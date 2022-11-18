Read full article on original website
Related
'Law & Order' criticized by fans for 'disrespectful' portrayal of service member with uniform mistake
Armchair detectives caught a slight mistake on "Law & Order" when a military service member wore the wrong uniform during an episode of the legal show.
MARKS LARGEST TOTAL VIEWER & KEY DEMO AUDIENCES SINCE MARCH
Increases Viewership in Week-Over-Week & Year-Over-Year Measurements. Averages 7.259 million total viewers, topping CBS by +1.944 million (+37%), its largest advantage over the network in seven weeks. Nightly News hits a 36-week high in total viewers (best since 3/7/22) In week over week, Nightly News increases total viewership by +426,000.
Disney brought back Bob Iger and booted his hand-picked replacement. Here's why.
In a twist worthy of a Hollywood screenplay, the board of the Walt Disney Co. ousted CEO Bob Chapek on Sunday and replaced him with a familiar face: Bob Iger, who ran the entertainment giant for 15 years and stepped aside two years ago. Iger is widely considered entertainment industry...
NBC News
542K+
Followers
61K+
Post
350M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0