Boston, MA

WCVB

Winter Arts Preview: Terry Byrne’s guide to theatre in Boston

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Broadway in Boston has been bringing high-quality theater productions to the Commonwealth since 1984. Their winter slate includes Six, a rock musical about the six wives of King Henry VIII and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton. Terry Byrne frequently reviews Theater for the Boston Globe and recommends...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Upcoming events in Boston kick-start the holiday season

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Winter brings several great opportunities to enjoy art and music including:. Snowflake Crossing/BID is a collection of lights and musical events near Downtown Crossing. The Art of the Brick is a collection of Lego art created by Nathan Sawaya. Solstice: Reflections on Winter Light is a...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

WCVB to Air “Holiday Lights” Annual Tree Lighting Program on December 1st at 7PM

BOSTON, MA— November 22, 2022 – Get ready to kick off the holiday season with “Holiday Lights,” WCVB Channel 5’s award-winning broadcast of the City of Boston’s official tree-lighting. The star-studded, action-packed show will be televised live from the Boston Common on Thursday, December 1st from 7-8 PM and will stream live on the WCVB app and wcvb.com, as well as live and on demand on Very Local Boston. The show will be hosted by Chronicle co-anchors Anthony Everett and Shayna Seymour.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

It's here! Boston's official Christmas tree put in place in Boston Common

BOSTON — This year's official Christmas tree for the city of Boston, an annual gift from the Canadian province of Nova Scotia, has arrived in Massachusetts. The "Tree for Boston" departed Halifax Sunday morning and arrived in downtown Boston on Tuesday morning. After a brief ceremony, Boston Parks Department...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boston Common Frog Pond opens for ice skating

BOSTON — The Boston Common Frog Pond opens for the winter season for ice skating on Monday,. Consistently rated one of the top places for ice skating in the country, the Boston Common Frog Pond is located in the oldest park in the U.S. and is one of the most popular “things to do” in Boston during the winter.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boston film critic Ty Burr shares his picks for must-see movies this winter

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Boston film critic Ty Burr can be found atTy Burr’s Watch List. The subscription-based site allows users to get Burr’s thoughts on releases from Hollywood and multiple streaming platforms. We asked Burr to preview some of the most interesting upcoming theatrical releases and here’s what he chose:
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Home for Little Wanderers holds annual turkey drive

BOSTON — The Home for Little Wanderers held its annual turkey drive Tuesday, providing dinner kits to hundreds of local people for those in need. A bounty of Thanksgiving favorites was destined for the dinner tables of families in need. From the turkey to all the fixings, these donated...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boston's official Christmas tree arrives in Massachusetts from Canada

BILLERICA, Mass. — This year's official Christmas tree for the city of Boston, an annual gift from the Canadian province of Nova Scotia, has arrived in Massachusetts. The "Tree for Boston" departed Halifax Sunday morning and arrived in Bangor, Maine, Sunday night. The tree then left Bangor Monday morning...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Wachusett Mountain announces opening date for 2022-23 ski season

PRINCETON, Mass. — Wachusett Mountain has announced that it will be opening for the 2022-23 ski season on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The Massachusetts ski resort said Monday that it will have five trails open on the first day: Ollie's Area, Ralph's Run, Challenger, Conifer Connection and Indian Summer. In...
PRINCETON, MA
WCVB

Our America: Reclaiming Turtle Island

NEEDHAM, Mass. — National Geographic in partnership with the ABC Owned Television Stations is raising awareness through the presentation of “Our America: Reclaiming Turtle Island”. Nziga Blake, Race and Culture Executive Producer at the ABC Owned Television Stations explains the focus of the streaming presentation.
NEEDHAM, MA
WCVB

Football frenzy: Thanksgiving week rivalry games kick off at Fenway Park

BOSTON — The time-honored tradition of high school football on Thanksgiving is alive and well in Massachusetts, but a new trend is starting to take root. Fenway Park is hosting traditional Turkey Day rivalry games for the second year in a row, starting with a doubleheader Tuesday night. High...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

19-year-old Mass. woman never returned home from hike in NH mountains

FRANCONIA, N.H. — New Hampshire Fish and Game continue to search for a 19-year-old Massachusetts woman who had not returned from a weekend hike in the White Mountains. Emily Sotelo, of Westford, was dropped off Sunday morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia. She intended to hike Mount Lafayette, Mount Haystack and Mount Flume.
FRANCONIA, NH
WCVB

Memorial to fallen Boston police officers sits under wraps pending payment

BOSTON — A new memorial to honor Boston Police officers who have died in the line of duty sits abandoned nearly 200 miles away because of a dispute over an unpaid bill. The memorial – 15 tons of granite with the engraved names of fallen officers – is sitting in Barre, Vermont, "100 percent complete," said Ron Richard, owner of Northeast Stonewriters, which made the memorial at the behest of the Boston Police Patrolmen's Association, the union representing the city's police officers.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

The Harvest with Citizens of the Mashpee Wampanoag Nation

NEEDHAM, Mass. — The Mashpee Wampanoags have been taking care of the land for thousands of years and Indigenous people have a deep understanding of the plants they grow. Kitty Hendricks Miller and Danielle Greendeer -- citizens of the Mashpee Wampanoag Nation-- join us to talk about the importance of beans, squash and corn in Native meals.
MASHPEE, MA
WCVB

MBTA closes staircase at JFK/UMass station due to critical structural issue

BOSTON — A staircase at the JFK/UMass MBTA Station is expected to be closed for at least a month after inspectors found a critical structural issue. Over the weekend, fencing was put up to block pedestrians from using the staircase off Columbia Road that leads up to the station's concourse. Signs have also been put up to direct people away from the set of stairs.
BOSTON, MA

