Thanksgiving travel predicted to reach close to pre-pandemic levels

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Experts predict Thanksgiving travel will be nearly up to pre-pandemic levels, with four million Texans anticipated to travel over the long Holiday weekend. Daniel Armbruster with AAA Texas joined First News at Four to share what drivers should know if they’re hitting the road. To...
Carthage, Gilmer showdown headlines Black Friday playoff matchups in East Texas

There will be plenty of playoff action in East Texas on Black Friday. The Regional semifinals will be headlined by four big matchups. In 4A DII action, the top 2 teams in the state will meet up, with Carthage and Gilmer renewing their rivalry. The District of Doom will see a rematch between Kilgore and Lindale. The 5A DI action will be highlighted by No. 1 Longview meeting up with Port Arthur Memorial. In 2A, a rematch of last year’s Regional Championship will take place between No. 1 Timpson and Centerville.
Boil water notice to be issued for parts of Payne Springs

PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - East Cedar Creek Fresh Water Supply District has announced a boil water notice will be issued as soon as water service is restored to parts of Payne Springs affected by a main water line break that happened Sunday morning. The announcement stated, “As soon as...
