Fresno, CA

KMPH.com

Suspected DUI driver arrested after three-vehicle crash in Fowler, CHP says

FOWLER, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspected DUI driver was arrested after a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Fowler, according to CHP. Authorities were called out to northbound Highway 99 just south of Manning Avenue around 3:00 a.m. for reports of a large crash. One truck rolled over, trapping the...
FOWLER, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Suspect in deadly bicycle hit-and-run in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect in a deadly hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist in Tulare earlier this month was identified Tuesday by the Tulare Police Department. Officers say the driver of the truck that fatally struck a bicyclist in the area of Inyo Avenue and I Street on Nov. 6 was 34-year-old Manuel Vincent Gomez […]
TULARE, CA
KTLA

Man using walker robs Fresno bank, arrested, police say

A man using a walker robbed a Downtown Fresno bank on Tuesday, managing to get a short distance away before he was arrested, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say staff at the Wells Fargo bank at Fresno Street and Van Ness Avenue contacted Fresno Police at around 10:30 a.m. to report that a […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Suspect crashes into innocent drivers after police chase in Northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspect crashed into multiple innocent drivers Tuesday morning after a police chase in Northeast Fresno. Undercover Units of the Street Violence Bureau’s Tactical Team saw a person in a stolen Ford pickup around 8:00 a.m. and said the suspect was already under surveillance from a violent crime investigation.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Suspects crashes into vehicles while on chase, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect led police on a chase crashing into multiple vehicles Tuesday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. The short chase began in the area of First St and Gettysburg Avenue in Fresno around 8 a.m. at the Sinclair gas station. The suspect, 43-year-old Anthony Jeff, was previously under surveillance […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Merced CHP Quickly Nabs Man Accused of Child Abduction

Fast-acting officers with the Merced division of the California Highway Patrol found a missing 3-month-old baby and arrested the alleged abductor on Sunday afternoon. Responding to a report from a parent in Calaveras County, officers aided by Merced sheriff’s deputies located a black Toyota Tacoma driven by suspect Anthony James Lee, 34, of Angels Camp less than two hours later.
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man found with stab wound in Sanger, police say

SANGER, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) — A man was found with a stab wound in Sanger according to Sanger Police Department. Police responded to a disturbance call on L St between 9th and 10th on Monday evening. When units arrived an adult male in his 40s was found with a stab wound. Police are investigating and do not know […]
SANGER, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Fatal accident leaves 1 dead and 1 injured, CHP say

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A crash in Fresno left two drivers with life-threatening injuries according to the California Highway Patrol. At approximately 5:00 P.M. on November 21 a woman in a Toyota Corolla was heading southbound on Temperance Ave and approached a stop sign at the intersection on North Ave, officers say. There was also a passenger riding in the car.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Shots fired after northwest Fresno confrontation, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)  – The Fresno Police Department is investigating after they say shots were fired Monday morning in northwest Fresno. Police officers say the shots were fired after a confrontation in an apartment around 5:15 a.m. near Audubon Drive and Nees Avenue. Officers say a man allegedly fired more shots as he was leaving […]
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Man accused of trying to run down officer: Merced PD

MERCED, Calif. ( ) – A 23-year-old man was arrested in Merced, police say, on suspicion of trying to run over an officer and then leading law enforcement on an 11-mile pursuit. According to the Merced Police Department Matthew Tijerina intentionally swerved his Honda Pilot into oncoming traffic and...
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

Fire sparks at Denny's in the Downtown Fresno area

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A fire sparked at a Denny's in the Downtown Fresno area Tuesday night. The Fresno Fire Department was called to the Denny’s on Divisadero and Abby around 8 p.m. Investigators say the fire sparked in a utility backroom while people were still eating inside.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Detectives Seek Tips About Accused Child Molester

Detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office are asking residents to forward tips about an accused child molester. Adam Cabrera, 30, of Fresno, was arrested on Nov. 16 on several charges, including lewd and lascivious acts with a child younger than 14 years old. Detectives served a search warrant...
FRESNO, CA

