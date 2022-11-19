Read full article on original website
GM Dealers Have Serviced 11,000 Teslas Since 2021
GM is making moves to transition to all-electric power, with one recent study indicating that GM may capture more EV market share than Tesla by 2025. However, in the meantime, Tesla customers are coming to GM for vehicle service, as indicated by recent statements made by GM President Mark Reuss.
General Motors Launches New Consolidated GM Genuine Parts And ACDelco Website
GM has just launched a new website, a merging GM Genuine Parts and ACDelco parts into a single location. This consolidation will serve as a one-stop-shop for OEM parts and the only GM-approved aftermarket parts supplier. The new website has a fresh and simplified look and feel, highlighting GM Genuine...
GM Mexico Head Says Country Will Miss 2030 EV Production Target
In order to adapt to the changing automotive world, GM has set a goal to launch 30 new EVs worldwide by calendar year 2025. In order to facilitate this goal and expand EV production even further by 2030, GM is working with countries like Mexico to boost production levels. Now, it seems as though Mexico won’t reach its own 2030 EV target.
Next-Gen Cadillac XT5 To Be Exclusive To China
The next-generation Cadillac XT5 will be exclusive to the Chinese market, per recent statements from GM President Mark Reuss. During the GM Investor Day event held last week, Reuss discussed future GM products, including the redesigned, next-generation Cadillac XT5, which Reuss confirmed will only be sold in China and will not be available in North America.
GM Releases Fix For 2023 Cadillac XT5 Sealer Adhesion Failure Issue
GM has issued a service bulletin to fix the internal seam and underbody sealers in 2023 Cadillac XT5 models. The problem: during adhesion testing in-plant, the internal seam and underbody sealer may have failed. The hazards: if the internal seam and underbody sealer were to have failed, then the vehicle’s...
eBay Prohibits Sale Of Non-Emissions-Compliant Tuning Parts And Accessories
The automotive aftermarket community recently received another blow, as eBay has banned the sale of any tuning device that defeats the factory emissions systems. According to a report from Road & Track, eBay policy states that any part that has the ability to render a factory emissions system inoperative is banned from being posted for sale on the site. Applicable toward hardware and software alike, this change in policy is believed to have taken place sometime in 2022. Banned products include:
Chevy LCF 3500 And 4500 Recalled For Incorrect Transmission Control Module Calibration
GM has issued a product recall for certain examples of 2021 and 2022 Chevy LCF or Low Cab Forward 3500 and 4500 vehicles due to an issue related to the Transmission Control Module (TCM) of the GM MYD 6L90-E six-speed automatic transmission. The problem: affected vehicles fitted with the 6.6L...
Chevy Bolt EV Receives 2023 U.S. ALG Residual Value Award
Considering the current state of the new- and used-car market, resale value is more important to customers than ever before. To help prospective buyers decide which vehicles lose less value than others over time, J.D Power has just released its 2023 ALG Residual Value awards, and the Chevy Bolt EV is among the honored.
GM Confirms Two More High-Performance Corvette Variants
The C8 Corvette Stingray, C8 Corvette Z06, and upcoming C8 Corvette E-Ray are only the beginning when it comes to the eighth-gen Chevy Corvette C8, with The General currently developing several other Corvette variants, per previous GM Authority coverage. Now, GM President Mark Reuss has confirmed that the automaker is cooking up two new high-performance models, namely the C8 Corvette ZR1 and C8 Corvette Zora.
Cadillac XT4 Discount Offers Up To $2,250 Off In November 2022
In November 2022, a Cadillac XT4 discount offers a cash purchase incentive of $500, or $500 off combined with low-interest financing for up to 60 months, on the 2022 XT4 and 2023 XT4. The luxury marque also offers a $2,250 lease incentive on the 2023 XT4. In addition, a national...
Cadillac XT6 Won’t Get Expanded Super Cruise Driving Coverage
GM recently announced the coverage expansion of its hands-free driving technology, Super Cruise, and the automaker’s full-size SUVs are now being built with the updated software, allowing owners to use Super Cruise on more than 400,000 miles of roads in North America. However, the Cadillac XT6, will receive a much smaller coverage expansion.
The 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V Arrives In The Middle East
General Motors has just officially launched the new 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V in the Middle East, where the most aggressive version of Cadillac’s full-size SUV arrives to reinforce the model’s dominance within its segment in the region. The automaker’s Middle East subsidiary announced the arrival of the new 2023...
All-New Chevy FNR-XE Concept Sedan Debuts In China
During the presentation of its plan for mass deployment of Ultium-based EVs in China, General Motors unveiled the all-new Chevy FNR-XE Concept – Chevrolet‘s first all-electric sedan in concept format. The all-new Chevy FNR-XE Concept sedan made its world debut on November 22nd during GM China Tech Day...
Another 2023 GMC Yukon 22-Inch Wheel Is Unavailable To Order
Every automaker has been grappling with part constraints for some time now, GM included. Now, GM Authority has learned that yet another 22-inch wheel set for the 2023 GMC Yukon is currently unavailable to order in conjunction with the vehicle. This time, it’s the 22-inch Multi-spoke Gloss Black wheels (RPO...
Chevy Tracker Receives Five-Star Safety Rating In Latin NCAP
The current fourth-generation Chevy Tracker has just obtained the maximum five-star rating during testing of the New Car Assessment Program for Latin America and the Caribbean, or Latin NCAP. Latin NCAP recently published its fourth installment of results so far in 2022 which evaluates the safety of new vehicles sold...
Cadillac Lyriq Among North American Utility Vehicle Of The Year Finalists
The all-electric Cadillac Lyriq luxury crossover was recently announced as a finalist in the 2023 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year (NACTOY) Awards. The Lyriq will next face off against the Genesis GV60 and Kia EV6 for top honors in the North American Utility Vehicle of the Year category.
Next-Gen Chevy Equinox On The Way For 2024
The Chevy Equinox crossover received a mid-cycle enhancement (otherwise known as an update, refresh, or facelift) for the 2022 model year, with the current 2023 model year introducing only a few updates and changes compared to fully refreshed 2022 model year. Now, GM President Mark Reuss has confirmed that the next-generation Chevy Equinox will arrive in 2024.
