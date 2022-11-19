Hurricane Ian: Disaster Recovery Center opening to assist Pine Island residents

Another Disaster Recovery Center is opening in Lee County.

Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Saturday the new center, serving Pine Island residents, will open at Phillips Community Park, 5675 Sesame Drive.

The center will be open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Then:Ahead of Nicole, disaster recovery centers closing. FMB advises 'appropriate precautions'

Pine Island recovery:One month after Hurricane Ian, Pine Islands displays immense recovery

As Subtropical Storm Nicole loomed closer earlier this month, the Florida Division of Emergency Management announced the closing of Disaster Recovery Centers on Fort Myers Beach, Pine Island, North Port and Orlando at 7 p.m. Nov. 7 until further notice.

In addition to the ones shutting down Nov. 7, all other recovery centers were scheduled to close at the end of the day Nov. 8. The centers would reopen when weather permits, officials said at the time.

Disaster Recovery Centers provide disaster survivors with information from Florida state agencies, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Survivors may apply for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications and learn about other resources available.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.