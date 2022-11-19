Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how the AEW fans just really want to see Jeff Hardy make his return to in-ring competition that they're not even thinking about his personal life and the issues he is currently facing. Cornette also talked about how the AEW fans just want to see what Jeff Hardy will do when he returns even though nothing good will come from it.

2 DAYS AGO