times
Lakewood 2023-2024 Biennial Budget adopted
City of Lakewood announcement. The Lakewood City Council adopted the 2023-2024 Biennial Budget at its meeting Monday. The city is projected to end the year in its best financial condition in a couple of decades. Building on a strong financial position, the city continued its smart financial planning. Looking to the biennium, the adopted budget does not include reductions in services, does not use one-time monies for ongoing programs and is balanced, meaning operating expenditures do not exceed anticipated revenues.
'Once-in-a-lifetime project' will connect Puyallup to Port of Tacoma
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A lot can happen in three decades. Cities change and neighbors come and go. But Fife resident Warren Walsborn and his family stayed. “Probably about three or four years after I was here, then I started getting notices that we’re going to take your property,” Walsborn said.
The Suburban Times
Ride Pierce Transit fare free on Friday, Nov. 25
Pierce Transit announcement. In thankful appreciation of its customers, partners and Pierce County’s business community, Pierce Transit is offering free fares on local bus, SHUTTLE and Runner services on Friday, Nov. 25. The public is encouraged to take transit for free this Black Friday to support local businesses and shops.
Tri-City Herald
The Evergreen State is losing its trees. Here’s how Washington DNR aims to change that
Trees shouldn’t be a luxury. Yet, across Tacoma and other Washington cities, far more trees can be found in wealthier neighborhoods compared with low-income areas. Washington Public Lands Commissioner Hillary Franz wants to change that equation through an ambitious goal she announced Wednesday at an Arbor Day Foundation conference in Seattle.
The Suburban Times
A Short Forest is Planted at Farrells Marsh Park
Submitted by Nancy E. Henderson. On Sunday, 20 November, the main entrance to Farrells Marsh Park was bustling with activity rivaling that of Santa’s Workshop. In a joint effort by the Town of Steilacoom Public Works and 28 Steilacoom Parks and Trails volunteers, the entrance to the park was transformed from feisty blackberry brambles to a short forest of mixed native and deciduous trees, each surrounded by a protective wire cage.
Occupational Health Safety
Two Washington Dollar Tree Stores Face Almost $55K in Combined Fines
The fines were issued for blocked electrical panels and stacked boxes that were “perilously close to collapsing,” the state’s Department of Labor & Industries said. Dollar Tree’s history of penalties continues after two stores in Washington state were fined after allegedly not abiding by safety regulations.
The Suburban Times
City of DuPont 2022 Parks and Recreation Auction
City of DuPont announcement. The City of DuPont Parks and Recreation Department invites you to participate in our virtual auction, “A Few of My Favorite Things.” This year’s auction will be full of items for your holiday gift giving to include gift baskets, gift certificates to local and regional eateries, wine & cheese baskets, holiday items, scrumptious desserts and much more.
myedmondsnews.com
Washington State Patrol special enforcement Nov. 19 results in speeding, DUI infractions
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) last weekend conducted a High Visibility Enforcement (HiVE) emphasis to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions, as well as intercept crime. The criminal offense citations and arrests as part of the Saturday, Nov. 19 patrol on Interstate 5 in Snohomish County included DUI with a...
nwnewsradio.com
Stage 1 burn ban in place in parts of the region
(SEATTLE) Air quality across the Puget Sound area is once again not very good, prompting one of the first burn bans of fall. When the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency issues a Stage 1 burn ban, it of course means no outdoor fires, but it also means indoor fireplaces and certain uncertified wood stoves can’t be used. And if you do use these means to heat your home, you could get a 1-THOUSAND dollar fine.
The Suburban Times
The Puyallup City Council Nov. 22 Meeting Agenda
The Puyallup City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Nov. 22 (6:30 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
The Suburban Times
A Statement From Mayor Victoria Woodards on Recent Homicides
TACOMA, Wash. — “I am saddened to hear of the four homicides that occurred over the last week and am reminded that we must continue our efforts to prioritize violent crime reduction. Violent incidents cause ripples of trauma that affect the families of those impacted, and the community at large.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Scene in Lynnwood: Harris Ford construction coming along
Construction is coming along at the Harris Ford dealership in Lynnwood. Since last August, what was once a road cutting through the dealership (64th Avenue West) has been permanently closed to bridge the gap between Harris Ford’s main building and a new lot, Harris Lincoln. Harris Ford is located...
Free food hubs in Pierce, King Counties aim to serve people in a dignified way
SPANAWAY, Wash. — One woman is working to make sure people feel comfortable and dignified when they receive food assistance in Pierce and King Counties. Although the pantries sitting in parking lots in the area, like in Spanaway, may look out of place, their goal is to make people feel like they belong.
MyNorthwest.com
False reports of school shooters prompt lockdowns across Puget Sound
A series of false reports about active school shootings, known as “swatting,” occurred around the Puget Sound region Tuesday morning, prompting school lockdowns and, in some cases, evacuations. This happened in Thurston, Snohomish, Pierce, Skagit, and Whatcom Counties. Thurston County Sheriff’s Deputies said the call came in before...
Dude, where’s my catalytic converter? Probably back in the supply chain
Tow truck driver Edgar Plata spent most of a recent Monday as he often does these days, picking up the pieces after a spree of catalytic converter thefts.
Kirkland hospital uses COVID aid to trigger $1.9M in admin bonuses
Commissioners for EvergreenHealth in Kirkland narrowly approved an exception to the hospital’s leadership bonus program in June to count federal pandemic relief in its annual revenue calculation — triggering $1.9 million in management bonuses. The board’s split 4-3 decision provided an average of about $9,200 in additional compensation...
Chronicle
Lewis County Home Prices Increase in October, Driven by Declining Inventory
Home prices in Western Washington increased in October despite reduced competition among potential homebuyers, though there has been a rise in “creative financing methods amid rising interest rates,” according to the Northwest Multiple Listing Service (NWMLS). “Buyers are benefiting from more choices in inventory and less competition, while...
gograysharbor.com
Person Injured In Wreck In Grays Harbor
One person was injured in a Crash last week in Grays Harbor. The wreck happened just outside of Cosmopolis when a 71 year old Ocean Park woman hit a man in a SUV while merging from State route 107 to 101. Washington State Patrol said the woman failed to yield to oncoming traffic. She was taken to the hospital and written a ticket. The 65 year old driver of the SUV was not injured.
