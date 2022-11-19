Texas A&M's defense leads the Southeastern Conference in yardage allowed throwing the football. However, that's more of a reflection the fact that they're also the 14th best team in the league when it comes to stopping the run. As a result, teams are running the ball nearly 45 times a game versus them which is five times more per outing more than what anyone else faces. It's also a reflection of the fact that they have faced some of the worst passers in the country including the 131st and 117th ranked passing offenses the last two weekends (not to mention that they have faced just one quarterback ranked in the top six of the SEC). Finally, A&M's offense consistently generates 20 to 24 points a contest regardless of the opposition which doesn't compel opponents to do much more than hand the ball off over and over.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO