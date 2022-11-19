Read full article on original website
texasstandard.org
Big West Texas earthquake highlights new seismicity rules
Texans from San Antonio to Dallas felt the effects of an earthquake that started in far West Texas on Wednesday. The 5.4 magnitude quake was the third-largest tremor that the U.S. Geological Survey has recorded in Texas. The earthquake occurred in an area that the Railroad Commission of Texas keeps...
More Video From This Month’s Strongest Earthquake In Texas In 27 Years!
Did you feel the Earthquake on November 16th? Apparently, a lot of people in West Texas did. At approximately 332pm, a 5.3 Earthquake hit the Mentone, Texas area here in West, Texas on November 16th, 2022. SEE VIDEO BELOW. • IT WAS THE STRONGEST EARTHQUAKE IN TEXAS IN 27 YEARS!
cbs7.com
West Texas rancher worried about livelihood as well blowouts increase
PECOS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Well blowouts have become a common sight on Schuyler Wight’s land near the Pecos County and Crane County border, which he uses for ranching. “I’m a fourth-generation rancher,” Wight said.” I’ve been ranching all my life.”. But in recent years,...
LIST: The best and worst places to fuel up in Texas for Thanksgiving travel
Drivers who fuel up before hitting the road this Thanksgiving might save a few bucks.
MySanAntonio
Frac-sand plant fire threatens supplies for Texas shale wells
A frac-sand plant in the Eagle Ford region of Texas erupted in flames over the weekend, imperiling supplies of a key component in shale drilling. The blaze at Superior Silica Sands LLC’s sand-processing complex in San Antonio began around 2:30 a.m. local time on Saturday, according to reports from the city’s NBC and CBS television affiliates. A voicemail left at Superior’s Chandler, Arizona, headquarters outside of regular business hours wasn’t immediately returned.
Two bridges in Texas designed by FIGG Engineers, both with design flaws
The new Harbor Bridge isn't the only bridge under construction in Texas with design problems. A bridge in Harris County had a similar design, with similar concerns, and the same original engineer.
4 Texas Cities Among America's Most Dangerous Places
These cities have high rates of violent crimes.
Was Texas the real site of the first Thanksgiving?
According to many historians and the first Thanksgiving celebration in the United States took place near El Paso in 1598, 23 years before the Pilgrims held their famous dinner at Plymouth Rock.
Louisiana Authorities Report SNAP Benefits Compromised for Some Recipients, Benefits Being Used Without Authorization in Texas
Louisiana Authorities Report SNAP Benefits Compromised for Some Recipients, Benefits Being Used Without Authorization in Texas. Louisiana – On November 21, 2022, Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reported that several residents in Sabine Parish have had their SNAP benefits compromised according to the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS).
KFOX 14
Seismologist says 7 magnitude earthquake could happen in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A 5.4 magnitude earthquake near Mentone, Texas on Wednesday shook part of the Borderland. But, it pales in comparison to a larger earthquake that a seismologist says is possible in El Paso. “It’s kind of a wake-up call in this area that there are...
KXAN
‘Homosexual conduct is not an acceptable lifestyle’: Senator seeks to remove ‘hurtful’ language from statutes
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Texas lawmaker filed two bills to make Texas a more inclusive place for people who date members of the same sex. One of the bills would remove wording that states same-sex sexual relationships are criminal offenses, and the second would change the family code to be less gender specific.
proclaimerscv.com
Gov. Greg Abbott Says Eligible Texans Will Receive $391 Each, Are You Eligible?
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott formally announced that eligible Texans will receive an amount of $391 each in pandemic food benefits. Gov. Greg Abbott Announced the Pandemic Food Benefits. The global pandemic has affected millions of Americans in the country leading to millions of families losing their jobs and could no...
Could All These Earthquakes Mean A Big One is Coming in Texas?
Earthquakes in Texas are generally minor events. On Wednesday, one of the largest earthquakes in Texas history struck 35 miles northwest of Pecos. It was centered near the New Mexico border and measured 5.4. The epicenter was close to the area where a 5.0 earthquake hit in March 2020. This...
Corpus Christi native becomes Gov. Greg Abbott's new chief of staff
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi native Gardner Pate was recently appointed to be chief of staff for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. According to a press release from Abbott's office, the announcement follows the departure of former chief of staff, Luis Saenz, who held the job for more than five years .
fox7austin.com
Criminal trespassing: How Texas law defines it
AUSTIN, Texas - Last Monday, a West Austin woman spoke with FOX 7 Austin about dealing with a Peeping Tom who wouldn’t leave her front porch. In light of this, we’re breaking down what you should do if you’re in a similar situation, and what Texas trespassing laws have to say.
$750 To $5,000 Available For Struggling Texas Residents
Did you know many agencies and organizations offer Texas residents grants each year? Many people do not know about them and the money goes uncollected. Well, if you have been unaware of the aid programs one resource portal can help you.
Texas witness reports two encounters with 'glowing blue' light in nearby trees
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Texas witness at Brownsboro reported watching and photographing a silent, glowing blue, pentagon-shaped object in nearby trees at about 10:38 p.m. on February 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Texas Guard to send 'tank-like' military vehicles to the border
TEXAS, USA — Three days after Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted a legally dubious invocation of the “invasion clause” of the U.S. and Texas constitutions over the high number of migrant encounters at the Texas-Mexico border, his border mission is set to include armored personnel carriers designed to carry troops into battle alongside tanks, according to a planning document obtained by Army Times and The Texas Tribune.
LIST: Free Thanksgiving meals, food pantries in Central Texas
If you're not planning on cooking up a large Thanksgiving feast, there are organizations and places offering meals for the November holiday.
cw39.com
Severe storms, heavy rain possible on Thanksgiving | See who is most at risk
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Messy weather is coming to Texas on Thanksgiving. Unlike recent rain, this time around will be more intense with potential for multiple inches of rain, and perhaps even some severe storms that could produce hail and/or strong winds. Timing:. As of now (Tuesday morning), our high-resolution...
