Lantern

Men’s Ice Hockey: Special teams provides spark and confidence boost to Ohio State this season

If you ask players or coaches what aspect of the game is most important for the success of a hockey team, their answer will be successful special teams. The Ohio State men’s ice hockey team has had that success, as this season, the Buckeyes have a power play that is third in the Big Ten and 26th in the NCAA behind a 21.4 success rate. Alongside the power play, their penalty kill is first in the Big Ten and second nationally at a 92.6 percent clip, with only Harvard ranking higher.
Lantern

Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State handles McNeese State 99-43

The No. 8 Ohio State women’s basketball team improved to 4-0 Sunday behind sophomore guard Taylor Thierry’s team-leading 15 points, defeating McNeese State 99-43 at the Schottenstein Center. McNeese State scored the first basket of the game, but that would be its only lead in the contest. Ohio...
Lantern

Football: ‘All the chips go in’: Buckeyes look ahead to “The Game”

The stakes couldn’t be higher in “The Game” for either Ohio State or Michigan. Last season, the then-No. 5 Wolverines upset the then-No. 2 Buckeyes for the first time in 10 years. It was the first rivalry game since the 102-year streak snapped following its cancellation in 2020, and this season will be the first meeting between the two in Columbus since 2018.
Lantern

Lost Columbus communities reborn with Ghost Neighborhoods Project

When President Dwight Eisenhower signed the National Interstate and Defense Highways Act of 1956 into law, thousands of Americans’ lives were forever impacted, Harvey Miller, director of the Center for Urban and Regional Analysis, said. Miller said the act allowed the U.S. government to repossess land by compensating the...
