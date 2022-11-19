ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thelivingstonpost.com

High-speed chase through Howell ends when car crashes into house

Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were patrolling eastbound I-96 near M-59 in Howell Township when they attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 2014 Ford Explorer after determining that it has been stolen out of Melvindale. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle failed to pull over, and instead accelerated at a high rate of speed while continuing east on I-96.
HOWELL, MI
fox2detroit.com

Monroe bicyclist hit, killed by pickup truck driver while riding along Telegraph

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A bicyclist was hit and killed by a pickup truck driver while riding Monday night in Monroe County. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the victim, a 66-year-old Monroe Man, was riding near the paved shoulder of northbound N. Telegraph Road south of Newport in Frenchtown Township when he was hit by a Ford F-150 at 5:39 p.m.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

DEVELOPING: Apartment fire in Grand Blanc Twp.

GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Grand Blanc Fire Department is at the scene of a fire at the Fairways of Woodfield apartment complex. According to firefighters, the fire is under control. In an interview with TV5, the fire chief acknowledged their fire department is understaffed. He said, however,...
GRAND BLANC, MI
Nationwide Report

46-Year-old Joyce L. Shroyer Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Erie Township (Erie Township, MI)

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported a two-vehicle collision on Saturday. The accident occurred on South Telegraph Road at around 7:06 p.m. According to the officials, Shroyer was driving a 2018 Ford EcoSport southbound on Telegraph Road. A vehicle, driven by an 18-year-old man, in the northbound lanes entered the southbound ones when attempting to overtake a vehicle in front of it. They collided in a head-on crash.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Fatal drunk driving case advances to circuit court

The case against a Plymouth man facing charges as the driver in a fatal drunk driving crash last month in Novi has been advanced to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. Donovan Lycette, 24, is charged with operating while intoxicated causing death, punishable by up to 15 years in...
NOVI, MI
iheart.com

Wayne County Man Killed in Crash

Authorities say a 50-year-old man was killed in a one-car crash near his home in eastern Wayne County. The sheriff's office says Harry Peters of Butler was heading east on Westbury Road yesterday evening when his car went off the road and hit a tree. He died at the scene.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Several people hurt after crash in Detroit

Several people in Detroit were injured after speeding cars crashed on Outer Drive. One witness said she saw cars everywhere after the crash, which was caught on camera from a nearby home surveillance system.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Crash closes portion of eastbound I-69, traffic being rerouted

GENESSEE COUNTY, MI – A traffic crash has closed a part of I-69 Sunday morning, Nov. 20, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced. All lanes of eastbound I-69 are closed to all traffic between Saginaw Street and Dort Highway, according to Genesee County 911. Additional details about the crash...

