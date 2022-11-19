Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
She Sent Her Little Girls To Live Safely With Her Sister. Their Aunt Forced Them To Commit Murder Instead.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFresno, CA
Witness can't identify silent hovering object over Fresno skiesRoger MarshFresno, CA
We hit Tahoe Joe’s Monday night and it was a hitMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
KMPH.com
High speed chase through NE Fresno ends in crash-suspect and passenger are hurt
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A dramatic police chase through the streets of northeast Fresno ended in a booming crash two miles down the road. The driver of a stolen Ford truck slammed into three vehicles but still wouldn't surrender. The driver Anthony Jeff and his female passenger both left...
KMPH.com
Suspected DUI driver arrested after three-vehicle crash in Fowler, CHP says
FOWLER, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspected DUI driver was arrested after a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Fowler, according to CHP. Authorities were called out to northbound Highway 99 just south of Manning Avenue around 3:00 a.m. for reports of a large crash. One truck rolled over, trapping the...
IDENTIFIED: Suspect in deadly bicycle hit-and-run in Tulare
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect in a deadly hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist in Tulare earlier this month was identified Tuesday by the Tulare Police Department. Officers say the driver of the truck that fatally struck a bicyclist in the area of Inyo Avenue and I Street on Nov. 6 was 34-year-old Manuel Vincent Gomez […]
Man using walker robs Fresno bank, arrested, police say
A man using a walker robbed a Downtown Fresno bank on Tuesday, managing to get a short distance away before he was arrested, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say staff at the Wells Fargo bank at Fresno Street and Van Ness Avenue contacted Fresno Police at around 10:30 a.m. to report that a […]
KMPH.com
Suspect crashes into innocent drivers after police chase in Northeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspect crashed into multiple innocent drivers Tuesday morning after a police chase in Northeast Fresno. Undercover Units of the Street Violence Bureau’s Tactical Team saw a person in a stolen Ford pickup around 8:00 a.m. and said the suspect was already under surveillance from a violent crime investigation.
Suspects crashes into vehicles while on chase, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect led police on a chase crashing into multiple vehicles Tuesday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. The short chase began in the area of First St and Gettysburg Avenue in Fresno around 8 a.m. at the Sinclair gas station. The suspect, 43-year-old Anthony Jeff, was previously under surveillance […]
Suspect leads Fresno Police on short chase, ends with passenger critically injured
A suspect led Fresno Police on a short chase down First Street on Tuesday morning, it ended in a serious crash two miles away.
KMPH.com
Man arrested in connection to hit-and-run that killed an 81-year-old bicyclist
TULARE, Calif. — A man is behind bars after police say he is responsible for a hit-and-run that killed an 81-year-old bicyclist in Tulare. The Tulare Police Department arrested Manuel Gomez, 34, on Tuesday while also locating his runaway truck. Detectives say Gomez’s white Chevy pickup was caught on...
GV Wire
Merced CHP Quickly Nabs Man Accused of Child Abduction
Fast-acting officers with the Merced division of the California Highway Patrol found a missing 3-month-old baby and arrested the alleged abductor on Sunday afternoon. Responding to a report from a parent in Calaveras County, officers aided by Merced sheriff’s deputies located a black Toyota Tacoma driven by suspect Anthony James Lee, 34, of Angels Camp less than two hours later.
Man found with stab wound in Sanger, police say
SANGER, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) — A man was found with a stab wound in Sanger according to Sanger Police Department. Police responded to a disturbance call on L St between 9th and 10th on Monday evening. When units arrived an adult male in his 40s was found with a stab wound. Police are investigating and do not know […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Fatal accident leaves 1 dead and 1 injured, CHP say
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A crash in Fresno left two drivers with life-threatening injuries according to the California Highway Patrol. At approximately 5:00 P.M. on November 21 a woman in a Toyota Corolla was heading southbound on Temperance Ave and approached a stop sign at the intersection on North Ave, officers say. There was also a passenger riding in the car.
Shots fired after northwest Fresno confrontation, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is investigating after they say shots were fired Monday morning in northwest Fresno. Police officers say the shots were fired after a confrontation in an apartment around 5:15 a.m. near Audubon Drive and Nees Avenue. Officers say a man allegedly fired more shots as he was leaving […]
Dinuba woman killed by hit-and-run driver after leaving gathering, search for suspect ongoing
A woman leaving a gathering in the South Valley was hit and killed by a driver who then took off.
yourcentralvalley.com
Man accused of trying to run down officer: Merced PD
MERCED, Calif. ( ) – A 23-year-old man was arrested in Merced, police say, on suspicion of trying to run over an officer and then leading law enforcement on an 11-mile pursuit. According to the Merced Police Department Matthew Tijerina intentionally swerved his Honda Pilot into oncoming traffic and...
Charges filed against suspect in death of 9-month-old Merced baby
Charges have officially been filed against the suspect in the death of a nine-month-old baby in Merced.
KMPH.com
Fire sparks at Denny's in the Downtown Fresno area
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A fire sparked at a Denny's in the Downtown Fresno area Tuesday night. The Fresno Fire Department was called to the Denny’s on Divisadero and Abby around 8 p.m. Investigators say the fire sparked in a utility backroom while people were still eating inside.
goldrushcam.com
Mother of Fresno County Jail Inmate Sentenced to 4 Years in Prison for Conspiring to Smuggle Heroin and Methamphetamine into the Jail
November 21, 2022 - FRESNO, Calif. — Eva Dolores Romero, 55, of Fresno, was sentenced on Friday to four years and two months in prison for conspiring to possess with intent to distribute and. to distribute heroin and methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. According to court documents,...
GV Wire
Fresno Detectives Seek Tips About Accused Child Molester
Detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office are asking residents to forward tips about an accused child molester. Adam Cabrera, 30, of Fresno, was arrested on Nov. 16 on several charges, including lewd and lascivious acts with a child younger than 14 years old. Detectives served a search warrant...
Teen accidentally shot in the back by friend in Hanford, police say
A 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital after police found him with a gunshot wound to his lower back.
Three vehicles collided into each other, resulting in one death
Per a press release by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), three vehicles crashed simultaneously, resulting in one driver's death. The post Three vehicles collided into each other, resulting in one death appeared first on KYMA.
Comments / 0