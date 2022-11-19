ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Bulgaria charges 5 for 'logistical support' in Istanbul bombing

By Patrick Hilsman
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Bulgaria has charged five people with providing "logistical support" to the suspected perpetrators of a bombing that killed six people and wounded 81 in Istanbul on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17RRrM_0jH2pSLH00
A crime scene investigation team works as Turkish police try to secure the area after an explosion at Istiklal Street in Istanbul on Sunday. Six people were killed and 81 injured in the blast. Photo by Erdem Sahin/EPA-EFE

The five individuals were charged on Saturday with giving one of the suspected perpetrators "logistical" support to flee after the attack, according to Siyka Mileva, a spokesperson for the Sofia prosecutors' office.

Bulgarian television reported that three of the five suspects are Bulgarian citizens while a fourth is from an unnamed Arab nation. No details were released on the country of origin of the fifth suspect.

Turkish authorities claim to have obtained a confession from Alham Albashir, a Syrian woman they suspect of working with the PKK, a Kurdish separatist group.

The PKK and its Syrian affiliate the YPG deny involvement in the attack.

An Istanbul court remanded 17 suspects on charges of "deliberate killing" and "destroying national unity" in connection with the bombing.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu accused the United States of complicity in the attack because of its support for the YPG in Syria. He rejected condolence messages from the American government, likening them to a killer being "among the first ones to return to the scene."

United Nations human rights advocates in the past have accused Turkey of the systematic use of torture to extract confessions from terrorism suspects.

UN Special Rapporteur on Torture Nils Melzer expressed such concerns in 2018 after a visit to the country.

"The authorities' failure to publicly condemn torture and ill-treatment, and to enforce the universal prohibition of such abuse in daily practice seems to have fostered a climate of impunity, complacency and acquiescence which gravely undermines that prohibition and ultimately the rule of law," he said after a 2016 visit to Turkey.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 3

Lone Star
3d ago

anyone involved in such horrors deserves to be equally punished. there is NO EXCUSE for violence against innocent people

Reply
2
Related
Washington Examiner

If Sweden won't stand up to Turkey, the US should

There’s a Turkish joke about a political prisoner who goes into his prison’s library and gives the librarian a list of books he’d like to check out. The librarian looks at his list and then responds apologetically, "I’m sorry. We don’t have these books. We only have their authors."
The Jewish Press

Report: Hezbollah Brought Chemical Weapons to Lebanon from Syria

Hezbollah has been bringing hundreds of chemical weapons in to Lebanon from Syria, according to a report Sunday by the Saudi Al-Hadath news outlet. According to the broadcast report, at least 110 Fajr missiles and more than 300 Fateh missiles, all equipped with warheads containing toxic thionyl chloride, were delivered to Al Qusayr nearly two weeks ago from the Syrian Scientific Studies and Research Center (SSRC) in Masyaf, Syria.
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Daily Mail

Iranian protesters say 17-year-old female student died after being hit by riot police baton as Revolutionary Guards chief warns: 'Today is the last day of riots'

A 17-year-old girl has reportedly been beaten to death with a police riot bat while walking home from school during protests for women's rights in Iran. Local protesters say teenager Sadaf Movahedi was bludgeoned last Monday night 'by suppressive forces' trying to keep the public under control. They allege her...
People

American Woman Sarah Krivanek Will Be Released from Russian Penal Colony in 10 Days: 'She's a True Fighter'

Krivanek feared for her life in Russian imprisonment. Now, days ahead of her scheduled release, conditions appear to be improving One week ago, Sarah Krivanek, an American woman who was sentenced to one year and three months in a Russian penal colony for a domestic abuse incident with a Russian man in Moscow, was facing prison "conflicts" that left her feeling she would not survive until her release date on Nov. 7.  Krivanek, from Fresno, California, is one of two known American women imprisoned in Russia. The other...
FRESNO, CA
BBC

Sudan: 'No-one to intervene' for woman sentenced to stoning

Efforts to prevent a young Sudanese woman being stoned to death, after she was convicted of adultery, are being hindered by the absence of government ministers in the country. Sudan has been run by a military junta since a coup one year ago. Campaigners say the 20-year-old didn't get a...
CBS News

Journalist crushed to death after she fell from truck during political march led by former Pakistan prime minister

A female journalist was crushed to death in Pakistan while covering a political march led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, a senior police officer said. Sadaf Naeem, 36, a television journalist with Channel 5 in Lahore, died on Sunday after she slipped from the container truck that Khan was traveling in, said Salman Zafar, assistant superintendent in Kamuke, one of the towns on the march's path.
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
480K+
Followers
68K+
Post
167M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy