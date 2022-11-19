Read full article on original website
Red Sox; Devers Getting Close To Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
1 killed, and 16 injured after a car crashed into a Massachusett storekandelHingham, MA
This Town in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBoston, MA
WCVB
It's here! Boston's official Christmas tree put in place in Boston Common
BOSTON — This year's official Christmas tree for the city of Boston, an annual gift from the Canadian province of Nova Scotia, has arrived in Massachusetts. The "Tree for Boston" departed Halifax Sunday morning and arrived in downtown Boston on Tuesday morning. After a brief ceremony, Boston Parks Department...
WCVB
WCVB to Air “Holiday Lights” Annual Tree Lighting Program on December 1st at 7PM
BOSTON, MA— November 22, 2022 – Get ready to kick off the holiday season with “Holiday Lights,” WCVB Channel 5’s award-winning broadcast of the City of Boston’s official tree-lighting. The star-studded, action-packed show will be televised live from the Boston Common on Thursday, December 1st from 7-8 PM and will stream live on the WCVB app and wcvb.com, as well as live and on demand on Very Local Boston. The show will be hosted by Chronicle co-anchors Anthony Everett and Shayna Seymour.
WCVB
Home for Little Wanderers holds annual turkey drive
BOSTON — The Home for Little Wanderers held its annual turkey drive Tuesday, providing dinner kits to hundreds of local people for those in need. A bounty of Thanksgiving favorites was destined for the dinner tables of families in need. From the turkey to all the fixings, these donated...
WCVB
Winter Arts Preview: Terry Byrne’s guide to theatre in Boston
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Broadway in Boston has been bringing high-quality theater productions to the Commonwealth since 1984. Their winter slate includes Six, a rock musical about the six wives of King Henry VIII and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton. Terry Byrne frequently reviews Theater for the Boston Globe and recommends...
WCVB
Here's why the city of Boston did not celebrate Christmas in its first 100 years
BOSTON — Of all the rich history in Boston, many may not know that Christmas was essentially banished in the first century of the city's existence. "Puritan founders had no use for Christmas. They thought it was a very pagan and decadent holiday, so they'd be absolutely horrified to see what we're like today," said Jeremiah Poope, a tour guide for the Freedom Trail Foundation's Historic Holiday Stroll.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Brockton, MA
Brockton lives by the name "City of Champions" simply because it is home to many award-winning athletes, like the boxers Rocky Marciano and Marvin Hagler. It is one of Plymouth County's two county seats and the sixth-largest city in Massachusetts, so you can expect many things to do around here.
WCVB
Memorial to fallen Boston police officers sits under wraps pending payment
BOSTON — A new memorial to honor Boston Police officers who have died in the line of duty sits abandoned nearly 200 miles away because of a dispute over an unpaid bill. The memorial – 15 tons of granite with the engraved names of fallen officers – is sitting in Barre, Vermont, "100 percent complete," said Ron Richard, owner of Northeast Stonewriters, which made the memorial at the behest of the Boston Police Patrolmen's Association, the union representing the city's police officers.
Dorchester Reporter
They’re baaaack, they’re everywhere: Wild turkeys, with advocates’ help, have returned to their colonial haunts
Many years ago, the only experience most people in Dorchester and Mattapan had with turkeys was on the last Thursday of November, and those specimens usually came frozen and ready for the oven. While the gobblers had disappeared as everyday wanderers across Massachusetts for more than 100 years until about...
The Top 5 Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Boston, Massachusetts
Boston, Massachusetts, is a wonderful place to raise a family, offering many activities and good schools. Here are the top 5 family-friendly neighborhoods.
Fall River man charged for robbing bank in Boston
A man from Fall River has been charged in connection with robbing a TD Bank in Boston.
country1025.com
Boston’s Top 10 Dog Names
Luna and Max are the most popular dog names across the country, but are they Boston’s? After all, Boston is not known for following the trend. So when it comes down to it, I suspect Boston’s Top 10 Dog names are our own. What will Boston’s top 10...
WCVB
MBTA closes staircase at JFK/UMass station due to critical structural issue
BOSTON — A staircase at the JFK/UMass MBTA Station is expected to be closed for at least a month after inspectors found a critical structural issue. Over the weekend, fencing was put up to block pedestrians from using the staircase off Columbia Road that leads up to the station's concourse. Signs have also been put up to direct people away from the set of stairs.
nbcboston.com
Did You Know Massachusetts Is Home to One of the Best Donut Shops in US?
If you live in New England and love donuts (what is there to not love about donuts?), you'll want to keep reading. Yelp scoured the nation earlier this year for the best bakers of America's glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections to create the "Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022" -- and two shops in Connecticut and Massachusetts earned a place on the sweet list.
Officials reveal new information about Waltham bus crash that killed Brandeis student
Vanessa Mark, a 25-year-old Brandeis University student, was killed. She is remembered as "a bright, cheery personality in really every sense of the word." Officials released additional information Monday about the fatal bus crash that occurred Saturday night in Waltham. An investigation into the incident remains ongoing. Vanessa Mark, a 25-year-old Brandeis University student, was killed in the crash.
WCVB
The Harvest with Citizens of the Mashpee Wampanoag Nation
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The Mashpee Wampanoags have been taking care of the land for thousands of years and Indigenous people have a deep understanding of the plants they grow. Kitty Hendricks Miller and Danielle Greendeer -- citizens of the Mashpee Wampanoag Nation-- join us to talk about the importance of beans, squash and corn in Native meals.
Burlington opens new treehouse with mobility-impaired in mind
A new installation at Burlington’s Simonds Park is looking to prove life in the trees isn’t just for the birds. It’s even possible for those with mobility impairments. An elevated web of interconnected paths will allow even those in wheelchairs to embrace the childhood joy of a treehouse.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Hoping to deliver at a Massachusetts birth center? Good luck.
KATHERINE RUSHFIRTH, who lives in Lynn, had her first child three years ago with care from the North Shore Birth Center in Beverly, cared for by the same midwives who provided her pregnancy care. During her second pregnancy, the birth center announced plans to close, and Rushfirth, who is herself a nurse midwife, found nowhere on the North Shore where she could be guaranteed that a midwife rather than a doctor would attend her birth.
Macdaily News
At least 10 people injured after car plows into Apple Store outside Boston at ‘high speed’ and leaves building on verge of collapse
At least 10 people have been injured after a vehicle crashed into Apple Derby Street in Hingham outside of Boston, Massachusetts on Monday morning. Emergency crews responding to the scene found a gaping hold in the glass front of the store on Derby Street marking where the SUV slammed into the building.
luxurytravelmagazine.com
Boston’s Tallest Residential Building Receives Global Best Tall Building Award
One Dalton, the tallest residential building in Boston and home to Four Seasons Hotel and Four Seasons Private Residences, announced that the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) honored the tower as a best tall building worldwide in its height category. One Dalton is the first and only building in Boston to be named a global winner by CTBUH, an organization that developed the international standards for measuring and defining tall buildings. CTBUH explores how increased urban density and vertical growth can support more sustainable and healthy cities.
WCVB
Boston film critic Ty Burr shares his picks for must-see movies this winter
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Boston film critic Ty Burr can be found atTy Burr’s Watch List. The subscription-based site allows users to get Burr’s thoughts on releases from Hollywood and multiple streaming platforms. We asked Burr to preview some of the most interesting upcoming theatrical releases and here’s what he chose:
