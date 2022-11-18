Douglas K. Devries, OD: As we look at the prevalence of Demodex blepharitis, there have been no formal treatment guidelines developed for Demodex blepharitis. There are several reasons why this has occurred. No. 1 is the lack of an effective treatment until fairly recently. Another is a lack of identification. If providers haven’t been taught how to identify it, then it’s going to be irrelevant whether there’s a treatment and what the treatment guidelines are. With the awareness that we’re seeing now and beginning to see on the disease state, I think a consensus treatment guideline will be developed.

