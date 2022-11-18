Read full article on original website
Related
Managed Healthcare Executive
New Line of Gene Therapy Vectors Better at Targeting Liver Cells in Hemophilia B
Rosanna Sutherby, Pharm.D. German researchers developed a modified adeno-associated virus capsid that has greater affinity for liver cells. Most emerging gene therapies for hemophilia B use adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors to deliver genetic material into target liver cells. AAV vectors are made up of a protein capsid that wraps around a DNA genome. With hemophilia B gene therapy, the genome contains genetic instructions for the production of factor IX, which is the missing clotting factor in hemophilia B. When the capsid binds to a liver cell, the genetic material is uncoated and released into the cell. Liver cells are the target for hemophilia gene therapy because they are the primary site for blood clotting factor production.
Managed Healthcare Executive
Many Americans Feel US Healthcare Puts Profit Over Patients
The fight to put the consumer first in healthcare remains as many Americans feel the industry is still putting the mighty dollar ahead of patients. The fight to put the consumer first in healthcare remains as many Americans feel the industry is still putting the mighty dollar ahead of patients.
Managed Healthcare Executive
Lack of Guidelines Impacting Demodex Blepharitis Treatment Landscape
Douglas K. Devries, OD: As we look at the prevalence of Demodex blepharitis, there have been no formal treatment guidelines developed for Demodex blepharitis. There are several reasons why this has occurred. No. 1 is the lack of an effective treatment until fairly recently. Another is a lack of identification. If providers haven’t been taught how to identify it, then it’s going to be irrelevant whether there’s a treatment and what the treatment guidelines are. With the awareness that we’re seeing now and beginning to see on the disease state, I think a consensus treatment guideline will be developed.
Managed Healthcare Executive
Express Scripts Adds Zorvye, Novel Psoriasis Treatment, to Formulary
Formulary placement is crucial to the commercial success of newly approved products, so Acrutis put out a press release last week announcing that Express Scripts had put Zoryve (roflumilast), company's PDE4 inhibitor cream for plaque psoriasis, on its formulary. Zoryve (roflumilast) developed by Arcutis Biotherapeutics, is a once-daily, steroid-free cream...
Managed Healthcare Executive
Optimizing Treatment of SMA With Disease-Modifying Agents
John Brandsema, M.D.: There are a few scenarios in which it’s very clear that there needs to be a change or that something isn’t working, and there are other things that are more subtle and nuanced. If somebody chooses onasemnogene abeparvovec, the gene transfer, that’s an irreversible decision. We can’t take that back. It’s very important to talk about that with the family, that it’s like transplanting something or doing an irreversible surgery. We need to contract that we’re making that decision in an irreversible way.
Comments / 0