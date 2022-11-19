Read full article on original website
Bob Samm
3d ago
Nothing else you can call it. hundreds of thousands of illegals illegally crossing and attempting to cross. Screw libs poor little snowflake feelings. Show me on this poster where the word hurt you.
Texas Mayor Releases 600 Migrants onto City Streets
Now that election day is over in Texas with a few cities will conducting runoff elections, migrants are still a concern for the state. Recently, El Paso stated that they were not bussing any more migrants out of the city since President Joe Biden passed his new law preventing Venezuelans from entering the state.
KSAT 12
Texas cannot secede from the US, despite popular myth
SAN ANTONIO – It’s a common adage in Texas that we are the only state that can secede from the U.S. — but is it true?. In short — no. Shocker right? Every Texan born and raised in our great state has heard the old saying about Texas being the only state that can secede.
Washington Examiner
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sending tank-like vehicles to Mexico border amid 'invasion'
Fresh off declaring an “invasion” at the Texas-Mexico border, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s administration has directed the state’s military to send tank-like military vehicles to 10 spots on the international boundary, the Washington Examiner has learned. The Texas National Guard will deploy 10 M113 Armored Personnel...
Abbott sends more migrants to the home of VP Harris
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has kept up his pressure on the Biden administration over their perceived lack of control over the border. Today a bus sent from Texas by Abbott dropped off 50 migrants in front of Vice President Kamala Harris' house at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C. The group was allegedly caught crossing at Eagle Pass on the Texas/Mexico border and containing migrants from Ecuador, Argentina, and Nicaragua.
Abbott tells Biden he’s 'in violation of US constitution' for failing to secure southern border
(The Center Square) – While Gov. Greg Abbott has yet to issue a formal invasion declaration, on Wednesday he took what many believe was the most significant step toward doing so. Abbott sent a letter to President Joe Biden saying Texas was “escalating” its border security efforts and was invoking “Article I, § 10, Clause 3 of the U.S. Constitution, thereby enabling the State of Texas to protect its own territory against invasion by the Mexican drug cartels.” ...
Dallas billionaire is suing Beto for defamation
With the race for Texas Governor over, the next battle for Beto O'Rouke is court. Earlier this year, Kelcy Warren, the Dallas pipeline tycoon with a net worth of $5 billion, sued Beto over his criticism of Warren's company's profits after the 2021 winter storm. Soon after the storm, Warren made a $1 million donation to Greg Abbott. Beto called this a quid pro quo and referenced the donation several times during his run for Texas Governor. Beto also alleged that Abbott and Warren conspired to leave the Texas power grid vulnerable in order to profit from the event.
A former officer who was attacked during Capitol riot says Trump should be charged and he wants to be the one to arrest him: 'I hope he resists'
Michael Fanone, a former DC police officer, said in a recent interview that Trump should be "indicted" and "tried" in connection to the riot.
Greg Abbott calls for investigation into election 'improprieties' in Republican district
Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) called for an investigation into election "improprieties" that allegedly occurred within Harris County.
Tracy Beatty's Final Words Before Texas Execution
Beatty, 61, was sentenced to death for strangling his mother, Carolyn Click, after they argued in her East Texas home in November 2003.
Why did 11 million eligible Texans choose not to vote in the midterms
"A state record 9.6 million registered voters did not vote, breaking the previous mark of 9.3 million set in 2014. Combined with the estimated 1.4 million Texans who are eligible to vote but aren't registered, almost 11 million Texans who could have voted didn't." Texas Election Source.
Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President
Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
Kanye West Announces He's Running For President Against Donald Trump, Two Years After His Disastrous First Attempt In 2020
Kanye West announced he will be running for President in 2024 and will go against his ex-BFF Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, a video was released of Kanye hanging out with far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. A cameraman follows the two as they enter a parking lot. Kanye told the photographer that he was working on the campaign with Milo. “Is that an announcement,” Kanye said. Kanye added, “I guess it is.” The two then laughed hysterically while walking through the front doors. Milo told Kanye, “Thanks, I accept.” Later, the cameraman asked Kanye, “So are you running?” to...
Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $8M to South Texas ISD
MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott continues to bless Rio Grande Valley schools with millions of dollars in donations. On Friday, South Texas Independent School District announced they received an $8 million donation from Scott. The donation is the largest in the district’s history, officials said. The funds provided are not tied to […]
A Man Visiting Texas Said Buc-ee's Is ‘Overhyped' & People Are Defending The Store’s Restrooms
Snacks were also part of the discussion. Buc-ee’s convenience stores are widely popular and visited throughout their different U.S. locations, especially in Texas. A lot of travelers usually make it a stop on their way to a new destination and swear by this place’s restrooms and food. However,...
Massive group of migrants hits Texas border as end of Title 42 looms
A group of hundreds hit the southern border early Saturday morning, just weeks before the Title 42 public health order will expire due to a court-ordered winddown.
Texas Gov. Abbott Sending Armored Carriers to the Border
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott seems to be taking his immigrant “invasion” claim very seriously. The Texas Tribune reports that under a state order, the National Guard will be sending 10 massive armored personnel carriers to the border. The M113 vehicles, which look like tanks, were originally intended to transport foot soldiers across battlefields—and it’s not clear what purpose the Vietnam-era carriers would serve at the border, or whether weapons will be added to them. Abbott has been describing the flow of migrants into the U.S. from Mexico as an “invasion” much to the delight of conservatives.Read it at Texas Tribune
AOL Corp
Double standard? Texas assigns unusual urgency to Democratic county's election mishaps
Texas officials have responded with urgency to complaints about problems at the polls in Harris County, a response civil rights groups say is far different from when they report voting obstacles. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, has called for a criminal investigation into problems in the largely Democratic county,...
Will Abbott legalize marijuana in Texas?
A Dallas Morning News-University of Texas at Tyler poll found that 60% of Texans support the legalization of marijuana for recreational use. This included 75% of Democrat voters and 42% of Republican voters.
Washington Examiner
McCarthy heads to border as GOP puts Mayorkas on notice: 'He's utterly failed'
The top House Republican is slated to visit the southern border Tuesday and meet with U.S. Border Patrol employees in El Paso, Texas, the new epicenter of the border crisis. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will travel to West Texas along with six other Republicans, including four Texans. McCarthy will...
Which state will Abbott send migrants to next?
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has commanded national attention for his controversial strategy of bussing migrants caught at the Texas/Mexico border to northern states. Last week, Abbott boasted of sending his 300th bus of migrants from Texas to northern cities, which now includes Philadelphia in addition to New York, Washington D.C, and Chicago.
