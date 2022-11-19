Read full article on original website
West Texas rancher worried about livelihood as well blowouts increase
PECOS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Well blowouts have become a common sight on Schuyler Wight’s land near the Pecos County and Crane County border, which he uses for ranching. “I’m a fourth-generation rancher,” Wight said.” I’ve been ranching all my life.”. But in recent years,...
Thanksgiving travel predicted to reach close to pre-pandemic levels
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Experts predict Thanksgiving travel will be nearly up to pre-pandemic levels, with four million Texans anticipated to travel over the long Holiday weekend. Daniel Armbruster with AAA Texas joined First News at Four to share what drivers should know if they’re hitting the road. To...
Fort Hood soldier charged with deadly conduct after woman is struck by stray bullet
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Cesar Pena-Euresti, 28, a soldier stationed at Fort Hood, was charged with deadly conduct/discharging a firearm towards a habitation, building or person, after he allegedly fired several rounds in a Killeen neighborhood and a woman was struck by a stray bullet, police said. At about 8:50...
Redland Water Supply issues boil water notice for some Angelina County customers
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A boil water notice for some customers of Redland Water Supply has been issued. The notice is necessitated due to a line break causing low system pressure. This will affect customers that live on Farm to Market Road 2021 East and also west of State Highway 59, including Winston 8 Ranch Road, Doubletree and Redland Estates.
Carthage, Gilmer showdown headlines Black Friday playoff matchups in East Texas
There will be plenty of playoff action in East Texas on Black Friday. The Regional semifinals will be headlined by four big matchups. In 4A DII action, the top 2 teams in the state will meet up, with Carthage and Gilmer renewing their rivalry. The District of Doom will see a rematch between Kilgore and Lindale. The 5A DI action will be highlighted by No. 1 Longview meeting up with Port Arthur Memorial. In 2A, a rematch of last year’s Regional Championship will take place between No. 1 Timpson and Centerville.
Boil water notice to be issued for parts of Payne Springs
PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - East Cedar Creek Fresh Water Supply District has announced a boil water notice will be issued as soon as water service is restored to parts of Payne Springs affected by a main water line break that happened Sunday morning. The announcement stated, “As soon as...
