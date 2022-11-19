ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

2022 Concho Valley football playoffs: Regional Round

By Ryan Compeau
 4 days ago

SAN ANGELO, TX. — After two weeks of playoff action for teams across the Concho Valley, there are just three teams remaining in the final push to AT&T Stadium as regional action will be on Friday for teams in our viewing area.

REGIONAL ROUND

3A Division I Regional Semifinal
W2 Wall vs R4 Idalou, Friday 1 p.m. at the Mustang Bowl in Sweetwater

2A Division I Regional Semifinal

W3 Sonora vs W4 Hawley, Friday 6 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Big Spring

1A Division I Regional Final

W14 Irion County vs W14 Jonesboro, Friday 5 p.m. at Longhorn Stadium in Early

AREA ROUND

3A Division II Region I
W2 Wall 44, R3 Childress 10

2A Division I Region I

W3 Sonora 17, T2 Farwell 8

2A Division I Region I V

W14 Mason 21, R15 Shiner 47

2A Division II Region II

T5 Sterling City 29, W7 Windthorst 43

1A Division I Region IV

W14 Irion County 52, R16 Leakey 0

1A Division II Region IV

R13 Blackwell 30, W16 Cherokee 36

BI-DISTRICT

6A Division II Region I
W1 El Paso Eastwood 61, R2 Central 49

3A Division II Region I
W1 Crane 55 F2 San Angelo TLCA 20

W2 Wall- bye to area round via forfeit by Tornillo

R1 Alpine 57, T2 Brady 55 2OT

2A Division I Region I
W4 Hawley 52, F3 Christoval 8

W3 Sonora 28, F4 Olney 27

2A Division I Region IV
W13 Flatonia 59, F14 Junction 32

W14 Mason 44, F13 Hearne 7

2A Division II Region II
W6 Albany 49, F5 Eldorado 13

R6 Miles 42, T5 Sterling City 43

1A Division I Region IV
W13 Jonesboro 54, R14 Menard 6

W14 Irion County 104, R13 May 91

1A Division II Region IV
W14 Rising Star 40, R13 Blackwell 68

