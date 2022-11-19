ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Hurricane Ian: Disaster Recovery Center opening to assist Pine Island residents

By Tomas Rodriguez, Fort Myers News-Press
The News-Press
The News-Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0St4B5_0jH2dZ5q00

Another Disaster Recovery Center is opening in Lee County.

Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Saturday the new center, serving Pine Island residents, will open at Phillips Community Park, 5675 Sesame Drive.

The center will be open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Then:Ahead of Nicole, disaster recovery centers closing. FMB advises 'appropriate precautions'

Pine Island recovery:One month after Hurricane Ian, Pine Islands displays immense recovery

As Subtropical Storm Nicole loomed closer earlier this month, the Florida Division of Emergency Management announced the closing of Disaster Recovery Centers on Fort Myers Beach, Pine Island, North Port and Orlando at 7 p.m. Nov. 7 until further notice.

In addition to the ones shutting down Nov. 7, all other recovery centers were scheduled to close at the end of the day Nov. 8. The centers would reopen when weather permits, officials said at the time.

Disaster Recovery Centers provide disaster survivors with information from Florida state agencies, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Survivors may apply for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications and learn about other resources available.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Map shows the deadliest points of Ian in Lee County

Lee County saw 61 people die because of Hurricane Ian’s wrath in September. Southwest Florida’s community is working hard to pick itself up, but the lives lost will never be forgotten. Many of the individuals who died were concentrated in an area of Fort Myers Beach. On foot,...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2022 Lee County Tax bills getting mailed Wednesday

On Wednesday, Nov. 23, more than 538,000 property tax bills will be mailed to home and business owners in Lee County. According to the Lee County Tax Collector, these bills reflect the value of the property as of Jan. 1, 2022, when Florida law required them to be assessed. They...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers Beach couple ripped apart during Ian

Pictures are what Jo Ann Knobloch clings to when she thinks of her husband. Because too often, all she remembers are dark, haunting flashbacks of his sudden death during Hurricane Ian. Karl Knobloch, 80, was one of 61 victims in Lee County whose life was cut short by the category...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral family helped by community after losing home to fire

This week the word “thankful” has a new meaning for one family after losing their home to a fire right after Hurricane Ian. The Mizen family lost everything they owned in that fire, and the father was severely burned, but with the help of their church community, they were not left homeless.
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Island reentry passes to be issued at Fort Myers Regional Library

Sanibel & Captiva Islands’ Hurricane Reentry Passes are being issued at a new location at the Fort Myers Regional Library Meeting Rooms, 1651 Lee St. There is free parking in the Lee Street parking lot for the library campus. Hurricane Passes will no longer be issued at the Crowne Plaza Hotel or the Title Group of Fort Myers Office/RE/MAX building at 7910 Summerlin Lakes Drive in Fort Myers. Starting Nov. 28, operational hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Life on Fifth Avenue South returning to normal after hurricane flooding 

Life is steadily returning to normal after flood waters surged down Fifth Avenue South in downtown Naples nearly two months ago. . Two longtime Fifth Avenue South restaurants — Pazzo! Cucina Italiana and Chops City Grill — reopen at 4:30 p.m. today for the first time since Hurricane Ian flooded them on Sept. 28. 
NAPLES, FL
floridapolitics.com

Florida kicks off inspection, grant program to harden homes against hurricanes

Eligible homeowners can receive up to $10K in grants. A program designed to entice Florida homeowners to pay for improvements to their homes that will make them more resistant to hurricane-force winds is officially open for business. Homeowners with a homestead exemption can apply with the Department of Financial Services...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

PeaceVision Hurricane Ian Recovery Concert in downtown Fort Myers

Sunday evening people are gathering for the PeaceVision Hurricane Ian Recovery Concert at the Caloosa Amphitheater in downtown Fort Myers. Despite the rain and overcast, people came and enjoyed the concert and fundraiser which wrapped up by 6:30 p.m. The concert benefitted The Harry Chapin Foodbank, The Lee County Coalition,...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Buyers purchasing hurricane-damaged homes in Cape Coral

Homes are being sold as is after Hurricane Ian left them severely damaged. That’s what you will find if you search for Cape Coral on Zillow. The damage is part of the deal. “They’re not in a place where they can afford to rebuild or renovate the home. So their best option is to take what they can and move on forward,” said Gary Benoit, with Cape Premier Realty.
CAPE CORAL, FL
The News-Press

The News-Press

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The News-Press | Southwest Florida news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds. Serving Southwest Florida, Florida | news-press.com

 http://news-press.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy