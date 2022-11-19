Read full article on original website
Jake Something Talks Making Opportunities For Himself In Pro Wrestling
Former IMPACT Wrestling Star and pro wrestling veteran Jake Something spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp on a number of topics such as making opportunities for himself in pro wrestling by shooting some e-mails and driving his car 17 hours to Florida. Jake Something said:. “I just shot some...
Nick Aldis Talks About Wanting To Go To AEW, Tony Khan/Billy Corgan Relationship
Nick Aldis recently spoke with the folks from Wrestling Inc. for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the former NWA World's Heavyweight Champion spoke about the relationship between Tony Khan and Billy Corgan, as well as how he did want to go to AEW but didn't want to leave NWA until they could successfully operate without him.
Jake Something Reflects On IMPACT Wrestling Run, Explains How He Started Working With NJPW
Jake Something recently spoke with Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about how he loved his run in IMPACT Wrestling but is excited for what the future holds, as well as how he started working with New Japan Pro Wrestling.
Spoilers From NJPW's Recent STRONG: Detonation Tapings In Los Angeles
NJPW recently held their STRONG: Detonation tapings, which took place inside the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The tapings featured NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion Fred Rosser putting his NJPW STRONG Openweight Title on the line against JR Kratos in the main event. Below are the full spoiler results from...
William Regal Says Former WWE Star Was The One That Got Away
Former WWE Star and current All Elite Wrestling Star William Regal recently took to his the Gentleman Villain podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how he thought fellow former WWE Star Damien Sandow will always have a job in a top pro wrestling company because he can do anything and he can blend in with anybody as well as how Sandow was the one that got away.
Jim Cornette Talks Fans Wanting To See Jeff Hardy Make His Return
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how the AEW fans just really want to see Jeff Hardy make his return to in-ring competition that they're not even thinking about his personal life and the issues he is currently facing. Cornette also talked about how the AEW fans just want to see what Jeff Hardy will do when he returns even though nothing good will come from it.
AEW Announces New Segment For Post-Full Gear Episode Of Dynamite
You can officially pencil in a new segment for this week's edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS. The show featuring the aftermath of the recent AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view will include a promo segment with the Blackpool Combat Club's William Regal. AEW announced the segment today on social media.
Stone Cold Steve Austin Responds to Rumors That He's Getting Ready to Return to WWE Ring
-- Responding to recent rumors suggesting that he's readying himself for a return to the ring at WWE's WrestleMania 39 next year, Stone Cold Steve Austin released a video over the weekend explaining why he has been working out:. People have been speculating, 'Hey Steve, what are you doing? What...
Brandi Rhodes Says That Returning to Wrestling is Not Currently in Her Plans
-- Cody Rhodes and wife Brandi returned to WWE earlier this year and while Cody was obviously ready to wrestle, many wondered if Brandi would be far behind in getting back into the ring. To add more speculation, Brandi was spotted wrestling in a training session at the WWE Performance Center, which some saw as preparation for her return. However, in speaking to Ten Count's Steve Fall, Rhodes commented that returning to the ring is not something that is in her immediate plans:
WWE News: Roman Reigns On Schamberger Labs, 20 Shocking Survivor Series Moments (Video)
-- The season three finale of Schamberger Labs has surfaced on YouTube!. Check out the video below, featuring current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns:. After ten weeks, artist Rob Schamberger finishes his best work to date with this Wrestling Landscape Painting of Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2022! See everything up to this point and watch as Rob puts the final touches on an all-time classic piece of art.
Crazzy Steve Talks Possibly Winning The IMPACT X-Division Title
IMPACT Wrestling Star Crazzy Steve recently spoke with WrestleZone on a variety of topics such as how winning the IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Championship has never really been a goal of his and it isn't something that motivates him as a wrestler, but if that opportunity would come his way, then he would be intrigued and excited like everyone else.
Saraya Praises Britt Baker After Full Gear: "She Really Carried Me Throughout This Whole Thing"
Saraya respects the D.M.D. Following her victory over Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. at AEW Full Gear 2022 on Saturday night, Saraya spoke at the post-show media scrum about her work with the fellow women's wrestling star since arriving in All Elite Wrestling. Featured below are some of the highlights where...
WWE Expecting Back Former Champion Very Soon; Note on Creative Plans (Possible Spoilers)
-- WWE's talent roster is going to be getting another big addition soon, this time a return of a former multi-time champion. Becky Lynch, who has been sidelined with a significant shoulder injury since SummerSlam, is expected back imminently according to fightfulselect.com. In fact, current creative plans call for Lynch to be re-introduced as the fifth member of the team headed up by Bianca Belair, though plans could always change.
Jim Ross Says Former WWE Star Was Unsteady And Unstable
AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he was very impressed with former WWE Star Nathan Jones and how he physically turned heads, including that of former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, but Jones wasn't ready to travel and he was unsteady and unstable.
NJPW Super Jr. Tag League 2022 Night 1 Results (11/21): Tokyo, Japan
NJPW recently had the first night of their Super Jr. Tag League Event, which took place from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The show saw The United Empire (Francesco Akira and TJP) go up against Lio Rush and YOH in a Super Jr. Tag League 2022 Tournament Match in the main event.
Kris Statlander Hypes Her Eventual Return From Injury
After undergoing knee surgery at the beginning of September, All Elite Wrestling's own Kris Statlander posted on Twitter over the weekend, where she shared the following statement with her fans and followers:. It is still unclear when Statlander will return to AEW.
WWE News: UUDD MyRISE Playthrough, Latest Canvas 2 Canvas (Video)
-- The latest UpUpDownDown WWE 2K22 MyRISE playthrough is now available online. Check out the footage below, along with a description of the video:. After rejecting an offer to join the "power trio" with Bobby Lashley and Dana Brooke, Zero finds himself in the crosshairs of the couple's wrath. Can he handle the power couple with a little help from his friend, Shayna Baszler?
Roman Reigns Says He Would Be A "Top Guy" In Any Era
During his recent chat with The Ringer, WWE Smackdown Superstar and current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns discussed his record-breaking Championship reign. The leader of The Bloodline also reflected on his rise to the top of the mountain, and more. Check out the highlights below. On being a "top...
Saraya Reveals Her Reaction To The Rock Informing Her She Was Winning The WWE Divas Title
Former WWE Star and current AEW Star Saraya (Paige) spoke with Chris Van Vliet on a variety of topics such as her reaction to WWE legend The Rock informing her he wanted to make a movie about her life as well as how she was winning the WWE Divas Title.
The Young Bucks Announces That Being The Elite Will Be Returning Later Today
All Elite Wrestling held their All Out PPV Event last September and immediately following the show, a post-AEW All Out media scrum would take place, where a massive brawl would ensue between Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and CM Punk. The brawl would then lead to Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and Punk being stripped of their respective championships and The Elite being suspended for several weeks. The Elite would also have their hit Youtube series Being The Elite go on a temporary hiatus.
