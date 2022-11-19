CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Salvation Army in the Charleston area said it needs bell ringers to help with the agency’s Red Kettle Campaign. “We need bell ringers in order to reach our $200,000 goal to help support the year-round programs of The Salvation Army.” Major Joseph May, area commander of Charleston, said in a news release. “We have over 30 locations where we place our kettles. But we don’t have the manpower to cover all those spots. We need more help.”

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO