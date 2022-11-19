Read full article on original website
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
Brooklyn-Based Barber Is Offering Free Housing and Haircuts To NYC Asylum SeekersAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Hate Crime On NYC SubwayBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Police: Vandals stole car tires and purse in Huntington Station apartment complex
Police are searching for vandals who stole car tires and a handbag in a Huntington Station apartment complex. According to Suffolk police, thieves stole all four tires from a car at the apartment complex on Station Way as well as a handbag. Police say several other cars at the complex...
Officials: Bridgeport woman suffers burns in house fire
It happened just before 9 p.m. Monday at a multifamily home on Norman Street.
Police: Commack man dies after driving off Bay Shore dock
A Commack man died after driving off a Bay Shore dock early Tuesday, police say. It happened on Maple Avenue near the Bay Shore Ferry Terminal around 7 a.m. Police say Robert Lancaster suffered an apparent medical emergency before going into the water. They say he was pronounced dead at...
Police: Driver who crashed into Toms River home was under the influence
Police say that Kevin Cannon was driving on Frann Road around 11:30 p.m. Monday when he drove off the roadway and crashed into the front of a home.
‘You don’t call the police on a 9-year-old.’ Mother speaks after neighbor calls police on girl spraying spotted lanternflies
The mother of a 9-year-old Black girl in Caldwell is speaking out after her neighbor – a former town council member – called the police because the child was spraying spotted lanternflies.
NYPD: 29-year-old fatally shot in Kingsbridge Heights; suspect at large
Police were actively investigating at the intersection of Sedgwick Avenue and West 231st Street, where they say the 29-year-old victim was shot in the back.
Police: Lindenhurst H.S. student arrested for threatening to detonate explosive device
Suffolk police tell News 12 over the past month the 15-year-old male student threatened similar actions as well as other violent acts against students and staff.
Police: Stratford man arrested for shooting man he was arguing with
A Stratford man is facing attempt to commit murder charges after an argument turned violent. Police say Eugene Delevante shot the man he was fighting with around 7:30 p.m. Monday. The victim was treated and released from the hospital. Delevante is also charged with assault and criminal possession of a...
Police: Three men wanted for stealing $16,000 worth of fragrances from Commack store
Suffolk police are searching for three men who they say stole thousands of dollars’ worth of fragrances from a Commack store last month. Detectives say just before 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 20, three suspects entered the Ulta on Veterans Memorial Highway and stole around $16,000 worth of perfume before fleeing in a dark-colored four-door sedan.
Paterson man suing city, police department over caught-on-camera beating
A Paterson man is filing a lawsuit against the city and its police department after being beaten by officers in a 2020 incident that was caught on camera. Osamah Alsaidi says he was approached and suddenly beaten by city police officers as he walked along Madison Avenue. Alsaidi, who is...
NYPD: Gas station worker shot on the job; in critical condition
The NYPD says a shooting that took place at a Sunoco gas station along Boston Road has left a worker at the gas station in critical condition. Police say at 7 p.m., the gas station employee was shot in the head and rushed to Jacobi Hospital. They say he is expected to recover.
Bay Shore man pleads guilty to raping 12-year-old girl
A Bay Shore man faces 13 years behind bars after pleading guilty to raping an underage girl. Omar Stevenson, 44, is accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl on four separate occasions between November and December 2021. After the last encounter, the victim's mother found inappropriate text messages between her...
Police: Driver killed, passenger injured in Cross County Parkway car crash
Just after 1 p.m., Westchester County Police received reports of a vehicle that had gone off the road on the eastbound lanes before it crashed near the area of Seminary Avenue.
Police: Man armed with assault rifle robbed Shelton liquor store
Police say a man armed with an assault rifle robbed a liquor store in Shelton.
Ringwood residents express concern at council meeting regarding killing of 4 bear cubs
The killing of four bear cubs in a Passaic County town continues to cause alarm among residents. Many Ringwood residents say they find the incident to be disturbing. It has been about a week since authorities announced charges filed against a 22-year-old resident accused of shooting the cubs. But some say that it is not enough.
Suffolk woman sues hotel after seeing Marist parent fatally shot on family weekend
A Suffolk woman has sued a Poughkeepsie hotel after seeing another parent get shot and killed in the hotel lobby. According to the lawsuit, Tina Martirano was having coffee with Paul Kutz in the lobby of the Courtyard by Marriott on Oct. 2. Both Long Island parents were there for...
Central Islip man sentenced to 8 years for assaulting 2 nephews with metal pipe
The Suffolk District Attorney tells News 12 Carlos Ortega left New York shortly after his arrest to go to his native Guatemala.
Police: Grinch on the loose after stealing Amazon delivery truck in Sheepshead Bay
Police are searching for a holiday "Grinch" who stole an Amazon delivery truck in Sheepshead Bay Monday.
SUV crashes into window of Dunkin' in Hartsdale
A Dunkin' in Hartsdale is now closed after an SUV plowed into the building Monday afternoon. Fire officials say it happened near Central Park Avenue. Officials say there were no injuries. No arrests were made. The shop will stay boarded up and closed until further notice.
Multiple buses catch fire, creating early morning inferno in Kearny
Authorities are investigating how nearly a dozen buses erupted in flames this morning. A bus depot in Kearny was lit up around 6 a.m. Monday by flames coming from multiple buses that caught fire. The fires were extinguished after a short time. Fire officials say seven vehicles were destroyed, and...
