Spokane, WA

After pulling broadcasting double duty on Kentucky football and basketball, Tom Leach is grateful for the experience

Tom Leach feels just fine, thanks for asking. If there is anyone who deserved to sleep in for an entire Monday, it would be him. The longtime radio broadcaster for the Kentucky Wildcats pulled double duty this past weekend. After calling the Wildcats’ football home game Saturday against the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs, he hopped on Read more... The post After pulling broadcasting double duty on Kentucky football and basketball, Tom Leach is grateful for the experience appeared first on Awful Announcing.
Gonzaga basketball coach Mark Few points to Anton Watson's defense against Oscar Tshiebwe in Kentucky blowout

Gonzaga had not gotten off to the greatest start this season, as the Bulldogs got dismantled at Texas last week and barely escaped against Michigan State Nov. 11. That made Sunday's showdown against Kentucky in Spokane, Washington, so huge. Head coach Mark Few and company did not disappoint, winning 88-72 behind 24 points from Rasir Bolton, 22 points from Drew Timme and 20 points from Julian Strawther, who claimed the Bulldogs wanted it more than UK.
MBB Plays Portland State in PK Legacy Quarterfinals Thursday

#6/5 Gonzaga (3-1) vs. Portland State (2-2) THURSDAY, NOV. 24 | 9:30 P.M. | VETERANS MEMORIAL COLISEUM | PORTLAND, OR. - Gonzaga opens the Phil Knight Legacy tournament against Portland State in the quarterfinals in Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland Thursday at 9:30 p.m. - The Zags have the advantage...
Gonzaga drops to No. 6 in latest AP Poll, lowest rank in nearly 3 years

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs men’s basketball team dropped to No. 6 in the AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll released on Monday. The Zags had been ranked at No. 2 since the start of the season but fell four spots after some mixed results in the past week. Gonzaga lost big to Texas but beat a highly-ranked Kentucky team in Spokane on Sunday.
WBB Set to Play No. 11/12 Tennessee for Third Place at Battle 4 Atlantis

RV/RV Gonzaga (4-1) vs. No. 11/12 Tennessee (2-3) MONDAY, NOV. 21 | 11:30 A.M. | Paradise Island, Bahamas. - The Gonzaga Bulldogs are coming off a tough loss against Marquette in the second round of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, 70-66. Three Zags scored in double figures including Kaylynne Truong, Brynna Maxwell and Eliza Hollingsworth. Senior starter Kayleigh Truong did not play in the game due to an injury sustained in the previous game versus Louisville.
WBB Falls Just Short of Marquette, 70-66

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas – Despite three Zags scoring in double figures, Gonzaga women's basketball fell just short to Marquette, 70-66, in the second game of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. Both Brynna Maxwell and Kaylynne Truong scored 18 points as Eliza Hollingsworth also scored 12. Yvonne Ejim led the...
Gallery: Substantial & Stunning Idaho Lakeside Mansion

Idaho has quite a reputation for its incredible mansions. If you like to ogle, dream and be inspired scroll to see the incredible Idaho mansions below. The first was for a time in 2020, the most expensive home on the market in the state. This one has so many extras and comes with a massive collection of expensive toys.
Are there any good flea markets in Spokane?

I'm from Denver and we have a pretty crazy flea market. It's always fun to see what you can find. So I thought I'd ask all of you here. Is there anywhere in this safe neighborhood with interesting collectibles and other items to look through?
Camp Hope news updates - Nov. 22

SPOKANE, Wash. - Camp Hope news updates - Nov. 22. While Camp Hope was estimated to have 600+ residents this summer, ongoing efforts toward closing the site have already reduced those numbers. Every resident was required to sign a rules and good neighbor agreement by Nov. 4 to remain on...
Warming trend gets going on Sunday – Matt

Warmer weather is on the way, but it will come with some wet weather too. It won’t warm up fast enough to take snow out of the picture, so snow or a wintry mix is likely as a storm passes over on Tuesday. Right now snow amounts look fairly...
Gov. Jay Inslee visits Camp Hope on Sunday

SPOKANE, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee visited Camp Hope and met with Jewels Helping Hands on Sunday. Julie Garcia, founder of Jewels Helping Hands, says Inslee was there to check out the camp and see how things are going. On Monday, Senator Maria Cantwell will visit Spokane to talk with local leaders about low-income housing in eastern Washington. READ: Cantwell,...
Can Unoccupied Vehicle Be Left Running to Warm Up?

Every year, we hear stories about how you can get a ticket for leaving your vehicle running unoccupied to warm it up in the winter. Washington state law technically prohibits that...but... According to the RCW (revised code of Washington) 46.61.600:. "No person driving or in charge of a motor vehicle...
Where are the best places to go winter fishing in Spokane?

Can someone please tell me if there is any possibility to start winter fishing in the area? Or just share some good places to fish? I usually just fish in the spring and summer, but I've always been fascinated by winter fishing. If someone could give me some information about how to get started, that would be greatly appreciated!
One Small Trim for Man; One Giant Leap for Rathdrum

There is never a worse feeling than having to attend school after a bad haircut. A hairstyle is one of the most critical components of a person’s appearance. When glancing at someone for the first time, a haircut may be the primary physical trait that is noticed. This is why everyone must have someone to cut their hair whom they trust and are comfortable with.
Idaho police investigating stabbing deaths ask for patience

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities investigating the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students as they slept in a house near campus asked for patience Sunday after a week passed with no arrests and residents of this small college town remain on edge and concerned about their safety.
