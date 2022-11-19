ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs celebrates Winterfest at Bayliss Park

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Tp9Z_0jH2n7Lt00

Winterfest kicked off the holiday season Friday evening in Council Bluffs.

The annual holiday tradition includes a tree lighting in Bayliss Park, a sing-a-long, and even an ice sculpture carving.

Some families came out for a special guest, Santa Claus, who was in his new and improved workshop, while others came to kick off the holidays.

"It's kind of a tradition the last several years," said Brett Stange, an attendee. "We always come down and it's -- it's nice how the city does this. Kind of brave the cold and see some lights."

The event was put on by a host of Council Bluffs organizations including PACE, The Salvation Army, The 712 Initiative, the library and the Union Pacific Museum.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
unothegateway.com

Holiday Lights Festival is Back

This year, the Omaha Holiday Lights Festival celebrates its 23rd season and brings back the lights to the newly renovated Gene Leahy Mall. After three years of waiting for the downtown Omaha multi-million dollar renovation, the area is ready to shine once again. The festival will also go on without COVID-19 restrictions for the first time since the global pandemic.
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Trash, yard waste, and recycling collection schedule for Thanksgiving week

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Public Works Department announced the trash, yard, and recycling collection schedule for Thanksgiving week in a press release. Wednesday, November 23 will have regular pickup. Thanksgiving Day will not have any pickup. Friday, November 24 will pick up Thursday areas. Saturday, November 25 will...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Lincolnites head to College View for Holiday Harvest Market

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Sunday’s Farmers Market at College View held its last outdoor market of the year. Sunday’s Holiday Harvest Market brought more than a dozen vendors and hundreds of Lincolnites together. The sun shone brightly on the farmers and their tents, paving the way for longer...
LINCOLN, NE
3 News Now

Restaurant Hoppen: Thankful for these Omaha food spots

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Thanksgiving is the perfect time to take stock of what you’re thankful for, such as family, friends, and a job. But I think it’s also an annual reminder to appreciate the little things in life often taken for granted: a functioning car, heating and air conditioning, the pet that is all at once 50% annoying and 100% endearing.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Weather Now extra: Weather of Thanksgivings' past

OMAHA, Neb. — Thanksgiving week is upon is, and thankfully the weather forecast is looking fairly mild. In this week's Weather Now extra, meteorologist Caitlin Harvey takes a look at the weather of Thanksgivings' past. Here's a look at the warmest, coldest, rainiest and snowiest Thanksgivings in history.
OMAHA, NE
thereader.com

Dinner Drinks and Drag at Omaha Funny Bone

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Visit the Funny Bone on November 23 for a lovely night of drinks, eats, and entertainment with some of Omaha’s finest LGBTQ+ performers.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha Family Dollar robbed Tuesday night

OMAHA, Neb. — A man robbed a Family Dollar in Omaha Tuesday night near Fontenelle Boulevard and Ames Avenue. Police arrived at the scene around 6:17 p.m. Officers said witnesses helped them identify the suspect vehicle, which they found. Investigators did not say whether they made any arrests, but...
OMAHA, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy