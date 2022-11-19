Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
19-Year-Old Ohio Woman Texts Friend, "Open the Door." According to the Friend, She Never ArrivedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Lost Columbus communities reborn with Ghost Neighborhoods ProjectThe LanternColumbus, OH
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
From ‘Jesus Hates Michigan’ to ‘There’s No M In ‘Playoff,’ local businesses capitalize on ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
Lantern
Men’s Ice Hockey: Special teams provides spark and confidence boost to Ohio State this season
If you ask players or coaches what aspect of the game is most important for the success of a hockey team, their answer will be successful special teams. The Ohio State men’s ice hockey team has had that success, as this season, the Buckeyes have a power play that is third in the Big Ten and 26th in the NCAA behind a 21.4 success rate. Alongside the power play, their penalty kill is first in the Big Ten and second nationally at a 92.6 percent clip, with only Harvard ranking higher.
Lantern
Men’s Ice Hockey: Burnside’s first collegiate goal becomes source of confidence for Buckeyes
Most hockey players will tell you their first-career goal is a source of excitement and confidence, and Ohio State freshman forward Davis Burnside’s first collegiate goal is no exception. Burnside’s first goal was scored at the 3:52 mark of the first period against Mercyhurst Oct. 1 in a 4-2...
Lantern
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with team
Athletics director Gene Smith and the department of athletics released a statement Tuesday, apologizing to the Michigan State ice hockey player who claimed to have been called racial slurs by an Ohio State player. The statement comes one day after Jagger Joshua accused a member of the Ohio State men’s...
Lantern
10 moments in the ‘Shoe throughout 100 years
As Ohio State celebrates 100 years of the Ohio Stadium and the iconic moments the ‘Shoe has brought, it’s significant to think about the most prominent times that stick out looking back at the history of the stadium. The No. 2 Buckeyes football team will host No. 3...
Lantern
Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during game
A Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accused a member of the Buckeyes men’s ice hockey team of using multiple racial slurs during the Nov. 11 Ohio State-Michigan State game in East Lansing. Spartan senior forward Jagger Joshua said in a tweet Monday that during the game, he...
Lantern
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui Invitational
Junior forward Zed Key led Ohio State back to the win column with 19 points in the 81-53 win Tuesday over Cincinnati in the Maui Invitational. The Buckeyes (4-1) dropped their first game of the season 88-77 Monday against No. 17 San Diego State in the Maui Invitational. Much like the Aztecs, Ohio State led the entirety of the second half against the Bearcats, shooting 47 percent from the field in the game.
Lantern
From 'Jesus Hates Michigan' to 'There’s No M In 'Playoff,' local businesses capitalize on 'The Game'
Ohio State fans want more than just telling Michigan fans to “Buck Off” — they want them to see it on and off the field. Fans of all ages use their gameday clothing to express their allegiance to their favorite teams, with college students, in particular, finding creative ways to dress.
Lantern
Columbus to host 2027 Women’s Final Four for second time
Columbus will host the Women’s Final Four for the second time in 2027, the NCAA announced Monday. According to the release, Nationwide Arena previously became the site of the women’s semifinal and national championship games in 2018, when both Final Four matchups extended to overtime and top-seeds Notre Dame and Mississippi State played to the buzzer, leaving Fighting Irish guard Arike Ogunbowale to score a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to claim the title.
Lantern
Annual Rivalry Rally prepares students for game against Michigan
Ohio State’s Student-Alumni Council held their annual Rivalry Rally Monday to kick-off rivalry week for the game against Michigan. Anna Bokovoy, program coordinator for Student-Alumni Council, said the Rivalry Rally aimed to get students excited for the game.
Lantern
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes suffer first loss of season in Maui 88-77 to No. 17 San Diego State
Graduate guard Sean McNeil led all players with 22 points, but Ohio State dropped its first game of the season to No. 17 San Diego State 88-77 at the Maui Invitational Monday. The Buckeyes (3-1) shot 1-for-11 from 3-point range in the first half, shooting 30 percent from the field in the frame. The Aztecs (4-0) were led by senior guard Matt Bradley who scored 18 points, although he fouled out with 2:53 left in the second half.
Lantern
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State handles McNeese State 99-43
The No. 8 Ohio State women’s basketball team improved to 4-0 Sunday behind sophomore guard Taylor Thierry’s team-leading 15 points, defeating McNeese State 99-43 at the Schottenstein Center. McNeese State scored the first basket of the game, but that would be its only lead in the contest. Ohio...
Lantern
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to Indiana
Indiana outside hitters freshman Candela Alonso-Corcelles and sophomore Mady Saris fueled the Hoosier offense Sunday, collecting 14 kills each against the No. 5 Ohio State women’s volleyball team at the Covelli Center in a 3-2 match win. The Buckeyes (19-7, 15-3 Big Ten) had not lost two in a...
Lantern
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State’s season comes to a close with 6-5 loss in penalty kicks to No. 12 UNC Greensboro
The Ohio State men’s soccer team ended its season with a loss to No. 12 seed UNC Greensboro in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday at UNCG Soccer Stadium. A 1-1 score after the second overtime led to a 6-5 win for the Spartans in penalty kicks.
Lantern
Lost Columbus communities reborn with Ghost Neighborhoods Project
When President Dwight Eisenhower signed the National Interstate and Defense Highways Act of 1956 into law, thousands of Americans’ lives were forever impacted, Harvey Miller, director of the Center for Urban and Regional Analysis, said. Miller said the act allowed the U.S. government to repossess land by compensating the...
Lantern
‘A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage’ to take stage at Palace Theatre Saturday
Holiday spirit will arrive early in Columbus as “A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage” will be shown at Palace Theatre Saturday at 7 p.m. The animated television special, based on Charles M. Schulz’s popular comic book series of the same name and the live stage performance, will bring the experience to life with actors and singers.
