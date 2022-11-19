WATCH: 38th Annual Prevea Green Bay Holiday Parade
NBC 26, in partnership with the Downtown District, broadcasted the parade which went through the city's downtown area.
Watch a recap of the parade in the video below, and happy holidays!
