Fallen Virginia players honored by college football world

The college football world mourned the sudden passing of three Virginia Cavaliers football players this week.

The three players were tragically killed in a shooting earlier this week on the UVA campus. The team later opted to cancel their game this weekend.

Tributes poured in from the college football world on Saturday. The ACC had previously let on to how they planned to honor the fallen Virginia players – Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D’Sean Perry. Helmet decals were given to every team in the conference and several teams have already begun to reveal them.

The Pittsburgh Panthers were among them. The team’s Twitter account tweeted , “Playing with heavy hearts today. Stay strong, UVA Football.”

The Florida State Seminoles also revealed the helmet decals in a tweet. FSU’s Football Twitter posted , “Gold, Black, Gold, with a special tribute to UVA Football.”

The Virginia Tech Hokies also paid tribute in a very special way. The Hokies and their opponent Saturday, the Liberty Flames , came together for a combined effort. The Hokies donned orange jerseys while the Flames sported navy. Navy and orange are UVA’s primary colors.

The accounts came together and tweeted , “In honor of Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D’Sean Perry we take the field wearing navy and orange. #VirginiaStrong”

Tributes were not exclusive to the ACC either. The Big Ten’s Ohio State Buckeyes will also pay tribute. The team made a post on Twitter featuring a special helmet decal on the back of the state of Virginia with a heart in the middle of it. They tweeted , “We send our heartfelt condolences to the UVA Football family as we play today.”

