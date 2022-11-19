Read full article on original website
Fayette Sheriff's Office investigating fatal shooting
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a fatal shooting. Ashtin Owens, 27, of Scarbro died after being shot in the abdomen inside a trailer at Mountainair Mobile Home Park in Glen Jean, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
New details, videos released in search for man reported missing in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies have released new details in the search for a Rand man who has been reported missing, including video clips that show him riding a KRT bus. Mark Coles, 68, was reported missing by his family, who is concerned about his health...
Police investigating after man killed in shooting Wednesday in Beckley
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police are investigating after a person was killed in a shooting early Wednesday morning in Beckley. The shooting was reported about 3:45 a.m. in the 100 block of Truman Avenue, according to a news release from the Beckley Police Department. When police arrived, they said...
Suspect in Putnam County cited, faces $10,000 fine because of deer's antler size
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Natural Resources Police said a suspect who shot an 8-point buck in Putnam County at dark was cited and faces a $10,000 fine because of the size of the deer’s antlers. Officers investigated a complaint recently in the Bills Creek area...
Charleston City Council approves purchase of body armor, body cameras for officers
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police officers will now have more protection while they are on the job. City Council on Monday approved thousands of dollars in funding for the city to buy body armor and more body cameras for officers. Council authorized the city administration to enter into...
Body discovered in Guyandotte River in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Lincoln County dispatchers said a body was found Tuesday afternoon in the Guyandotte River in Branchland. The body was discovered about 4:30 p.m. under a bridge in the water, dispatchers said. West Virginia State Police and deputies responded. This story will be updated as...
Multiple crews battle morning apartment fire in Kanawha County
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WCHS) — Multiple fire crews battled an apartment fire Wednesday morning in Kanawha County. Kanawha County dispatchers said the call for the fire came in about 6:30 a.m. on Brick Circle in Cross Lanes. Dispatchers said people were inside at the time of the fire and...
Investigation underway after three buildings catch fire in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — An investigation is underway after three buildings caught fire Saturday in Boone County. The fire was reported in Whitesville along Route 3. Whitesville Fire Chief Matt Lively said the fire started in one of the two vacant buildings and spread to a third occupied building.
Two new outdoor warning sirens installed in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two new outdoor warning sirens were recently installed in the Pinch and Tornado areas. The Kanawha County Commission and the emergency management team set up the sirens. C.W. Sigman, emergency manager and fire coordinator for Kanawha County, said the sirens will not routinely be...
DOH flagger struck by vehicle in work zone in Raleigh County
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia highways officials are reminding drivers to stay alert in work zones after a state Division of Highways flagger was struck by a vehicle Monday morning in Raleigh County. The flagger was struck at about 8:30 a.m. and was treated for minor injuries,...
Bus service issues worsen in Kanawha; board president addresses parents' concerns
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Monday was a chaotic morning for some parents in Kanawha County getting kids to school or finding childcare when bus driver call-outs led to mass bus route cancellations. For some parents, like James Townsend, the afternoon only got worse. “We were called at about...
Dispatchers: Crash involving school bus closes Charleston roadway Monday morning
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Part of a roadway in Charleston was closed Monday morning after a crash involving a school bus, Kanawha County dispatchers said. The crash, which involved a school bus and car, was reported just before 8 a.m. along Washington Street East near Elizabeth Street. Dispatchers...
Large fire reported at Richwood lumber company
RICHWOOD, W.Va. (WCHS) — Multiple crews battled a large fire early Wednesday morning at a lumber company in Nicholas County, firefighters said. The Richwood Fire Department reported in a Facebook post that 15 of its firefighters and multiple units responded about 1:45 a.m. to the Cherry River Lumber Co. and found heavy smoke and fire when they arrived at the scene.
Parents voice frustration over Kanawha County's growing list of canceled bus routes
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — With four kids in three different schools, it was a morning scramble for Katherine White when she got the call at 6 a.m. that some of her kids' buses in the East Bank area would not run on Monday. “It literally gave us 35-minutes...
Rural Putnam County church hopes to rebuild after devastating fire
POCA, W.Va. (WCHS) — Some members of Harmons Creek Church of the Nazarene near Poca gathered at the church Monday after a weekend fire destroyed their building. Even though the church had only 30 members, the impact stretched beyond the rural section of Putnam County. "We live in a...
All Kanawha County schools will be open on Monday, Nov. 21, school system says
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County Schools said all county schools will be open Monday, Nov. 21. School officials said in a Facebook post that any bus service updates were delivered Sunday afternoon through the district’s callout system and advised people to check for those messages. “If...
Family-owned meat processing shop ready for buck gun season
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — It is officially buck gun season in West Virginia and that means thousands of hunters will head out into the woods for their chance at getting a deer. S&J Custom Meats in Kanawha County has been preparing for the hundreds of people who will...
Salvation Army in Charleston area recruiting more bell ringers for Red Kettle Campaign
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Salvation Army in the Charleston area said it needs bell ringers to help with the agency’s Red Kettle Campaign. “We need bell ringers in order to reach our $200,000 goal to help support the year-round programs of The Salvation Army.” Major Joseph May, area commander of Charleston, said in a news release. “We have over 30 locations where we place our kettles. But we don’t have the manpower to cover all those spots. We need more help.”
Kanawha animal shelter dogs to be pampered with Furry Feast on Thanksgiving
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Animals at Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association shelter on Greenbrier Street will not be forgotten on Thanksgiving Day – they will enjoy a Furry Feast. For the eighth year in a row, the association will host the Furry Feast, when the entire shelter staff and...
Street closures announced for Charleston's expanded Holly Jolly Brawley event
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The city of Charleston has announced street closures coinciding with the annual Holly Jolly Brawley event. The holiday festival is set to expand in its second year, calling for the closure of nearby streets to hold the overflow of Christmas trees and festivities. The closures are:
