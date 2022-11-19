ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

A passenger is in custody after charging toward the cockpit and trying to open the door at New York City's JFK airport: police

By Kenneth Niemeyer
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G77qe_0jH2nJrM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SbrYD_0jH2nJrM00
A man tried to break into the cockpit of a plane at JFK Airport, officials said.

WNBC

  • Police placed a man in custody on Friday at JFK airport after he tried to enter the cabin of a plane.
  • Flight attendants and passengers restrained the man until police arrived, according to reports.
  • One flight attendant was hit in the head during the struggle, police said.

A passenger is in police custody after frantically charging toward the cockpit on Friday at New York's JFK airport and trying to break inside, officials said.

The LOT Polish Airlines flight landed in New York from Warsaw when the unidentified man approached the cab of the plane and began banging on the door of the cockpit, a witness told WNBC .

The man initially began yelling in the back of the plane's cabin before charging forward toward the cockpit, according to KOLD . After flight attendants stopped him from entering the cockpit, he tried to leave the plane from an exit door, the station reported.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment on Saturday.

After the man began banging on the door, other passengers along with flight attendants grabbed the man and pinned him to the ground where he stayed restrained until the plane could reach the terminal and police arrived, according to WNBC.

Police said that one flight attendant was hit in the head during the struggle, KOLD reported .

It is unclear if the man will face any charges, but Port Authority police told WNBC that the unidentified passenger was placed into custody and taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 64

Barbara Hayes
3d ago

I never understand how these crazies can be sane and rational enough to book a flight, go thru security, check in for the flight and board the plane and then all these neuroses come out and they act like they have lost their minds. What give!!!!

Reply(3)
29
White Tiger
3d ago

It's so admirable that the passengers got involved and helped subdue him until the plane landed and he was taken into police custody . Until a mental evaluation is completed, we have to wait for his diagnosis. Nobody was hurt, and I hope the attendant who was hit in the head will bealright alright.

Reply
4
SeeYa bye
3d ago

Instead of flight attendants they should hire bouncers.

Reply
33
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Delta flight attendant arrested in Miami alongside boyfriend as he faces federal drug trafficking charges

A pair of Delta flight attendants travelling from Brazil were arrested after a random stop through security in Miami showed that they were in “possession and transportation of narcotics”, the US Customs and Border Protection said.Marcelo Chaves, 44, a flight attendant with Delta, appeared in court on Thursday, just days after he’d been arrested alongside his live-in boyfriend, Ronald Maldonado, 35, where he now faces federal felony drug trafficking charges.Mr Chaves’ boyfriend, who was originally arrested alongside him on Tuesday when the pair were searched at Miami International Airport after arriving on an American Airlines flight from Brazil, is...
MIAMI, FL
airlive.net

A passenger pooped on the floor of the economy class cabin in a British Airways flight from London Heathrow

Right before take off from London Heathrow Airport, a man flying to Nigeria, drops his pants and defecates dead center of the aircraft’s economy class cabin. During boarding, a passenger stripped from the waist down and defecated on the galley floor. He sat in it and rubbed it onto the galley floor and aisle carpets,” the witnesses’ told The Sun following the incident that took place October 7th.
CNN

Video shows passengers standing on top of plane after deadly crash

A Tanzanian commercial flight operated by Precision Air crash-landed in bad weather in Lake Victoria, killing 19 people. The country's Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa, said officials believe all bodies have been recovered from the airplane. CNN's Larry Madowo reports.
CBS Miami

South Florida official sentenced for lying to enter detention center to see lover

MIAMI - A South Florida village commissioner and former beauty queen has been sentenced to a year of probation and 50 hours of community service for pretending to be a paralegal to get into a federal immigration detention center to see her romantic partner. Julianna Clare Strout, 36, was sentenced Wednesday in Miami federal court after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges of attempting to enter, and entering, a federal facility using fraud and false pretenses, according to court records. Strout was elected to the North Bay Village Commission in 2018. Her term ends next month, and she isn't running for re-election....
MIAMI, FL
CBS Detroit

TSA officer "shocked" to find cat inside checked bag at JFK airport

Small pets can be perfectly good air travel companions, provided their owners follow the rules. For example, most airlines require animals to remain in carriers throughout the duration of their flights — and none allow them to fly as carry-on cargo. So, when a Transportation Security Administration officer recently spotted a cat inside one traveler's luggage as it passed through the security scanner at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, the agent was "shocked," the TSA said on Tuesday.Lisa Farbstein, a public affairs officer for TSA, recounted the agent's unusual find in an anecdote posted to Twitter. It accompanied a photo...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

L.A. Nightclub Owner Found Dead and Beaten in Dominican Republic

A prominent Los Angeles nightclub owner and restaurateur was found dead in the Dominican Republic this week after apparently being gagged, choked, and beaten.The body of Mario Oliver, 71, was discovered inside a villa in Las Terrenas, on the Samaná Peninsula on Wednesday night, Dominican Today reported. The National Police and the Central Directorate of Criminal Investigations are said to have found that Oliver, once a pillar of the L.A. nightlife scene when he ran the popular Vertigo nightclub, suffered head trauma and manual compression of the neck. Investigators say the home was broken into, with a safe-deposit box stolen,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

New York Cop Shoots Two Women Before Killing Herself, Police Say

A New York police officer shot two women before shooting and killing herself Monday, the Rochester Police Department said. Tiffani Gatson, a 29-year-old police officer, was off duty when the “domestic dispute” occurred, police said. She killed 27-year-old Angely Solis, also injuring a 30-year-old unnamed victim, who was sent to the hospital. Police haven’t yet clarified the relationship between Gatson and the victims or a possible motive behind the dispute. “Unfortunately, we have seen events of this nature occur all too frequently and struggle to find answers in the aftermath,” Greece Police Chief Michael Wood said. “The effects are far-reaching, from those who have lost loved ones to others throughout law enforcement organizations when a police officer commits such a horrible act, to our entire community."Read it at NBC News
ROCHESTER, NY
Insider

Insider

673K+
Followers
37K+
Post
384M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy