Freeport, NY

Police: Commack man dies after driving off Bay Shore dock

A Commack man died after driving off a Bay Shore dock early Tuesday, police say. It happened on Maple Avenue near the Bay Shore Ferry Terminal around 7 a.m. Police say Robert Lancaster suffered an apparent medical emergency before going into the water. They say he was pronounced dead at...
COMMACK, NY
Police: Stratford man arrested for shooting man he was arguing with

A Stratford man is facing attempt to commit murder charges after an argument turned violent. Police say Eugene Delevante shot the man he was fighting with around 7:30 p.m. Monday. The victim was treated and released from the hospital. Delevante is also charged with assault and criminal possession of a...
STRATFORD, CT
Bay Shore man pleads guilty to raping 12-year-old girl

A Bay Shore man faces 13 years behind bars after pleading guilty to raping an underage girl. Omar Stevenson, 44, is accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl on four separate occasions between November and December 2021. After the last encounter, the victim's mother found inappropriate text messages between her...
BAY SHORE, NY
SUV crashes into window of Dunkin' in Hartsdale

A Dunkin' in Hartsdale is now closed after an SUV plowed into the building Monday afternoon. Fire officials say it happened near Central Park Avenue. Officials say there were no injuries. No arrests were made. The shop will stay boarded up and closed until further notice.
HARTSDALE, NY
Multiple buses catch fire, creating early morning inferno in Kearny

Authorities are investigating how nearly a dozen buses erupted in flames this morning. A bus depot in Kearny was lit up around 6 a.m. Monday by flames coming from multiple buses that caught fire. The fires were extinguished after a short time. Fire officials say seven vehicles were destroyed, and...
KEARNY, NJ

