Montana 63, Montana St.-Northern 51
MONTANA ST.-NORTHERN (0-1) Keltner 4-9 2-2 10, Dalton 0-4 0-0 0, Martinez 4-10 2-2 12, Nelson 2-8 0-0 5, I.Anderson 0-2 0-0 0, Watson 1-5 0-0 2, McCliment-Call 6-12 0-0 14, Braggs 3-4 0-0 8, Randall 0-2 0-0 0, Hauser 0-1 0-0 0, T.Reynolds 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-59 4-4 51.
LIU plays Northern Illinois in Cypress Lake, Florida
Northern Illinois Huskies (1-4) vs. Long Island Sharks (1-3) BOTTOM LINE: The Long Island Sharks will take on the Northern Illinois Huskies at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida. LIU went 16-14 overall with a 4-8 record against non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 season. The Sharks averaged 15.1...
Transgender athlete leads Granite Hills to forfeit girls soccer game
How to treat transgender athletes on the high school and collegiate level has been a national issue and the matter hit home last week in Porterville. The Bakersfield Californian reported the Granite Hills girls soccer team forfeited its game against Mira Monte last week because Mira Monte had a transgendered player on its team.
Villanova Wildcats face the Iowa State Cyclones
Iowa State Cyclones (3-0) vs. Villanova Wildcats (2-2) BOTTOM LINE: The Villanova Wildcats take on the Iowa State Cyclones in Portland, Oregon. Villanova went 30-8 overall with a 14-4 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Wildcats averaged 71.7 points per game while shooting 43.2% from the field and 35.9% from 3-point distance last season.
