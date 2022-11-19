Aloha Adventures: Andy Riesmeyer visits the Big Island of Hawaii

On this edition of Aloha Adventures, KTLA’s Andy Riesmeyer travels to The Big Island of Hawaii for some relaxation at the Waikoloa Beach Marriott Resort & Spa.

The hotel says it’s the perfect place to relax after exploring the island’s volcanoes, lava flows, waterfalls and more.

Andy checked out a hotel suite which includes a separate bedroom, kitchen, living room and outdoor shower.

The hotel also hosts a Luau at Sunset led by a multi-generational family that tells the story of the islands through song and dance. On the menu is kalua pork, cooked in an underground oven or Imu.

Executive Chef Jayson Kanekoa took Andy on a trip around the island to visit farms to forage for dinner at the hotel’s restaurant, Hawaii Calls.

Want to win your own Hawaiian vacation? KTLA 5 and Hawaiian Airlines want to send you on an epic getaway to the island of Hawaii, where endless adventure and awe-inspiring views are a part of everyday life.

For more information about how you can win a five-night stay in an Ocean View suite at the Waikoloa Beach Marriott Resort and Spa, click here .

