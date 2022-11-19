Read full article on original website
WCVB
Winter Arts Preview: Terry Byrne’s guide to theatre in Boston
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Broadway in Boston has been bringing high-quality theater productions to the Commonwealth since 1984. Their winter slate includes Six, a rock musical about the six wives of King Henry VIII and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton. Terry Byrne frequently reviews Theater for the Boston Globe and recommends...
WCVB
Upcoming events in Boston kick-start the holiday season
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Winter brings several great opportunities to enjoy art and music including:. Snowflake Crossing/BID is a collection of lights and musical events near Downtown Crossing. The Art of the Brick is a collection of Lego art created by Nathan Sawaya. Solstice: Reflections on Winter Light is a...
WCVB
WCVB to Air “Holiday Lights” Annual Tree Lighting Program on December 1st at 7PM
BOSTON, MA— November 22, 2022 – Get ready to kick off the holiday season with “Holiday Lights,” WCVB Channel 5’s award-winning broadcast of the City of Boston’s official tree-lighting. The star-studded, action-packed show will be televised live from the Boston Common on Thursday, December 1st from 7-8 PM and will stream live on the WCVB app and wcvb.com, as well as live and on demand on Very Local Boston. The show will be hosted by Chronicle co-anchors Anthony Everett and Shayna Seymour.
WCVB
It's here! Boston's official Christmas tree put in place in Boston Common
BOSTON — This year's official Christmas tree for the city of Boston, an annual gift from the Canadian province of Nova Scotia, has arrived in Massachusetts. The "Tree for Boston" departed Halifax Sunday morning and arrived in downtown Boston on Tuesday morning. After a brief ceremony, Boston Parks Department...
WCVB
Boston Common Frog Pond opens for ice skating
BOSTON — The Boston Common Frog Pond opens for the winter season for ice skating on Monday,. Consistently rated one of the top places for ice skating in the country, the Boston Common Frog Pond is located in the oldest park in the U.S. and is one of the most popular “things to do” in Boston during the winter.
WCVB
Boston film critic Ty Burr shares his picks for must-see movies this winter
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Boston film critic Ty Burr can be found atTy Burr’s Watch List. The subscription-based site allows users to get Burr’s thoughts on releases from Hollywood and multiple streaming platforms. We asked Burr to preview some of the most interesting upcoming theatrical releases and here’s what he chose:
WCVB
Home for Little Wanderers holds annual turkey drive
BOSTON — The Home for Little Wanderers held its annual turkey drive Tuesday, providing dinner kits to hundreds of local people for those in need. A bounty of Thanksgiving favorites was destined for the dinner tables of families in need. From the turkey to all the fixings, these donated...
WCVB
Boston's official Christmas tree arrives in Massachusetts from Canada
BILLERICA, Mass. — This year's official Christmas tree for the city of Boston, an annual gift from the Canadian province of Nova Scotia, has arrived in Massachusetts. The "Tree for Boston" departed Halifax Sunday morning and arrived in Bangor, Maine, Sunday night. The tree then left Bangor Monday morning...
WCVB
Wachusett Mountain announces opening date for 2022-23 ski season
PRINCETON, Mass. — Wachusett Mountain has announced that it will be opening for the 2022-23 ski season on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The Massachusetts ski resort said Monday that it will have five trails open on the first day: Ollie's Area, Ralph's Run, Challenger, Conifer Connection and Indian Summer. In...
WCVB
Our America: Reclaiming Turtle Island
NEEDHAM, Mass. — National Geographic in partnership with the ABC Owned Television Stations is raising awareness through the presentation of “Our America: Reclaiming Turtle Island”. Nziga Blake, Race and Culture Executive Producer at the ABC Owned Television Stations explains the focus of the streaming presentation.
WCVB
Community center in Boston opens vaccination, testing site ahead of Thanksgiving
BOSTON — A community center in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood is providing free COVID-19 vaccines and testing, as well as free flu shots, in the leadup to Thanksgiving and the start of winter. The Boston Public Health Commission and CIC Health opened the vaccination and testing site at the Lena...
WCVB
Football frenzy: Thanksgiving week rivalry games kick off at Fenway Park
BOSTON — The time-honored tradition of high school football on Thanksgiving is alive and well in Massachusetts, but a new trend is starting to take root. Fenway Park is hosting traditional Turkey Day rivalry games for the second year in a row, starting with a doubleheader Tuesday night. High...
WCVB
Amazon Distribution Station in Norwood gearing up for busy holiday season
NORWOOD, Mass. — Amazon’s Distribution Station in Norwood, Massachusetts, is often described as the last mile of the delivery process. On average, 30,000 packages move in and out of the facility every day, but during the holiday season, that number can balloon to 57,000. They’re gearing up for...
WCVB
19-year-old Mass. woman never returned home from hike in NH mountains
FRANCONIA, N.H. — New Hampshire Fish and Game continue to search for a 19-year-old Massachusetts woman who had not returned from a weekend hike in the White Mountains. Emily Sotelo, of Westford, was dropped off Sunday morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia. She intended to hike Mount Lafayette, Mount Haystack and Mount Flume.
WCVB
Boston doctor discusses potential post-Thanksgiving surge in flu cases
BOSTON — The level of flu activity is now very high or high in more than two dozen states, but it remains low in Massachusetts. However, only about a third of people in the state are vaccinated for influenza.
WCVB
Memorial to fallen Boston police officers sits under wraps pending payment
BOSTON — A new memorial to honor Boston Police officers who have died in the line of duty sits abandoned nearly 200 miles away because of a dispute over an unpaid bill. The memorial – 15 tons of granite with the engraved names of fallen officers – is sitting in Barre, Vermont, "100 percent complete," said Ron Richard, owner of Northeast Stonewriters, which made the memorial at the behest of the Boston Police Patrolmen's Association, the union representing the city's police officers.
WCVB
The Harvest with Citizens of the Mashpee Wampanoag Nation
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The Mashpee Wampanoags have been taking care of the land for thousands of years and Indigenous people have a deep understanding of the plants they grow. Kitty Hendricks Miller and Danielle Greendeer -- citizens of the Mashpee Wampanoag Nation-- join us to talk about the importance of beans, squash and corn in Native meals.
WCVB
Domesticated pet turkey looking for new home at Animal Rescue League
BOSTON — An unusual – but seasonally appropriate – pet is looking for a new home at the Animal Rescue League of Boston. Kate, a 1-year-old domesticated turkey, was surrendered to the ARL because her family was moving. The ARL said the white bird was bred to...
WCVB
MBTA closes staircase at JFK/UMass station due to critical structural issue
BOSTON — A staircase at the JFK/UMass MBTA Station is expected to be closed for at least a month after inspectors found a critical structural issue. Over the weekend, fencing was put up to block pedestrians from using the staircase off Columbia Road that leads up to the station's concourse. Signs have also been put up to direct people away from the set of stairs.
WCVB
Several people remain hospitalized after SUV barrels into Hingham, Massachusetts, Apple store
HINGHAM, Mass. — Several people who were injured when an SUV crashed into an Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts, on Monday, killing one person, remained hospitalized Tuesday. South Shore Hospital received and treated a total of 18 patients on Monday, and 10 patients were discharged by 11 a.m. Tuesday,...
