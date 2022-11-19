2022 Concho Valley football playoffs: Regional Round
SAN ANGELO, TX. — After two weeks of playoff action for teams across the Concho Valley, there are just three teams remaining in the final push to AT&T Stadium as regional action will be on Friday for teams in our viewing area.
REGIONAL ROUND
3A Division I Regional Semifinal
W2 Wall vs R4 Idalou, Friday 1 p.m. at the Mustang Bowl in Sweetwater
2A Division I Regional Semifinal
W3 Sonora vs W4 Hawley, Friday 6 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Big Spring
1A Division I Regional Final
W14 Irion County vs W14 Jonesboro, Friday 5 p.m. at Longhorn Stadium in Early
AREA ROUND
3A Division II Region I
W2 Wall 44, R3 Childress 10
2A Division I Region I
W3 Sonora 17, T2 Farwell 8
2A Division I Region I V
W14 Mason 21, R15 Shiner 47
2A Division II Region II
T5 Sterling City 29, W7 Windthorst 43
1A Division I Region IV
W14 Irion County 52, R16 Leakey 0
1A Division II Region IV
R13 Blackwell 30, W16 Cherokee 36
BI-DISTRICT
6A Division II Region I
W1 El Paso Eastwood 61, R2 Central 49
3A Division II Region I
W1 Crane 55 F2 San Angelo TLCA 20
W2 Wall- bye to area round via forfeit by Tornillo
R1 Alpine 57, T2 Brady 55 2OT
2A Division I Region I
W4 Hawley 52, F3 Christoval 8
W3 Sonora 28, F4 Olney 27
2A Division I Region IV
W13 Flatonia 59, F14 Junction 32
W14 Mason 44, F13 Hearne 7
2A Division II Region II
W6 Albany 49, F5 Eldorado 13
R6 Miles 42, T5 Sterling City 43
1A Division I Region IV
W13 Jonesboro 54, R14 Menard 6
W14 Irion County 104, R13 May 91
1A Division II Region IV
W14 Rising Star 40, R13 Blackwell 68
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.
Comments / 0