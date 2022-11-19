BOSTON, MA— November 22, 2022 – Get ready to kick off the holiday season with “Holiday Lights,” WCVB Channel 5’s award-winning broadcast of the City of Boston’s official tree-lighting. The star-studded, action-packed show will be televised live from the Boston Common on Thursday, December 1st from 7-8 PM and will stream live on the WCVB app and wcvb.com, as well as live and on demand on Very Local Boston. The show will be hosted by Chronicle co-anchors Anthony Everett and Shayna Seymour.

