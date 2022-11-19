ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
wchstv.com

Fayette Sheriff's Office investigating fatal shooting

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a fatal shooting. Ashtin Owens, 27, of Scarbro died after being shot in the abdomen inside a trailer at Mountainair Mobile Home Park in Glen Jean, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Police investigating after man killed in shooting Wednesday in Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police are investigating after a person was killed in a shooting early Wednesday morning in Beckley. The shooting was reported about 3:45 a.m. in the 100 block of Truman Avenue, according to a news release from the Beckley Police Department. When police arrived, they said...
BECKLEY, WV
wchstv.com

Body discovered in Guyandotte River in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Lincoln County dispatchers said a body was found Tuesday afternoon in the Guyandotte River in Branchland. The body was discovered about 4:30 p.m. under a bridge in the water, dispatchers said. West Virginia State Police and deputies responded. This story will be updated as...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Multiple crews battle morning apartment fire in Kanawha County

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WCHS) — Multiple fire crews battled an apartment fire Wednesday morning in Kanawha County. Kanawha County dispatchers said the call for the fire came in about 6:30 a.m. on Brick Circle in Cross Lanes. Dispatchers said people were inside at the time of the fire and...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Two new outdoor warning sirens installed in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two new outdoor warning sirens were recently installed in the Pinch and Tornado areas. The Kanawha County Commission and the emergency management team set up the sirens. C.W. Sigman, emergency manager and fire coordinator for Kanawha County, said the sirens will not routinely be...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

DOH flagger struck by vehicle in work zone in Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia highways officials are reminding drivers to stay alert in work zones after a state Division of Highways flagger was struck by a vehicle Monday morning in Raleigh County. The flagger was struck at about 8:30 a.m. and was treated for minor injuries,...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Large fire reported at Richwood lumber company

RICHWOOD, W.Va. (WCHS) — Multiple crews battled a large fire early Wednesday morning at a lumber company in Nicholas County, firefighters said. The Richwood Fire Department reported in a Facebook post that 15 of its firefighters and multiple units responded about 1:45 a.m. to the Cherry River Lumber Co. and found heavy smoke and fire when they arrived at the scene.
RICHWOOD, WV
wchstv.com

All Kanawha County schools will be open on Monday, Nov. 21, school system says

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County Schools said all county schools will be open Monday, Nov. 21. School officials said in a Facebook post that any bus service updates were delivered Sunday afternoon through the district’s callout system and advised people to check for those messages. “If...
wchstv.com

Salvation Army in Charleston area recruiting more bell ringers for Red Kettle Campaign

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Salvation Army in the Charleston area said it needs bell ringers to help with the agency’s Red Kettle Campaign. “We need bell ringers in order to reach our $200,000 goal to help support the year-round programs of The Salvation Army.” Major Joseph May, area commander of Charleston, said in a news release. “We have over 30 locations where we place our kettles. But we don’t have the manpower to cover all those spots. We need more help.”
CHARLESTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy