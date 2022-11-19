ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cary, NC

cbs17

Triangle towns, cities making parade safety changes after Raleigh tragedy

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Following the death of a little girl at Saturday’s Raleigh Christmas Parade, some municipalities are reconsidering safety protocols ahead of their holiday parades. CARY. The Cary Jaycees Christmas Parade takes place Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. in downtown Cary. Two weeks ahead of the...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Section of Wade Ave. In Raleigh closed for water main repair

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A section of westbound Wade Avenue is closed for a water main repair, officials said. The westbound lanes of Wade Avenue are closed from Brooks Avenue to Dixie trail. Drivers will be detoured off Wade Avenue and “will turn right on Brooks Ave., left on Grant Ave.,...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Durham police and fire departments not meeting goals

First responders in Durham are not meeting their goals for the amount of time it takes to get to people having an emergency.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Crash closes 2 lanes on I-440 near North Hills, Six Forks Road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash has closed down two lanes of I-440 eastbound Wednesday morning, causing heavy traffic for morning commuters. The crash is located near exits 8A and 8B for Six Forks Road/North Hills, the NC Department of Transportation reports. A CBS 17 crew on the scene...
RALEIGH, NC
memphismagazine.com

Flashback: The Raleigh Inn

In the early 1800s a family traveling the old stagecoach road near present-day Raleigh stopped overnight because their baby had fallen ill. They found several natural springs in the woods, bathed the child in the cool water, and the next day the child recovered. So the legend began, and Raleigh...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Fiber-line cut knocks out phone, internet to 20 Johnston County schools

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Johnston County Public Schools said Monday that a fiber-line cut has caused an interruption to internet and phone services at the following schools:. Archer Lodge Middle. Clayton High. Clayton Middle. Cleveland Elementary. Cleveland High. Cleveland Middle. Cooper Academy. Corinth Holders Elementary. Corinth Holders High. East...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Johnston County Schools to implement security systems

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Johnston County School Board voted to improve safety and security in all public schools on Monday evening. The board voted unanimously to implement “state-of-the-art” security systems in each of the district’s schools. “The safety and security of our students and staff...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
ourstate.com

Fearrington’s Visionaries

Holidays & History: Nothing warms the heart and soothes the soul like coming home for the holidays — a feeling that’s as true today as it was a hundred years ago. Read more stories about Christmases past. Forty years ago, Edna Lewis’s train rolled into the Raleigh station....
PITTSBORO, NC

