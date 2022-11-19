ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Fallen Virginia players honored by college football world

By Chris Novak
The Comeback
The Comeback
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HAinw_0jH2p5N300

The college football world mourned the sudden passing of three Virginia Cavaliers football players this week.

The three players were tragically killed in a shooting earlier this week on the UVA campus. The team later opted to cancel their game this weekend.

Tributes poured in from the college football world on Saturday. The ACC had previously let on to how they planned to honor the fallen Virginia players – Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D’Sean Perry. Helmet decals were given to every team in the conference and several teams have already begun to reveal them.

The Pittsburgh Panthers were among them. The team’s Twitter account tweeted , “Playing with heavy hearts today. Stay strong, UVA Football.”

The Florida State Seminoles also revealed the helmet decals in a tweet. FSU’s Football Twitter posted , “Gold, Black, Gold, with a special tribute to UVA Football.”

The Virginia Tech Hokies also paid tribute in a very special way. The Hokies and their opponent Saturday, the Liberty Flames , came together for a combined effort. The Hokies donned orange jerseys while the Flames sported navy. Navy and orange are UVA’s primary colors.

The accounts came together and tweeted , “In honor of Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D’Sean Perry we take the field wearing navy and orange. #VirginiaStrong”

Tributes were not exclusive to the ACC either. The Big Ten’s Ohio State Buckeyes will also pay tribute. The team made a post on Twitter featuring a special helmet decal on the back of the state of Virginia with a heart in the middle of it. They tweeted , “We send our heartfelt condolences to the UVA Football family as we play today.”

[ Pitt Football , FSU Football , Liberty and VaTech Football , Ohio State Football ]

The post Fallen Virginia players honored by college football world appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Breaking: College Football Rivalry Game Canceled

An official decision has been made on a prominent Week 12 college football rivalry game. Monday night, the ACC announced its decision on the Virginia vs. Virginia Tech game. The Cavaliers and the Hokies were scheduled to play in Blacksburg this weekend. However, due to the tragic shooting that took place in Charlottesville last week, causing the death of three UVA football players, the game has been called off.
BLACKSBURG, VA
The Comeback

Virginia football makes major decision about rivalry game

The Virginia Cavaliers football program on Monday night announced the cancelation of its annual rivalry game with the Virginia Tech Hokies. The game had been scheduled for this Saturday, Nov. 26th. The Cavaliers program is still dealing with the emotional fallout of the triple murder of three players. Both the ACC and Virginia decided on Read more... The post Virginia football makes major decision about rivalry game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
americanmilitarynews.com

University of Virginia shooting hits close to home for three Navy football players

Amin Hassan got pulled out of class Monday morning to be told the news. Anton Hall Jr. had already gotten the gut-wrenching report via a phone call from his father. Within moments, a typical Monday at the Naval Academy had been shattered for the two sophomore football players. In the blink of an eye, Hall and Hassan joined the long list of Americans impacted by gun violence.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

City council reacts to UVA shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Monday, the Charlottesville City Council held its first meeting since last week's tragedy on the University of Virginia Grounds. Each councilor had something to say. After a brief moment of silence at the beginning of the meeting, Mayor Lloyd Snook read a letter he...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
GW Hatchet

Staff Editorial: After the tragic shooting at UVA, where do we go from here?

Sandy Hook, Marjory Stoneman Douglas, Robb and countless others – for as long as the members of this editorial board have been alive, school shootings have cast a shadow over our education. And now, this violence has continued into our college years. Last Sunday, a student allegedly killed three and injured two other students at the University of Virginia as they returned from a field trip.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginia.edu

UVA Strong Fund to Provide Support in Wake of Tragedy

In the traumatic aftermath of the fatal shootings on Grounds earlier this month comes an initiative to help. The UVA Strong Fund is a University-wide effort administered by the University of Virginia Alumni Association. Inspired by the outpouring of support from UVA alumni, parents and friends, the fund will support victims, survivors, and their families; provide support services for students affected by the tragedy; and honor the lives of those who died on Nov. 13.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
TheDailyBeast

‘F Ya’ll’: UVA Student Recalls Terrifying Moment Shooter Opened Fire on Bus

When University of Virginia pre-med student Ryan Lynch went to see The Ballad of Emmett Till on Sunday with two dozen other students from her African-American Theater class, she noticed one of them sitting by himself during the play.Lynch, a 19-year-old sophomore who transferred to UVA from Hampton University this year, met student-athlete Christopher Jones earlier in the semester at a tryout for a campus fashion show. But both of them got busy, and neither participated. The two reconnected on Sunday’s outing to Washington D.C., about 2.5 hours from the UVA campus in Charlottesville.Following the show, Lynch made sure to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Comeback

The Comeback

10K+
Followers
276
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Comeback is sports and pop culture blog committed to quality content, storytelling, and reporting, but we also like to have fun as well. With over 20 writers, the site now reaches over 25 million people a month.

 http://www.thecomeback.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy